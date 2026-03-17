As Cuba’s power grid totally fails and people are starving to death on the island, protesters set the Communist Party HQ on fire, while shouting “Freedom!” and “Down with communism!” Freedom is contagious and Cubans are shouting for Trump to come.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The next domino to fall for the Donroe Doctrine looks to be Cuba. Over the weekend, protesters set fire to the Communist Party headquarters in Morón, Ciego de Ávila, as the nation is suffering a collapse of its power grid and Cubans are starving. People marched in the streets, shouting “Freedom!” and “Down with communism!”

Freedom is contagious

There have been ten consecutive nights of nationwide protests in Cuba. The misery of Cubans is off the charts, with poverty institutionalized under communist control. Between no power, lack of food and medical care, as well as violent repression of their rights, it’s no wonder the people are rising up after the arrest of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on January 3. Freedom is contagious, and Cubans feel this is the time to take out the communists and free their country… with the help of President Donald Trump and the United States, of course.

The Cuban regime has shot itself in the foot by allowing the power grid to fail. Without power, they can’t operate surveillance technology or even use lights at night to see who the protesters are. Cubans are taking full advantage of the situation.

Crawling to Trump

In a weird twist, the Communist Party admitted on Friday that they are in talks with the Trump administration. For weeks now, the president has said that he is negotiating with Cuba in an effort to end the 67-year-old communist regime in the country. The talks are a desperate act by the communists to save their own hides and hold onto power.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on March 15 that “something will happen with Cuba pretty quickly,” and that Washington will decide on Cuba after dealing with the war in Iran.

“Cuba also wants to make a deal, and I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we ​have to do,” Trump said. “And so, we’re talking ​to Cuba, but we’re going to do Iran before Cuba.”

An uprising for freedom

Many protests that have taken place involve Cubans using massive piles of garbage that are just sitting in the streets of major cities. On Friday night, protesters first looted the Communist Party headquarters in Morón, then set fire to furniture and documents. They capped it off by setting the building on fire.

Cuban women on video can be heard during the protest shouting, “Burn it, to hell with it!” while men can be heard declaring, “Burn it all!”

According to Cubanet, hundreds of people showed up for the protest. At least five were arrested, and one was injured. One Morón local described the vicious repression in response to the uprising. The person estimated that “more than a thousand people” gathered to protest communism, but they were met with fierce brutality, including children.

“They totally ransacked the Party, outside, they burned it all. Most of them were young, about 15, a lot of kids, they arrested a lot of kids,” the person claimed, according to Breitbart.

“It was 300 percent repression,” the man added. “More than four policemen were beaten and there were over a thousand, over a thousand people. … the repression was very large, large, large, enormous.”

“A 15-year-old boy, covered in blood, beaten, downtrodden,” he detailed. “There were rocks flying.”

According to a report by Telemundo, at least one person was shot in the leg. Some said the person was a teenager.

From Breitbart:

Protests continued Saturday into Sunday, including in Havana, where the massive presence of the Communist Party makes public outbursts more difficult. In the capital, protests largely took the form of “cacerolazos,” a common protest practice in Latin America in which residents bang pots and pans as loudly as possible to express disapproval of the current situation. Cubanet listed at least five Havana neighborhoods erupted in a cacophony of pot-banging on Saturday night. To make clear their goal, the protesters also shouted “down with communism!” and “freedom!” Some reports also documented shouts of “let Trump come!” Last week, protesters spray-painted “viva Trump!” on the sides of government buildings in Matanzas province. Similar protests reportedly occurred in Holguín and Santiago de Cuba, on the eastern half of the island. Unlike in Havana, these protests also featured street mobs protesting at night. Cubanet reported that these protests also attracted the notorious “black berets” – the most feared Communist Party state security thugs, notorious for shooting unarmed protesters, sometimes in their own homes.

An admission and a threat

Miguel Díaz-Canel, the figurehead “president” of the Communist Party, who fills in for elderly dictator Raúl Castro, admitted on Sunday that the protests took place. He strangely commented that the protesters’ actions were “understandable.”

“The discomfort that our people feel from the prolonged blackouts, as a consequence of the energy blockade of the U.S. – cruelly hardened in the past few months, is understandable,” Díaz-Canel said.

He falsely claimed that the fuel and food shortages were the doing of the United States. Díaz-Canel did not mention that, through corruption and mismanagement of finances, the country is unable to buy oil or sign energy infrastructure deals with allies such as Russia, China, and Canada. The embargo does not prevent that.

Of course, the media is providing the communists cover, especially since the power grid completely collapsed on Monday – from The Guardian:

Cuba’s national electric grid has collapsed, the country’s grid operator has said, leaving approximately 10 million people without power amid a US-imposed oil blockade that has crippled the island’s already obsolete generation system. The grid operator, UNE, said on social media on Monday that it was investigating the causes of the blackout, the latest in a series of widespread outages that last for hours or days and that last weekend sparked a rare violent protest in the communist-run country.

Despite admitting the suffering of Cubans, that didn’t stop Díaz-Canel from threatening his people again.

“The complaints and demands are legitimate, as long as one acts with civility and respect to public order,” he admonished. “What will never be understandable, justified, or allowed is violence and vandalism attempted against citizens’ peace and the security of our institutions.

On July 11, 2021, Díaz-Canel appeared on television and urged every communist in the nation to violently attack anyone they believed to be an anti-communist dissident taking part in protests. His tone has notably changed.

“We are convening all revolutionary communists to go out to the streets where these provocations are happening and confront them with firmness,” he said at the time. “The order of combat is issued, revolutionaries to the streets.”

The communists attempt to rally

The communists tried to rally an “act of revolutionary reaffirmation” in Morón after the torching of the Communist Party headquarters, but appeared to attract only a small number of people.

Days before the headquarters were set ablaze, Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the country’s government plans to release dozens of prisoners in an act of “goodwill,” citing the “close and fluid relations between the Cuban state and the Vatican.” The move followed Trump’s consideration of a full naval blockade against Cuba to restrict the island from receiving oil.

On March 7, Trump told a dozen Latin American leaders taking part in the Shield of Americas that the Cuban regime was “in its last moments of life.”

“Cuba’s at the end of the line; they’re very much at the end of the line. They have no money; they have no oil. They have a bad philosophy, they have a bad regime that’s been bad for a long time,” the president said during his speech.

Share