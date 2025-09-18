Stockholm, Sweden —Netflix has announced production of The Von Fersens, a new historical drama set in 18th-century Sweden. The film follows the lives of aristocratic siblings Axel and Sophie von Fersen, with Alva Bratt and Christian Fandango in the lead roles. But it is the casting of Lebanese-Swedish actor Alexander Abdallah (born Jihad Abdallah; 30 April 1993) as King Gustav III that has sparked immediate outrage across Sweden and beyond.

A King Recast

Gustav III (1746–1792) was one of Sweden’s most influential monarchs. Known as “the theatre king,” he advanced Enlightenment ideals, reformed governance, and met his end in dramatic fashion when he was assassinated at a masquerade ball. His legacy is foundational to Swedish identity.

For critics, Netflix’s decision to cast Abdallah is not a matter of artistic license but an act of cultural erasure. “This isn’t just inaccurate casting,” said one Swedish historian. “It is rewriting the very image of a real king. It tells Swedes their own history doesn’t belong to them.”

From Mass Migration to Cultural Replacement

The controversy lands in a nation already reeling from decades of mass immigration that has transformed Swedish society. Entire suburbs of Stockholm, Malmö, and Gothenburg now operate as de facto Islamic enclaves. Reports of rising crime, parallel justice systems, and no-go zones have fueled public concern that Sweden is losing its cultural identity.

Critics argue that what is happening in entertainment mirrors what is happening on the ground. “First you change the demographics,” one cultural commentator explained. “Then you change the narrative. This is how history gets conquered — not just with guns, but with stories.”

Historical Parallels: ISIS and Erasure

The outrage over the casting has drawn comparisons to the Islamic State’s destruction of Christian statues, churches, and ancient artifacts across Iraq and Syria. “ISIS smashed the physical symbols of history to make people forget their past,” said one Swedish activist. “What Netflix is doing is no different — it’s erasing Swedish kings and replacing them with something else. It’s conquest by another means.”

Double Standards in Representation

Observers also note the glaring use of tactical casting. When non-European figures are portrayed by white actors, the backlash is immediate, condemned as “whitewashing.” Yet when European history is rewritten, it is hailed as progressive. “Apparently, only one culture’s identity matters,” one critic remarked. “Swedish heritage is treated as disposable.”

These kinds of casting choices are far too consistent to accept that they are anything other than a policy designed to deracinate Western culture. To destroy it right down below the roots.

A Symbolic Defeat?

The casting choice is being described as more than a mistake — as a symbolic surrender of Sweden’s cultural sovereignty. If the image of Gustav III can be rewritten without resistance, critics fear, then nothing of Sweden’s past is safe.

“Once a people forget who they were, they have no defense against what they are becoming,” said one cultural analyst. “If Sweden cannot even keep its own kings Swedish, then the nation has already surrendered its past — and with it, its future.”