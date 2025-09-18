RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Montgomery J Granger's avatar
Montgomery J Granger
9h

Welcome to modern revisionism. The US has tolerated if not celebrated the re-writing of our history through such "art" as the Broadway smash hit, "Hamilton." Casting only one Caucasian, as King George, but making him a mockery, the clown. The set and costumes are purposefully absent red, white and blue, and stars & stripes are banned from the stage. All on purpose. It's offensive . . . but it's art, so I have no right to be offended, nor did I have to buy a ticket to see it (my wife won the ticket lottery). I like the acting and the music, but why the revisionism? To make American history more "accessible" to people of color. So people of color, and in the instance of the story, Muslims, can't appreciate or understand the truth? They can only understand something if it looks like them? Sounds primitive and bigoted to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 RAIR Foundation USA
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture