Breaking in Richardson, where the Muslim population is exploding and a Muslim mayor now runs the city:

The local Buffalo Wild Wings has fully surrendered. The chain now serves zabihah halal hand-cut wings—hand-slaughtered facing Mecca with prayers to Allah recited over every bird. The meat is HMS-certified (Halal Meat Standards, the Sharia-enforcement racket run by Islamic gatekeepers), prepped and fried in completely separate areas to prevent any cross-contamination with non-halal food. Customers can still order most sauces—except the few that remain non-halal.

This is the first Buffalo Wild Wings location in Texas to go halal. Corporate leaders and activists are hailing it as a “huge moment” for halal foodies.

We call it exactly what it is: a food jihad victory—a stealth weapon of Islamic supremacists shoving barbaric, inhumane rituals into America’s red-meat heartland.

The certification comes from networks repeatedly linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, Hezbollah, and their allies. Your casual wing order now funds the very groups advancing the cultural demise of the West.

Texas lawmakers once boasted about “banning” Sharia. That ban has proven meaningless. Halal mandates are already embedded in public schools, hospitals, prisons, and corporate cafeterias—often paid for by your tax dollars. Politicians talk tough while quietly subsidizing the takeover.

Dallas and Richardson are ground zero for the two-front war now raging across Texas:

Internal front: Self-contained Islamic enclaves—mosque-to-madrasa communities where Muslims can live from birth to grave without ever interacting with non-Muslims.

External front: Smiling, front-facing operators embedding Islamic rules into every American institution—one halal certification, one policy change, one corporate capitulation at a time.

Sharia conquers through supply chains, bureaucratic cowardice, and taxpayer-funded “diversity.”

Boycott Halal. Expose the funding.

Share