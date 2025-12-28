By Vlad Tepes

An Arabic-language vlog openly markets North Texas as a destination where mosque-centered Islamic institutions—including schools, youth programs, Sharia-aligned services, and politically connected leadership—enable migrants to live as if in the ‘homeland,’ confirming the existence of a deliberately built parallel society operating in plain sight.

A newly circulating Arabic-language vlog promoting Dallas, Texas, as an ideal destination for Arab and Muslim settlement does more than showcase halal food, housing, and job opportunities. It maps the institutional architecture of Islamic expansion in North Texas, highlighting the same mosques, schools, and leadership networks investigators have already linked to Muslim Brotherhood–aligned activity.

Framed as a friendly relocation guide, the video repeatedly emphasizes that Dallas offers something rare: the ability to live in the United States while feeling as though one has never left the “homeland.” Viewers are told they can find Arab neighborhoods, Islamic schools, cultural enclaves, and mosques so dense that daily life can be conducted almost entirely within a parallel social structure.

Throughout the video, both destinations and points of origin are made explicit. Interviewees identify themselves as arriving from Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other parts of the Middle East, while others describe secondary migration from California, Arizona, Alabama, Chicago, Boston, Florida, and Virginia.

Texas is consistently promoted as the preferred endpoint of this migration flow—not merely for economic opportunity, but because of its dense network of mosques, Islamic schools, and Arab neighborhoods. In effect, the video markets hijrah to North Texas as a strategic relocation: a place where migrants can leave their countries of origin, yet reconstitute religious, cultural, and communal life largely unchanged.

North Texas now hosts hundreds of mosques, Islamic schools, and affiliated nonprofits, forming one of the densest and most troubling Islamic institutional networks in the country.

EPIC Mosque: The Geographic Anchor of a Parallel Community

One of the most prominent institutions featured in the video is the highly controversial East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC), repeatedly cited by interviewees as a primary reason Arabs and Muslims concentrate in Plano, Richardson, Irving, and Frisco. The implication is explicit: settlement follows the mosque.

EPIC is not depicted as a place of worship alone. In the video, it functions as the central hub of Islamic life—linking housing decisions, education, Sharia-compliant banking, Islamic retail, and healthcare directly to the mosque itself.

This distinction matters because EPIC is the same institution behind the proposed EPIC City development. This Islamic enclave project would have formally consolidated housing, schools, and commercial infrastructure around a mosque operating under Sharia governance norms. That project was exposed earlier this year and ultimately halted following public scrutiny and regulatory intervention, driven by RAIR Foundation USA’s investigative reporting.

What the video presents as organic “community clustering” is precisely what retired Plano Police Lieutenant Douglas Deaton warned Texas officials about during sworn public testimony in April 2025. Deaton stated unequivocally that EPIC City was not a speculative future plan, but a scaled-up replication of a system already operating in Plano for more than a decade.

According to Deaton, EPIC has long sustained a religiously exclusive enclave anchored by its mega-mosque, Islamic schools, Sharia-compliant financial services, and controlled housing access—functioning as a self-contained parallel community, hidden in plain sight while local officials remained silent.

The vlog’s portrayal of Dallas as a place where migrants can live “as if in the homeland” does not contradict this assessment. It confirms it.

The video ultimately validates what critics warned from the beginning: the enclave already exists in practice, even if the formal EPIC City development was halted on paper.

Islamic Schools and Youth Programs: Building Continuity

The video also highlights Islamic private schools and youth programming as a decisive draw for families, reinforcing the role of education in sustaining long-term ideological continuity.

This is not incidental. Internal Muslim Brotherhood strategy documents introduced as evidence in federal terrorism-financing cases identify education and youth development as core pillars of long-term influence-building in the West. The institutions featured in the video, Islamic schools, youth centers, robotics programs, and leadership cultivation initiatives, mirror that blueprint precisely, operating within mosque-linked ecosystems designed to shape identity, loyalty, and worldview from childhood.

Just weeks ago, RAIR Foundation USA exposed how this strategy is now being directly subsidized by American taxpayers. In a groundbreaking investigation, RAIR documented that Texas school-choice funds are flowing to Hamed Ghazali, a senior Muslim Brotherhood operative explicitly named in the organization’s 1991 Explanatory Memorandum as an architect of its plan to infiltrate Western institutions through education. Ghazali has spent decades designing curricula, training educators, and overseeing Islamic schools tied to Muslim Brotherhood networks—while also maintaining a documented history of jihadist fundraising, propaganda production, and ideological indoctrination.

Taken together, the video and RAIR’s investigation reveal the same structure at work: mosques anchoring schools, schools feeding youth programs, and youth programs ensuring generational continuity, all now positioned to receive state funding under the banner of “school choice.

MAS Youth Center and Marwan Marouf

The pattern continues when the vlogger visits the MAS Youth Center, operated under the umbrella of the Muslim American Society (MAS), an organization long identified by federal prosecutors and investigators as having roots in the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood network.

Appearing on camera is Marwan Marouf, introduced as the executive director of the youth center. In the video, Marouf speaks openly and confidently about expanding youth programs across dozens of mosques nationwide and hosting local officials, including a mayor, at the facility—underscoring the organization’s institutional reach and political access.

What the video does not disclose is that Marouf was later deported from the United States.

As RAIR Foundation USA previously documented, federal immigration proceedings cited Marouf’s visa overstay and his documented financial and organizational ties to the Holy Land Foundation, the Dallas-based charity whose leadership was convicted in the largest terrorism-financing case in U.S. history for funding Hamas. Those findings proved decisive in his removal.

The implication is unavoidable: the video presents as normal and legitimate a leadership figure who federal authorities ultimately removed for connections to a convicted terrorism-financing network. Rather than contradicting the broader pattern on display, Marouf’s appearance reinforces it—illustrating how deeply Brotherhood-linked figures have been embedded in youth programming, mosque-linked institutions, and civic-facing operations, often without disclosure or scrutiny.

A Self-Documenting Strategy

What makes this video remarkable is not its intent, but its candor. Interview after interview emphasizes the same themes:

You can live in Texas without assimilating.

You can surround yourself with mosques, Islamic schools, and Arab commerce.

You can raise children entirely within an Islamic social framework.

You can build economic and political influence collectively.

“You feel like you’re in the homeland,” multiple participants say, repeating the phrase as a selling point, not a metaphor.

The vlog does not expose hidden meetings or secret plans. It simply records, in real time, the functioning of a parallel infrastructure that has been deliberately built over decades—and is now large enough to promote itself openly.

An Expansion Texas Leadership Has Failed to Confront

Taken together, the evidence is no longer ambiguous. What is unfolding across North Texas is not passive demographic change, nor organic cultural pluralism. It is an organized, well-resourced expansion strategy, openly recruiting abroad and domestically, building mosque-centered enclaves, controlling education and youth formation, and cultivating political access, all while state and local leadership appears either unwilling or unable to confront the scale of what is occurring.

The video does not depict a community struggling to integrate. It depicts a movement confident enough to market Texas as a destination for ideological continuity, not assimilation; confident enough to showcase institutions later tied to deportations and terrorism-financing cases; and confident enough to do so publicly, without fear of consequence. That confidence is not accidental. It is the product of years of official inaction, silence, and avoidance by those charged with safeguarding civic cohesion, equal application of the law, and national security.

Texas is not merely being settled. It is being systematically organized, religiously, educationally, financially, and politically, by networks that reject assimilation as a goal. And as the infrastructure expands and recruitment accelerates, the question is no longer whether the warning signs are visible. They are.

The question is whether Texas leadership will act or continue to watch an aggressive ideological expansion take root while pretending it is something else.

