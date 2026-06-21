While claiming to lead Muslims for Trump, Mahdi Rostamizadeh (aka Matt Rostami) is targeting anti-Sharia Republican candidates in Texas and pushing to weaken the Texas GOP’s opposition to Sharia at the 2026 convention.

The Texas Republican Party faces an internal security crisis as left-wing operatives successfully infiltrate grassroots organizations to alter the party’s ideological platform. At the center of this strategy in North Texas is a licensed eye surgeon practicing under the pseudonym “Matt Rostami”. Rostami ran for the Texas State Board of Education but thankfully lost in 2024.

Born Mahdi Rostamizadeh, he presents himself as a conservative Muslim Trump supporter who co-founded “Muslims for Trump” and claims that he “flipped Dearborn and the state of Michigan for Trump”. This wolf in sheep’s clothing has infiltrated the Republican Party in Texas, where he is targeting Republican candidates who understand the threat of Islamic supremacy and Sharia.

The Campaign of Local Destruction in Collin County

Enticing Republicans with the promise of Muslim votes, Dr. Matt Rostami has positioned himself as a bridge between conservative activists and Muslim communities in Collin County. At the same time, he has used his online platform to aggressively target the Republican candidate who most directly challenged the normalization of Islamic legal frameworks in local politics.

The Frisco mayoral race became Rostami’s most visible theater of operations.

When Rod Vilhauer, a conservative businessman and former planning commissioner who had vocally opposed new mosque construction in Frisco and warned against the encroachment of Sharia-compatible governance, emerged as a strong contender, Rostami launched a sustained campaign of online attacks.

Local watchdog outlet Frisco Chronicles documented what residents described as “increasingly aggressive online commentary” directed at Vilhauer.

Multiple Frisco residents contacted the publication, with one stating that “the public rhetoric has become increasingly inflammatory” and another questioning whether the fixation had crossed into “stalking territory.”

The reporting detailed a clear pattern:

Multi-post tirades

Inflammatory accusations

Political hit pieces placed in local magazines

Defamatory road signs aimed squarely at Vilhauer

This was not random.

Of the four candidates in the race, Vilhauer was the only one who consistently and publicly opposed mosque construction and raised concerns about Sharia influence in Collin County governance. That made him the clearest target for someone whose social media activity has focused heavily on neutralizing criticism of Islamic expansion in the area.

Vilhauer drew widespread attention for remarks made on Episode 22 of Nick’s Right Podcast (hosted by Nick Keller and Nick Rice, with the controversial Kaylee Campbell as a guest).

During the discussion on immigration and demographics, Vilhauer described certain groups entering the country as coming “like rats,” immediately acknowledged “that’s not the right word,” after which Campbell said, “I would have said cockroaches,” and Vilhauer laughed and agreed.

As the Dallas Morning News reported, Vilhauer later walked back portions of those comments. In a video posted just before the runoff, he stated:

“I don’t care your race, your creed, your religion. If you are here in Frisco, in Texas, in America, and you love our Constitution … and you are here for the American dream … I support you 100%. I’m not here to attack you, but I’m here to unite this city.”

Despite the clarification, Vilhauer lost the June 13, 2026, runoff to Mark Hill, who received approximately 58% of the vote.

Jake Lang: Useful Idiot or Deliberate Saboteur?

Into this already charged environment stepped Jake Lang, a pardoned January 6 Capitol attendee from Florida who had spent four years in pretrial detention on charges including assaulting a law enforcement officer with a baseball bat.

Lang, who sought the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Florida but failed to qualify for the August 2026 primary ballot, inserted himself into Frisco’s civic battles with no connection to the city as a resident, voter, or stakeholder. He appeared at the May 19 Frisco City Council meeting to speak against rezoning applications for two Hindu temples and one mosque, telling the audience regarding mosques, “burn ’em to the f***ing ground.” He was removed from the meeting, subsequently arrested twice in June – once for criminal trespass outside Frisco City Hall and again on terroristic threat charges carrying a $1 million bond – all while livestreaming his exploits for a national audience.

By his antics, Lang handed Rostami and his allies exactly the ammunition they needed. Every clip makes it easier to dismiss legitimate concerns about Sharia.

Downplaying the Threat of Sharia

Operating with a high degree of social media provocation, this individual uses his platform to downplay the civilizational threat of Sharia, falsely assuring conservative activists that Islamic jurisprudence poses no danger to American constitutional governance. This narrative is a calculated deception designed to disarm the Republican base and neutralize necessary defenses against Sharia, an anti-constitutional legal system.

A Documented Radical Past Cleansed for the Grassroots

Investigation into public records reveals that the individual calling himself “Matt Rostami” is legally registered with the Texas Medical Board as Mahdi Rostamizadeh, holding license number R2723. This operative is not a conservative; public voting records from the GOP Data Center prove that he was an active voter in the 2020 Democratic Party primary and openly supported Joe Biden.

His past activism includes echoing partisan Democrat talking points, such as accusing Donald Trump of instructing citizens to inject bleach, and advocating for the right of corporate entities to force vaccine mandates on their employees. Despite this clear left-wing pedigree, Rostamizadeh successfully bypassed vetting procedures to secure voting delegate rights within the Collin County Young Republicans and multiple local conservative pacts.

The Deceptive Defense of Sharia at the Texas State Convention

The danger has escalated from local infiltration to state-level influence. Rostamizadeh secured delegate credentials to attend the June 2026 Texas GOP Convention in Houston, where he ran a targeted campaign to reshape the party’s policy on Islamic law. Utilizing social media dispatches directly from the convention floor, he aggressively condemned the party’s “Sharia Free Caucus”. Rostamizadeh publicly claimed that Republican opposition to Sharia is an “out of touch” position that threatens to alienate minority voters, attempting to weaponize electoral demographics to pressure the party into dropping its anti-Sharia platforms.

This tactic is highly dangerous. Sharia is entirely incompatible with the United States Constitution, as it replaces codified equal rights under secular law with a religious hierarchy that strips away foundational liberties. By rebranding the rejection of Sharia as mere “political alienation,” Rostamizadeh is actively trying to convince Texas Republicans to tolerate a hostile legal framework within the state’s borders.

A Pattern of Deception, Mockery, and Extravagant Rhetoric

Rostamizadeh’s public record consists of extreme behavioral volatility and deep-seated hostility toward conservative cultural norms. In preserved digital evidence, he has openly mocked Christian women, recording video skits that deride warnings about Sharia and stating that American freedom is defined by the public display of “cleavage” and “buttholes”.

In another digital transmission recorded at a Muslim American Medical Society event, he mocked Western health standards by stating that doctors were meeting to help American women lose weight so they can “fit in Hijab, Abayas and Burqas when we implement Sharia law”.

Furthermore, Rostamizadeh has engaged in highly offensive public displays, including donning a costume dress as a Jewish Nazi officer, an action for which he later denied responsibility when exposed by watchdogs.

This is the behavior of an unstable agent of chaos, yet Texas Republican structures have granted him institutional legitimacy as a policy delegate.

At the 2026 convention, he broadcast claims to voters that local Muslims would face extreme historic atrocities, suggesting they would be “put on trains”-if his political opponents succeeded. This inflammatory rhetoric mimics the exact polarization strategies used by the radical left to destabilize conservative communities.

The GOP Must Enforce Total Vetting

As Texas Republicans prepare for the battles ahead, the infiltration of figures like Mahdi Rostamizadeh – operating under the friendly guise of “Matt Rostami” – serves as a stark warning of how determined actors can exploit goodwill, grassroots access, and demographic promises to erode the party’s core defenses.

What began as a targeted local campaign has now reached the state convention floor, where efforts to neuter opposition to Sharia threaten the foundational principle that American law, not Islamic supremacism, governs our republic. Conservatives must reject these deceptive overtures, demand rigorous vetting of delegates and allies, and reaffirm without apology that Sharia is incompatible with the Constitution. The future of the Texas GOP – and the preservation of American liberty in the state – depends on recognizing wolves in sheep’s clothing before they finish reshaping the flock.

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