By Renee Nal

Last week, Hearts of Oak host Peter McIlvenna welcomed journalist Daniel Greenfield back to one of the UK’s top alternative interview platforms to examine how Islamic networks have captured refugee resettlement charities, exploited migration systems, and advanced Sharia influence inside American institutions.

At FrontPage News, Greenfield said: “It’s not ‘charity’ and it’s not ‘welfare’, it’s Jihad.”

Muslim-Run Operations Inside Catholic Charities

The discussion began with Peter asking about a story that stood out: an exposé on a Muslim-run Catholic group involved in bringing Muslims to America. Daniel explained that much of the U.S. mass migration crisis stems from refugee resettlement programs handled by third-party religious organizations, including Catholic groups and Lutheran Social Services. These organizations receive substantial government funding and, in practice, operate as profitable enterprises.

In the Utah case, Greenfield noted, the refugee services division of a Catholic organization is effectively run by Muslims. A Somali Muslim originally resettled by the group now heads the program, with another Muslim serving as program director. Daniel explained that the organization focuses on importing Somali, Iraqi, Afghan, and other Muslim migrants. It hires the very migrants it resettles because they speak the languages and understand the communities. Over time, these employees rise through the ranks and take control. The result is an entity that retains a Catholic label and crucifix on the outside but functions as a Muslim organization dedicated to bringing in more Muslims.

Greenfield added that the lead Somali administrator also heads the local Islamic society and has issued statements in the name of the Catholic Community Services of Utah condemning actions such as displaying an American flag at a mosque.

LDS Church Funding Mosques and Partnerships in Utah

RAIR founder Amy Mek highlighted additional developments in Utah that extend the same pattern of religious institutions supporting Islamic infrastructure.

In a series of detailed posts, Mek reported that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) has a long-standing policy of donating $25,000 toward the construction of every new mosque built in Utah. This includes a contribution to Utah’s largest mega-mosque, the Utah Islamic Center, a 14,356-square-foot facility that can accommodate 1,050 worshippers.

Mek noted that LDS Charities, the Church’s official humanitarian arm, has maintained partnerships with several Islamic aid organizations that have documented connections to Hamas and other terror-linked entities. These include MedGlobal, which received hundreds of thousands of dollars from LDS Charities and collaborated with Hamas’s Ministry of Health in Gaza, Rahma Worldwide, which has signed contracts with senior Hamas officials including Ghazi Hamad and whose Gaza director has been identified in internal Hamas documents as affiliated with the group, Bayader Association, and Islamic Relief, a Muslim Brotherhood-linked organization designated as a terrorist entity by the UAE.

Joint projects and funding continued even after the groups’ terror ties became publicly known, with new collaborations documented as recently as March 2026.

At the government level, Mek pointed out that Republican Governor Spencer Cox hosted the first-ever Ramadan iftar at the Governor’s Mansion, transforming the official residence into a space with prayer mats. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall wore a hijab and turned historic City Hall into a mosque for an official iftar event, complete with the Islamic call to prayer performed under the “Office of the Mayor” arch and qibla signage directing prayers toward Mecca.

Mek described these actions as one-sided accommodations with zero reciprocity from Muslim-majority nations.

Somali Fraud Networks Exploit Resettlement Systems

Peter raised the issue of fraud in Somali communities, referencing investigations in Michigan and Minnesota. Daniel explained that Somali networks examined groups like Lutheran Social Services, which profited from resettling them, and responded by creating their own organizations to capture the funding.

Based on his experience reporting on the issue since 2018, Greenfield said the schemes escalated during the pandemic to claims involving millions of nonexistent children and billions in fraudulent payments. Earlier trials dated back to 2015, but the scale grew out of control once the Somalis took direct control.

Sharia-Free Caucus Gaining Members in Congress

Peter highlighted the positive development of the Sharia-Free America Caucus, launched by Reps. Keith Self and Chip Roy, which quickly grew to 50 members and reached 55 (Note: As of March 24, there are 59 members).

Daniel explained that this represents a significant portion of the Republican House delegation. Speaker Mike Johnson has refused pressure to condemn the group. Greenfield described the caucus as a milestone because it directly opposes Sharia law itself, not merely “radical Islamic terrorism.”

Daniel explained that terrorism is a tactic used in service of Islamic ideology. Attackers invoke core Quranic principles and gestures that signify “Allah is in charge,” rejecting Western legal systems. Based on his long observation of these issues, Greenfield stated that political language insisting on a separation between “radical” elements and Islam is false, comparable to claiming Marxist terrorists operated apart from Marxism.

US Following Europe’s Timeline on Islamic Terrorism

Peter noted the recent surge in Islamic terrorist attacks in the United States, including four in March. Daniel explained that America is roughly ten years behind Europe in this pattern. The 9/11 attacks involved European cells, and current U.S. incidents mirror Europe around 2015.

A generation of military-age male migrants, many resettled after the fall of Afghanistan, has now come of age and carried out recent attacks. Greenfield warned that Americans who believe Islamization is solely a European problem are mistaken. Without halting mass migration, the same escalation will occur in the United States.

Ineffective Vetting and Open Migration Systems

Daniel explained that vetting of migrants from failed states such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Somalia is largely meaningless. There are no reliable databases, documents cannot be trusted, names have multiple spellings, and ages are frequently fabricated. Greenfield cited cases of individuals who claimed to be teenagers but were actually in their thirties. The United States tracks internal populations poorly compared with many European countries, allowing migrants to enter, rent housing, and disappear into the system.

Efforts during the first Trump administration to let states opt out of refugee resettlement faced lawsuits from left-controlled states, which simultaneously demanded federal openness and local sanctuary policies. Greenfield described this as an ideological commitment to demographic replacement through mass migration.

Cultural Submission in Schools and Public Life

Peter asked about school policies requiring entire classes to forgo snacks during Ramadan to accommodate a single Muslim student, as well as similar trends with halal food and public observances. Daniel explained that Islam’s highest virtue is imposing its law on others through jihad and expansion. Unlike other religions, which fast without compelling outsiders, Islam demands submission from non-Muslims. What is presented as tolerance is, in reality, enforced accommodation that steadily erodes host cultures.

Greenfield pointed to New York, where officials enforce Ramadan practices in government settings while tightening control over criticism of Islam. He also referenced St. Patrick’s Day parades now featuring Palestinian flags, hijabs, and non-Irish participants, diluting traditional culture while parallel ethnic parades offer no reciprocity.

Overall, the discussion highlights how seemingly minor accommodations to Islamic practices in schools, government offices, and public celebrations are not acts of mutual tolerance but symptoms of a one-sided cultural submission. The conversation serves as a clear warning that unchecked policies of this kind risk eroding the very foundations of Western culture.

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