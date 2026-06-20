Janeese Lewis George’s win in the D.C. Democratic primary puts a longtime democratic socialist with deep ties to radical left groups – including anti-police activists and Marxist organizations – on track to become mayor of America’s capital, advancing D.C. statehood as a calculated power grab that would hand the far left two new Senate seats and greater national influence.

Janeese Lewis-George just won the Democratic primary and is now positioned to become the first self-described democratic socialist mayor in Washington, D.C. history.

This is not a recent conversion – she has been deep in the radical left for many years.

Expect the D.C. Statehood Power Grab

In fact, the D.C. chapter of the self-described Marxist Party for Liberation and Socialism (PSL) posted a gushing statement on Janeese Lewis-George’s victory, stating in part that her campaign “has shown that D.C. residents are hungry for a far more confrontational stance to Donald Trump.” The PSL intends to push the likely new mayor to embrace the D.C. Statehood movement, which would give D.C. the institutional power needed to impose its radical agenda.

“Statehood must be at the forefront of our fight, because it exposes the most deeply anti-democratic nature of the U.S. capitalist system: D.C. residents are denied control over the forces that govern their lives, like so many under the thumb of the U.S. empire.”

From a Marxist strategic perspective, D.C. statehood is a power grab. Two hard-left senators and a House member would bring committee assignments, subpoena power, and decisive swing votes in a closely divided Senate, giving socialist organizers national legislative leverage. D.C. statehood is a step along the way to fueling the mass movement Marxists need to ultimately seize power.

As mayor, Janeese Lewis George would almost certainly make D.C. statehood a central and aggressive priority. She wrote her undergraduate thesis on it at St. John’s University, and she was still fighting for it as a D.C. Council member when she appeared on a 2021 Netroots Nation virtual conference panel alongside Barbara Arnwine and Black Voters Matter co-founder Cliff Albright.

The Constitution is unambiguous: Article I, Section 8, Clause 17 explicitly places the seat of federal government under the exclusive jurisdiction of Congress, not as an oversight but as a deliberate architectural decision by the Founders to ensure no single state could hold the federal government hostage. D.C. is not a state, was never meant to be a state, and making it one requires not a simple act of Congress but a constitutional amendment – anything less is an end-run around the founding document itself.

As for the residents, they live in the most powerful, well-funded, federally subsidized city on earth. Because Congress treats D.C. as a state for federal funding purposes, it captures an outsized share of federal money per resident – effectively receiving the financial benefits of statehood without actually being one. One in five D.C. workers is employed directly by the federal government, a concentration no actual state comes close to matching, and the city enjoys more federally maintained parkland per capita than anywhere else in the country, at very little cost to local taxpayers.

The statehood movement’s own advocates – particularly the PSL and allied socialist organizations – have been remarkably candid about what this is really about: two guaranteed hard-left Senate seats and a House member that would give a radical minority permanent institutional leverage over the entire country.

A Democratic Socialist Agenda: Endorsements, Activism, and Policy

Janeese Lewis-George is a confirmed Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member who received their endorsement for her 2020 Council race, as well as for D.C. Mayor. For years, RAIR has been warning America about DSA, America’s largest Marxist organization.

The likely new Mayor of D.C. beat an incumbent after being attacked for wanting to cut police in Ward 4 – and she won anyway.

Black Lives Matter DC – an explicitly abolitionist organization that calls for the elimination of police, prisons, and capitalism- gave her their first-ever political endorsement. Sanctuary DMV – a self-described feminist anti-imperialist group focused on protecting undocumented immigrants from law enforcement – also gave her their first-ever political endorsement, both praising her anti-police views.

She is also backed by the Working Families Party – a hard-left third party that runs militant candidates inside the Democratic Party and has been closely allied with both the DSA and the Communist Party USA – Unite Here, the hospitality workers union with a long history of left-wing activism, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), one of the largest and most politically aggressive unions in the country and a major funder of socialist and progressive causes, and the Washington Teachers Union.

Janeese Lewis-George’s record includes:

Supporting a 2023 resolution to remove Cuba from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list and lift the U.S. embargo, cheered by CODEPINK, a hard-left anti-war organization with documented ties to foreign governments, including Cuba and China, the DSA International Committee, and the D.C. Metro Coalition in Solidarity with the Cuban Revolution, a communist-aligned coalition that includes the Communist Party USA. After its passage, Lewis-George joined some of her fellow councilmembers in waving the Cuban flag, as reported at the Communist Party USA publication People’s World.

Signing the Working Families Party’s People’s Charter, a progressive legislative roadmap and political manifesto, alongside Squad members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.

As discussed, speaking at Netroots Nation – the annual gathering of the hard-left digital activist community – on D.C. statehood as “racial justice.”

Being named a “Progressive City & County Champion” by Our Revolution — Bernie Sanders‘ political organization — alongside Dean Preston, the San Francisco supervisor, widely considered one of the most radical elected officials in the country.

Our Revolution also endorsed Lewis George for both councilmember and mayor campaigns.

This is the same Janeese Lewis-George who supports ending the Metropolitan Police Department (Washington, D.C.’s local police force). cooperation with ICE, backs expansive rent controls and “social housing,” and has aligned with the anti-Jewish wing of the left (refusing events that “promote Zionism,” early ceasefire calls, and staff ties to BDS-style content).

America, this isn’t “progress” as the left likes to claim. This is the red (Communist)-green (Islamic) axis taking over the capital city. A DSA-backed socialist with a history of pro-Cuba radicalism, anti-police rhetoric, sanctuary policies, and open hostility to Israel now has a real shot at running D.C.

No mayor in D.C. history has ever been this far left. Not one.

If she wins the general, the nation’s capital will have its first democratic socialist mayor- and the consequences will ripple far beyond local politics.

This is how it starts. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

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