Americans could lose their struggle against Islamic Jihad or be forced into an extreme, mutually destructive war if they do not correct their most serious and most under-recognized vulnerability. This is the vulnerability non-Islamic Americans share and can be called their “religion barrier.” It means that they accord Islam the same respect that they accord Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, etc., simply because Islam is a religion. Americans need to reprogram this aspect of their thinking in order to see Islam for what it is and to be able to deal with it definitively.



Americans’ religion barrier permeates our culture.



Here is a paragraph of President George W. Bush’s commencement address to the Air Force Academy, on 3 June 2004, illustrating the problem:



“History is once again witnessing a great clash. This is not a clash of civilizations. The civilization of Islam, with its humane traditions of learning and tolerance, has no place for this violent sect of killers and aspiring tyrants. This is not a clash of religions. The faith of Islam teaches moral responsibility that ennobles men and women and forbids the shedding of innocent blood. Instead, this is a clash of political visions (emphases mine).”



This short passage fully captures this very serious and potentially fatal flaw in American thinking, and take note–meaning well but staying ignorant will get us all killed.



Let us set some context for understanding the problem and then correct it.