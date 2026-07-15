A 71-year-old Dearborn man has been extradited to North Carolina to face charges for the brutal 2001 kidnapping and rape of a woman snatched from a convenience store parking lot. The case only broke open after a DNA match from an “unrelated criminal investigation” in Dearborn – yet local officials remain completely silent, offering zero transparency about the triggering crime or Al-Jasi’s background in the Islamic stronghold.

Once again, the Detroit suburb of Dearborn – the Arab capital of America – finds itself at the center of a horrific crime story. Jaman Mohamed Al-Jasi, a 71-year-old man from the Dearborn/Detroit area has been extradited to North Carolina to face charges in a decades-old rape and kidnapping that has haunted investigators since 2001.

According to the Selma Police Department’s official statement, Al-Jasi is accused of kidnapping a woman from a convenience store in Selma, North Carolina, on August 24, 2001, and sexually assaulting her. He now faces serious charges including first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree sexual offense. He is being held without bond in Johnston County.

The breakthrough came via DNA: A profile entered into the FBI’s CODIS database during an “unrelated criminal investigation” in Dearborn matched evidence from the 2001 sexual assault kit. Selma PD received the hit on January 29, 2026, leading to Al-Jasi’s arrest in Michigan on March 24, 2026, and his extradition on July 12, 2026.

Dearborn’s Conspicuous Silence

Notably absent from this story? Any statement, comment, or transparency from Dearborn police or city officials. Despite the case originating from their jurisdiction’s “unrelated” investigation, there has been zero public acknowledgment, explanation of the triggering crime, or details on how Al-Jasi’s DNA entered the system.

This is the same Dearborn that RAIR Foundation has repeatedly exposed as America’s first Islamic-controlled city, where non-Muslims are arrested over vague Facebook posts while terror-tied marches with Hezbollah flags and “Death to America” chants face no consequences. Officials there enforce two-tier justice: swift action against critics of Islam, but stonewalling and silence when it comes to a man with a Muslim-sounding name living in their community.

Al-Jasi also has a prior domestic violence misdemeanor arrest in Michigan (Wayne County, Case #25S8650SM on August 25, 2025).

Al-Jasi’s Johnston County inmate record lists his race as White – a classification RAIR Foundation has repeatedly highlighted – as FBI’s crime reporting system erases Middle Eastern offenders from the record, forcing officers to classify them as “white” or “Asian.” That means every crime committed by a Middle Easterner in America disappears into someone else’s category.

Yet the focus remains narrowly fixated on the DNA match, with zero mainstream exploration of Al-Jasi’s background, his community ties in Dearborn, or how individuals with his profile operate within the city’s rapidly Islamizing demographic landscape.

Dearborn, home to one of the largest concentrations of Muslim immigrants in the United States, has long been flagged as a cautionary tale of no-go zones, creeping Sharia influence, parallel societies, and growing concerns over terrorism support. The silence from local authorities on this case only fuels legitimate concerns about accountability and public safety.

As more details emerge from the North Carolina proceedings, Americans deserve full transparency – not the obfuscation that has become standard in areas heavily impacted by mass migration from Islamic nations. How many more victims must there be before officials prioritize American women and girls over political correctness?

Share