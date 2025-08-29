Dearborn’s Sharia Double Standard: Jail for Facebook Posts, Protection for Terror Chants
Dearborn’s Police Chief praises his “Arab American” force and closes with hamdullah — while ignoring mobs chanting “Death to America.”
In Dearborn, the double standard is undeniable.
A 27-year-old non-Muslim, Anthony Young, was dragged from his home and jailed over a reckless Facebook post about Dearborn’s Arba’een march. His vague words — “someone should show up and …