In Islamic-controlled Dearborn, where the city proudly displays a Hamas-sourced “Wall of Tears” mural, Anthony Deegan asked the one devastating question its leaders refused to answer: “You say what Israel must not do — but what should Israel do when Hamas and Hezbollah attack?” — before their one-sided rage inspires the next synagogue attacker.

In a Dearborn City Council chamber thick with tension, one man rose with a simple but devastating question.

Anthony Deegan, a longtime Dearborn resident who has spent years monitoring Islamic and leftist extremism in the city, did not come to grandstand. He came to confront a dangerous imbalance that has left the Jewish community vulnerable and turned grief into a justification for murder.

The backdrop was the city’s prominent “Wall of Tears” exhibition, a massive 100-foot mural at Peace Park East displaying the names, ages, and stories of 18,457 Palestinian children allegedly killed in Gaza. Organizers, including the Islamic-controlled City of Dearborn, the radicalized Jewish Voice for Peace-Detroit, and others, presented it as a powerful memorial and call to conscience.

What makes this particularly shocking is the source of the data: the names come primarily from Hamas’s Gaza Ministry of Health database. Hamas runs the Gaza government apparatus, including health policy and operations. Declassified documents and IDF findings repeatedly show Hamas systematically militarizing hospitals and medical facilities, storing weapons, positioning command centers and tunnels underneath or inside them, sheltering fighters and leaders, and using patients and staff as human shields.

Dearborn hosted and promoted this mural, which was unveiled by radical Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, Rabbi Alana Alpert of Congregation T’chiyah (an anti-Israel activist involved with “Rabbis For Ceasefire”), and artist Phil Buehler. It serves as a bilingual outdoor battering ram against Israel, relying on figures from a terrorist-controlled entity while giving little to no context on how Hamas embeds military infrastructure in civilian areas.

Deegan attended. He found it moving in its own tragic way.

20,000 kids is a tragedy,” he told the council. It lets people “see the other side of war. That it’s kids that are suffering when adults are arguing and fighting.”

Then he did what too few in Dearborn dare to do: he refused to let the story end there.

He recalled the horror of October 7, 2023, burned into memory by the image of a six-year-old boy whose mother was murdered in front of him. The child was taken hostage. It wasn’t just Hamas taunting him. Local children asked, “Where’s your mother?” while the boy stood shell-shocked, unable to comprehend the nightmare.

This contrast is especially pointed given the city leadership’s record. On October 7 itself, Mayor Hammoud posted a statement beginning:

“Israel’s decades of illegal military occupation and imprisonment of Gaza make peace impossible and tragic violence inevitable.”

Rashida Tlaib has framed events in the context of “resistance to oppression,” calling for lifting the blockade, ending occupation, and dismantling what she terms an “apartheid system.”

Deegan’s question to the council was direct, genuine, and unanswerable under their current framework:

“What does the city propose as a solution? … What do you say Israel should do? You say what Israel should not do. I’m asking you to please tell us what Israel should do when they’re attacked, or after a rocket attack, or after October 7.”

He pressed further: If the city takes a firm stance on IDF actions and divestment while painting one side as murderers of children and the other as blameless victims, what affirmative path forward are they offering?

In the absence of balance or solutions, he warned, “people make up their own solutions.”

That warning is not theoretical.

Just months earlier, in March 2026, Ayman Ghazali, a Lebanese immigrant living in the Dearborn Heights area, attempted a massacre at a synagogue in nearby West Bloomfield. He drove a truck into Temple Israel, targeting a Jewish kindergarten, in what authorities and analysts described as retribution for Israeli strikes that killed two of his family members in Lebanon.

Ayman Ghazali,

As Anthony Deegan noted in his council remarks and as detailed in recent reporting, Ghazali’s actions aligned perfectly with the one-sided narrative repeated daily in Dearborn: Israeli aggression against innocent Lebanese and Palestinian families, with zero mention of Hezbollah firing rockets from civilian areas or Hamas embedding itself among civilians to maximize Palestinian casualties for propaganda, all while sourcing casualty figures from Hamas itself.

“This is entirely consistent with the talking points used daily in Dearborn, especially by leadership,” Deegan told MEF. “They always mention families being bombed in Lebanon but never mention Hezbollah or Hamas firing rockets that prompted Israeli retaliatory strikes to begin with. The whole city paints Lebanon as innocent victims of Israeli aggression with no mention of Hezbollah. It was only a matter of time before this happened.”

Ghazali tried to murder as many Jews as possible. He ended up dead. He was, as Deegan told the council, “the only one who’s actually tried to kill somebody” amid the wave of threats now facing multiple communities.

Deegan’s intervention cut through the performative grief. He acknowledged suffering on all sides while refusing to erase Hamas’s deliberate massacre of civilians, the use of human shields, or Hezbollah’s offensive rocket barrages. He rejected the false choice between caring about Palestinian children and recognizing that Israel has a right and duty to defend its people against groups whose explicit goal is Jewish destruction, especially when the city elevates Hamas-derived data in its public memorials.

His plea was not partisan theater. It was a desperate call for moral clarity from leaders who have repeatedly amplified one narrative while remaining silent or evasive when asked to unequivocally condemn designated terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Dearborn has seen prominent figures, including publisher Osama Siblani of the Arab American News (honored with a street intersection under current leadership), openly express sympathy for Hezbollah’s “resistance” and call for resistance “by all means.”

Islamic events in the city that Mayor Hammoud has attended featured chants like “Death to the IDF.” Leadership has condemned specific acts of violence after the fact but has done little to counter the broader climate of demonization that makes such violence predictable.

Anthony Deegan stood up anyway.

In a city where dissent on these issues often carries social and professional risk, he spoke with calm precision and moral consistency. He did not deny Palestinian suffering. He simply refused to let it become a license for erasing Jewish suffering, excusing terrorism, or pretending that “resistance” rhetoric — propped up by terrorist-sourced statistics — has no consequences.

His question still hangs in the air:

What is the city’s affirmative solution? What should Israel do when attacked by groups that glorify the murder of civilians and deliberately place their own people in harm’s way?

Until Dearborn’s leaders answer that question honestly instead of offering only condemnation of one side while hosting propaganda-style exhibits, the rage will continue to find its own outlets.

Anthony Deegan had the courage to say so out loud.

That is leadership. The rest of the council would do well to listen.

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