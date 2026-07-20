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LT Robert Powell's avatar
LT Robert Powell
7h

To those in the proximity of this interaction. Send this to the City Council and share to all others. This is the definitive position of the Constitution in relations to Islam. This must be spread to all corners and sites possible. Attempt to gain receipt of delivery, or any vehicle that shows they have the material. Proof of non-compliance with the Constitution is here. We are in fact at war.

https://vimeo.com/reviews/4b8c3f72-4529-47d0-8a92-b599672bfe90/videos/1172744567

Done in 2017 by the most omnipotent Constitutional scholar. Neither the 1st or 6th allow Islam as incompatible with true Christianity. Fair should be posting this above every article, as this is not about money but ethos and the survival of the Country. Also know that the VAtican and the UN are the major importers of this operation to subordinate the Constitution. The common Cathie is just a tool in the known pedophilia process within the Vatican.

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