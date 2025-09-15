Madrid | September 14, 2025 – VOX, Spain’s only unapologetically conservative party, closed its flagship event Europa Viva 25 at the Vistalegre Palace before a crowd of 10,000 patriots. The gathering was marked by an emotional tribute to slain American activist Charlie Kirk and a defiant message against the radical left, political violence, and mass illegal immigration.

A Tribute to Charlie Kirk

The event began with a solemn tribute to Charlie Kirk, murdered this week in Utah while defending Christian values and freedom. His recorded words echoed through the stadium:

“I want to be remembered for courage, for my faith. That would be the most important thing for me.”

As the anthem “Death Is Not the End” played, the audience rose to their feet. Spanish, European, and Latin American leaders declared Kirk a martyr for Western civilization. Greek MEP Afroditi Latinopoulou went further, calling for September 10 to become an official day in memory of Kirk and demanding Islam’s expulsion from Europe.

VOX framed Kirk’s death as proof of the violent climate fomented by the left worldwide, drawing direct parallels with the attacks VOX itself faces from radical agitators in Spain.

Watch the following video translated and subtitled by RAIR Foundation:

Abascal Targets the Left and the Establishment

VOX president Santiago Abascal entered to chants of “¡Presidente!” as thousands waved Spanish flags. He accused Spain’s radical left-wing Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the European Union of creating an atmosphere of political violence:

On the Left: “They promote hatred and division while silencing those who defend faith, family, and freedom.”

On the EU: A denouncement of Brussels’ open-borders agenda and betrayal of European sovereignty.

On the PP and PSOE: A charge that both establishment parties enable socialism and globalism at Spain’s expense.

International Voices Rally to the Cause

Though absent in person, international allies sent powerful messages. Argentine president Javier Milei thundered against the “pure hatred and resentment” of the left, urging Europeans not to surrender in the ideological battle. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni surprised the audience with a video message stressing the need for security and stability in the Middle East.

Portugal’s André Ventura of Chega called for socialism to be eradicated on the Iberian Peninsula, while Peru’s Rafael López Aliaga blasted the global left as “liars, murderers, and thieves.”

Patriotism in the Air

The atmosphere was charged with chants of “Christian Spain, not Muslim” and constant boos whenever Pedro Sánchez’s name was mentioned. Music, flags, and patriotic slogans filled the hall, creating what VOX described as a “celebration of common sense and hope” in the face of a hostile establishment.

Looking Ahead

VOX highlighted the symbolic weight of Europa Viva 25: a united front of conservatives across continents, refusing to be silenced. By both opening and closing with a tribute to Charlie Kirk, VOX sent a clear message:

The West is under siege, but millions are ready to pick up the microphone Kirk left behind and continue the fight for faith, family, and freedom.