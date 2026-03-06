Recent developments inside Pakistan’s parliament have raised serious questions that now extend far beyond South Asia, reaching into diaspora communities operating inside the United States, including in Texas.

Members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Pakistan’s National Assembly were recently recorded chanting “Death to Israel” and “Death to America,” openly expressing solidarity with Iran amid escalating regional tensions.

This was not fringe street rhetoric or the chants of radical protesters. These were elected officials inside Pakistan’s parliament, delivering the slogans within the country’s national legislative body.

The demonstration reflects a broader moment in Pakistani politics in which several factions have publicly aligned themselves with Iran’s position amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, rhetoric that, in this instance, included direct hostility toward the United States.

The development raises an important question for Americans, and particularly Texans.

PTI Networks Operating Inside Texas

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf maintains an organized diaspora presence in the United States, with active supporter networks across several states. Texas, home to one of the largest Pakistani-American populations in the country, has become a key hub for that activity.

Supporter networks publicly operating in Texas include:

These organizations regularly organize rallies, political gatherings, and demonstrations connected to Pakistani politics, including protests outside the Pakistan Consulate in Houston.

Texas cities with particularly large Pakistani-American communities include:

Houston

Dallas / Plano / Richardson

Sugar Land

Within these metropolitan areas, diaspora political activism often overlaps with broader community ecosystems that include Pakistani cultural organizations, business networks, religious institutions, and political advocacy groups.

Questions Texans Should Be Asking

Given the rhetoric now emerging from PTI lawmakers in Pakistan’s parliament, the presence of PTI-affiliated political networks inside Texas raises a series of questions that warrant closer scrutiny.

Have any of these Texas-based PTI networks addressed or condemned the chants of “Death to America” voiced by members of their own political movement abroad?

Or are these networks continuing their activities without addressing the rhetoric being promoted by leaders within their political party?

The issue is not merely one of foreign political affiliation. When elected officials in a foreign parliament openly chant “Death to America,” and organizations connected to the same political movement are actively organizing inside American communities, transparency becomes a matter of legitimate public interest.

Calls for Transparency

At a minimum, Texans deserve clarity about several key issues:

Who is monitoring these political networks operating inside the United States?

Who funds these diaspora organizations?

What messages are being promoted to supporters within Texas communities?

With geopolitical tensions already high and foreign political movements increasingly active within diaspora networks across the United States, the presence of organized PTI political activity in Texas raises questions that many believe deserve careful examination.

For many Texans, the core issue is simple:

If political leaders abroad openly chant “Death to America,” the public has a right to know whether organizations connected to that movement inside the United States support or reject that rhetoric.

