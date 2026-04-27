Reach out immediately to your elected officials and insist they publicly support suspending and debarring CAIR from all federal funding. Chip Roy has drawn the line. Now it is time for every patriot to stand with him and force real accountability.

In a powerful letter sent directly to Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Texas Congressman Chip Roy has taken decisive action to safeguard national security and American taxpayers. Roy is urging immediate suspension and proposed debarment of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and all its affiliates – including CAIR-California – from every U.S. federal government non-procurement program under 2 C.F.R. Part 180.

View the CAIR Debarment Letter Here: CAIR Debarment_HHS_ Letter

Chip Roy’s letter lays out the facts with zero ambiguity: CAIR’s longstanding ties to terrorist organizations, including the U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization Hamas, combined with documented financial mismanagement and misuse of federal grant funds administered by HHS, make CAIR unfit to receive a single penny of taxpayer dollars. Roy is demanding HHS protect the public from this grave risk, and every American who values security and fiscal responsibility should celebrate his leadership and get fully behind this effort.

CAIR’s Deep Terrorist Connections

CAIR presents itself as a civil rights organization dedicated to enhancing understanding of Islam, protecting civil liberties, and empowering American Muslims. The facts prove otherwise. Since 2022, HHS has sub-granted more than $15 million to CAIR through the California Department of Social Services specifically for Afghan resettlement programs. Overwhelming evidence confirms CAIR’s deep and enduring connections to the Muslim Brotherhood and its Palestinian branch, Hamas.

CAIR was formed in the immediate aftermath of a 1993 Philadelphia meeting where prominent U.S. Muslim Brotherhood leaders devised a scheme to create a secretive Hamas support network in North America. Since its founding, at least seven CAIR officials have been arrested, convicted, or detained on terrorism-related charges.

In 2007, CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terrorism-financing prosecution in U.S. history – United States v. Holy Land Foundation. A senior CAIR official, Ghassan Elashi (one of the “Holy Land Five“), was sentenced to 65 years in prison for funneling $12 million directly to Hamas. This year, Hamas itself reportedly bartered for Elashi’s release in direct talks with U.S. officials, offering the lives of American hostages kidnapped on October 7, 2023, in exchange.

State and federal actions have now formally recognized these terrorist ties. On November 28, 2025, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation designating both the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as Foreign Terrorist and Transnational Criminal Organizations under Texas law. On January 13, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the State Department designated Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon as terrorist groups.

Florida joined these efforts when Governor Ron DeSantis signed landmark anti-terror legislation into law in late March 2026, codifying his earlier executive order that designated both the Muslim Brotherhood (including any chapters or subdivisions) and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and cutting off state funding, contracts, and support to them.

The White House has explicitly stated that the Muslim Brotherhood “fuels terrorism and destabilization campaigns against U.S. interests and allies in the Middle East.”

Egregious Misuse of Federal Funds

The financial scandals are equally damning. CAIR-CA received more than $7.2 million in HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) funds through the Afghan Legal Services Project to provide legal aid to Afghan nationals. Public records expose egregious misuse: CAIR-CA redirected $3.6 million to itself and to non-independent CAIR chapters, in clear violation of the grant terms.

Service delivery was woefully inadequate, with only a low volume of immigration cases filed despite the massive funding. Grant applications used inconsistent entity naming, and CAIR failed to report millions in government grants on its 2022 and 2023 IRS Form 990s, reporting just $0 and $127,269, respectively, despite the massive influx.

These violations trigger clear regulatory consequences. Under 2 C.F.R. Section 180.700, suspension is required where there is adequate evidence of conduct warranting debarment – including grant term violations (Section 180.800(f)) and actions affecting present responsibility (Section 180.800(h)).

This is particularly serious given CAIR’s documented material support to a Foreign Terrorist Organization under 18 U.S.C. Section 2339B. As Congressman Chip Roy has stated, allowing CAIR to remain a federal grant recipient not only wastes taxpayer dollars but endangers national security.

Further scrutiny reveals the scale of the problem. A November investigative report by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) and the Intelligent Advocacy Network (IAN), highlighted by RAIR Foundation USA, shows that CAIR-CA has absorbed nearly $27 million in taxpayer funds since 2022. This windfall nearly doubled its annual revenue from $9 million to $17.4 million, even as it delivered minimal services and converted public money into political infrastructure.

Beyond the Afghan refugee grant, CAIR-CA received $2.6 million dollars through California’s “Stop the Hate” program, yet used portions of its funding to back Hamas-aligned campus encampments, organize “teach-ins,” and distribute scholarships and emergency aid through its “Champions of Justice Fund” to radical student activists.

These damning revelations leave no doubt: CAIR-CA must face immediate and complete suspension and debarment.

Time for Immediate Action

Chip Roy is calling for HHS to conduct a full investigation into CAIR’s grant compliance and terrorist affiliations and to promptly initiate suspension upon finding non-compliance, followed by formal debarment from all federal non-procurement programs, including ORR grants. This is exactly the kind of bold, no-nonsense leadership America needs.

Every reader must act now to back Congressman Chip Roy and this critical effort. Support the letter online by sharing it far and wide, amplifying the demand to cut off CAIR. Reach out immediately to your elected officials and insist they publicly support suspending and debarring CAIR from all federal funding. And directly call on Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to respond affirmatively, launch the investigation, and take immediate suspension and debarment action to protect American taxpayers and national security.

Chip Roy has drawn the line. Now it is time for every patriot to stand with him and force real accountability. CAIR must be cut off from taxpayer dollars – immediately and permanently.

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