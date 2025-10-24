Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner embodies what the Democratic Party stands for these days. He sports a Nazi tattoo, went to an elite boarding school (but claims to be working class), he’s anti-LBGTQ and anti-cop, and he reportedly once provided tactical firearms training to members of the far-left pro-transgender Socialist Rifle Association. You know… communist, trans domestic terrorists.

All of that and he’s leading his opponent, Maine Governor Janet Mills (D) by 34 points, according to the Post Millennial. Leftist Maine evidently loves Platner, who is heavily supported by socialist Bernie Sanders.

Training domestic terrorists

From the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Under the Reddit handle “P-Hustle,” Platner bragged in August 2020 about running a “defensive handgun course” for the socialist gun group as Black Lives Matter riots were still sweeping the country, according to The Robinson Report, a Substack run by Maine-based investigative journalist Steve Robinson. The oyster farmer and Marine veteran described the events as “lots of range days, firearms education classes, and developing mutual aid networks,” adding that “combat veterans and firearms instructors” in the organization built “a solid curriculum to build proficiency.” Platner appeared to recruit others into the group online, urging new Maine residents to “check the group out” because “we’re quite active.” Photos circulating on X show a firearms training session featuring a red-haired man resembling Platner among the participants.

The Socialist Rifle Association has ties to Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination. His transgender boyfriend is connected with the radical group. It has over 10,000 members and has had violent run-ins with law enforcement. So far, the Maine group has not been connected to violence, but a 2023 state law that bans “unauthorized paramilitary training could expose Platner to criminal penalties if prosecutors determine his instruction aimed to incite disorder, according to The Robinson Report.”

More from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

A Reddit post titled “Intro Rifle/Pistol with Maine SRA” shows members of the group participating in a live training session. An X post features photos that appear to show Platner himself taking part in the firearms course alongside other armed participants.

Nazi tattoo / hateful, violent comments

Platner’s radical leftist past came to the forefront after a resurfaced video showed a skull tattoo on his chest resembling the Nazi SS “Death’s Head” emblem. He then went on Pod Save America and denied the Nazi connection, claiming he was drunk with fellow Marines when he got the tattoo in Croatia in 2007 and that he didn’t know what it meant. It is similar to the “Totenkopf,” a known symbol of Adolf Hitler’s SS. Not many are buying his excuse, and Platner told Politico he’s going to have it removed.

The socialist’s old comments are now coming back to haunt him as well. Those include a 2020 Reddit comment where he claimed to wear the “antifa supersoldier” tag on his gear, according to Axios. Other posts from 2018 show that Platner believes that true economic fairness requires an armed workforce, and he suggested that anyone seeking to oppose fascism without a semi-automatic weapon should study history, according to Politico. He claims he is not a socialist, but his views scream otherwise. In fact, he’s referred to himself as a communist, which is what all socialists want to be when they grow up.

During President Trump’s first administration, Platner wrote in response to someone wanting to leave the US because of his immigration policies, “Fight until you get tired of fighting with words and then fight with signs, and fists, and guns if need be.”

Platner has previously apologized for comments calling all cops “bastards,” implying that all white people are “racist,” and for saying he was “disgusted” by America in general. He has since deleted the comments and now insists he was just “being an a**hole on the Internet.”

His anti-gay posts are also biting him in the ass – from Just the News:

“Betcha not a single downvoter is a real combat vet. Feel free to back it up with facts, fags,” he posted on Reddit in 2018 while arguing online with another user. He also mocked military officers in 2019, writing: “Officers are gay. Army or navy, I really don’t give a f-ck about your frat.” In 2021, Platner posted about military “pranks,” writing, “I like how our gay antics make him so uncomfortable he hates us. I’m doubling down on gay chicken next time in honor of this Air Force p-ssy.”

The guy’s a real peach – just the kind of candidate the Left loves these days.

Faux working-class

Platner is the son of Bronson Platner, a prominent Maine attorney who has donated $60,000 to Democrats, and the grandson of Warren Platner, who built the headquarters for the Ford Foundation as an architect, according to the Washington Free Beacon. He attended a private school while growing up. Not exactly working-class.

It gets worse – from the Post Millennial:

To attend Hotchkiss in 2025, tuition costs upwards of $75,000 per year. Among those who graduated from Hotchkiss are Supreme Court justice Potter Stewart, news anchor Chris Wallace, former CIA Director Porter Goss, and MacKenzie Scott Bezos, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. At the time of the 2002 paper, to attend John Baptist it cost $6,500 per year for those students who are not eligible for free tuition. Those eligible for free tuition had to live in towns that did not have high schools, and Sullivan, where Platner lived with his mother, had a public high school. At John Baptist, he won an award for “Most Likely to Start a Revolution.” A yearbook photo obtained by the Free Beacon of Platner winning the award shows him holding “a piece of paper calling to ‘Free’ Chechnya, Kosovo, and ‘Palestine.’” In 2002, a little over a year after 9/11, Platner also penned an op-ed in the Bangor Daily News arguing that “one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter” and argued that in the media, “every terrorist is portrayed as evil.”

Platner can deny all he wants about his radical political leanings, but it’s pretty obvious where he stands. He is at home on the violent Left, and it looks like Maine is going to elect him. Blue states are now in a radical political death spiral.