Texas has lost control of its classrooms to Islam and its new Comptroller Sarah Eckhardt is vowing that she will ensure taxpayer voucher money will be given to Islamic schools, including Brighter Horizons Acadamy which is funded by an Iranian-linked bank. Texas, is this what you thought you were voting for? Elections have consequences… sometimes very bad ones.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Texas turning blue was the hardest hit in the midterm elections. The Republicans lost the House, the Senate, and legislatures across the nation. But there is far more at risk… what our children are being taught in classrooms and Islamic schools we are being forced to fund.

Funding Islamic Indoctrination

Democrat Sarah Eckhardt, who defeated incumbent Republican Don Huffines in the Nov. 3 race for Texas comptroller, declared at her first news conference on Nov. 4 that she would ensure Islamic and other religious schools are not blocked from receiving money through the state’s $1 billion Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) school voucher program. She now oversees that program, which Islamic schools filed suit to gain access to this year.

She said, “I am not a fan of this policy. However, it is a policy that has passed the Texas Legislature, and it is the law. So, as the comptroller, I will implement it, because it is the law.” The comptroller-elect also said she would review the program’s spending and the data collected by the vendor that runs it.

Eckhardt has been targeting the program since the beginning of the year. She issued a statement in February that the comptroller “has been instructed by the GOP to illegally discriminate based on religion” by keeping Islamic schools out of the program.

“Thousands of Texas families are being boxed out of a program they are bankrolling because the comptroller has been instructed by the GOP to illegally discriminate based on religion. Texans deserve a comptroller who follows the law and follows the money, especially with respect to this one-billion-dollar transfer of public dollars into private hands,” Eckhardt said.

An Iran-Backed, Hamas-Led Private School

One of the Islamic schools that is now in the program, Brighter Horizons Academy in Garland, describes itself on its website as “a model Islamic educational institute” whose mission is to develop “practicing Muslim Leaders.”

“The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a Washington think tank, reported that the school received $995,000 from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB),” according to the Gateway Pundit.

More from the Gateway Pundit:

The bank is based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and is affiliated with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a bloc of 57 Muslim-majority countries. Iran is the bank’s third-largest shareholder, while Qatar and Turkey are also among its top 10 shareholders, according to an Oct. 21 FDD report. The US government has designated Iran a state sponsor of terrorism. The Oct. 21 report found that IsDB has given more than $17 million to at least 50 private Islamic schools in the United States. Many of those schools are accredited by the Council of Islamic Schools in North America (CISNA), which the FDD report describes as “a standards-setting body supported by IsDB.” Brighter Horizons lists CISNA among its accreditors. In 2023, the bank launched a project for “Enhancing the quality of education in Islamic schools in the USA through the Council of Islamic Schools in North America (CISNA),” the report states.

The Islamic Services Foundation founded Brighter Horizons in 1989. That foundation also publishes textbooks used in Islamic schools across the United States. The Texas Scorecard reported that one of the school’s founders was Rasmi Almallah, who served on the board of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development (HLF).

The Holy Land Foundation is notorious for being convicted in November 2008 of providing material support to the Islamic terrorist group Hamas. A federal jury in Dallas convicted the Holy Land Foundation and five of its leaders for providing approximately $12.4 million to the terrorist group, according to the Justice Department.

Gateway Pundit also noted that “Majida Salem, the wife of convicted HLF chairman Ghassan Elashi, worked as an Islamic studies teacher at Brighter Horizons, according to the Middle East Forum, a Philadelphia-based think tank.”

Fighting CAIR

Gateway Pundit has more on what led up to all of this:

Democrats also won the governor’s office. Gina Hinojosa defeated Gov. Greg Abbott, according to the Associated Press, and Abbott conceded Tuesday night. Hinojosa takes office in January and has said she will try to eliminate the voucher program, which would require action by the legislature. In 2023, Hinojosa voted against Senate Bill 1900, the state law that allowed Abbott to designate foreign terrorist organizations under Texas law. On Nov. 18, 2025, Abbott designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim advocacy group, and the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations. The comptroller’s office cited ties to CAIR to keep Islamic schools out of TEFA. The exclusion began in December 2025, when then-acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock asked Attorney General Ken Paxton whether schools accredited by Cognia, a state-approved accreditor, could be disqualified because they had hosted events organized by CAIR. In January, Paxton issued an opinion stating that the comptroller could exclude schools that violate laws banning material support for foreign terrorist organizations. “Let me be crystal clear: Texans’ tax dollars should never fund Islamic terrorists or America’s enemies,” Paxton said. In March, US District Judge Alfred Bennett of the Southern District of Texas ordered the comptroller’s office to accept applications from Islamic schools. Four were admitted within days, including Brighter Horizons. An attorney for the schools said the state’s attorney conceded in court that the comptroller had no evidence tying Brighter Horizons to CAIR or any other organization that would bar it from the program.

“They are putting a bullseye, a target on the back of the Texas Muslim community,” said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the national deputy director for CAIR, according to CBS Austin. “It’s completely illegal for the comptroller to ban schools from consideration today. Simply because of their Muslim identity or because they hosted once a Know Your Rights training from our civil rights organization.”

With Democrats in control, CAIR is now getting its way once again. Elections have consequences.

Do Texans really want Islam schools funded by their taxpayer dollars? Do they want Islam taught in their schools? Did they even think about that before casting their votes?

Educational freedom should not include instruction on Islamic supremacy, terrorism, and teaching second graders that non-Muslims are “the worst of all creatures,” which is being taught at Brighter Horizons Academy, according to the Middle East Forum.

The Brighter Horizons Academy in North Texas was established and run by Muslims involved with convicted Hamas operatives and designated terrorist organizations. It teaches children to hate and should not be funded by Texans.

Texas didn’t just turn blue – it shrouded itself in the Red/Green Alliance. It’s unthinkable that Texans fought so bravely at the Alamo for independence only to bend the knee to Islam and communists.

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