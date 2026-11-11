RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
42m

Stop This election was Stolen stop rolling over and giving into these demons it is Time to say Enough! America belongs to Americans not Muslims!

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TwoLongYrs's avatar
TwoLongYrs
1h

You know Big Ed Kiboshed every none government owned school option, charter and home school, for two. Know what we’re funding this non traditional form of educating. Maybe there’s just a money connection.

@Gingrich 360 Team @Michael D Brown @Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. @StateDept

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