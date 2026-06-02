France, once the proud heart of Western civilization, has fallen. Decades of unchecked mass immigration from North Africa, the Middle East, and sub-Saharan Africa have demographically transformed major cities into Islamic strongholds. In many neighborhoods, native French citizens are already minorities in their own neighborhoods, while higher birth rates and continued chain migration continue to accelerate the shift.

The data, compiled from INSEE immigration studies, IFOP surveys, local reports, and demographic analyses (official religious censuses are banned under France’s laïcité laws), paints a disturbing picture. Many believe the real numbers are far higher.

Islamized Cities and Regions – 2025-2026 Estimates:

Marseille: 30–40% Muslim

Lyon: 20–25% Muslim

Montpellier: 25–35% Muslim

Strasbourg: 15–20% Muslim

Roubaix: 35–40% Muslim

Seine-Saint-Denis Department: 30–40%+ Muslim (many communes now majority-Muslim)

Mulhouse: 25–26% Muslim

Avignon: 25–35% Muslim

Nice: 20–25% Muslim

Toulouse: 15–20% Muslim

Lille Metro Area: 20%+ Muslim

Pessac: 20–25% Muslim

Bordeaux: 10–15% in the city proper (significantly higher in the metro area, with dozens of mosques)

Grenoble: 20%+ Muslim

Muslim populations are heavily concentrated in urban centers and banlieues, often far above the national average of approximately 8–10%.

PAY ATTENTION, AMERICA

The same process is underway here. Mosques are multiplying rapidly across the United States, and especially in Red States, many tied to the very same foreign funders. Enclaves, housing projects, and political lobbying operations are forming beachheads.

Europe is the canary in the coal mine. Ignore the warning, and we become complicit in our own destruction.

France’s map is a mirror. Will America learn before it’s too late?

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