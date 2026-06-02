RAIR Foundation USA

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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France is the warning flare. The lesson is not that every Muslim is an enemy. The lesson is that mass migration without assimilation, combined with high birth rates, foreign-funded religious networks, welfare-state dependency, and political cowardice, creates permanent enclaves that eventually become power blocs. That is how a civilization is changed without a formal conquest. Britain is watching the same movie. America is still early enough to choose differently: close the border, end refugee abuse, defund foreign-influence NGOs, ban Sharia accommodation in civil law, demand English and civic assimilation, and treat citizenship as sacred. Charles Martel and the Reconquista bought time. We are wasting it.

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