Demographic Jihad: France Has Been Colonized
France, once the proud heart of Western civilization, has fallen. Decades of unchecked mass immigration from North Africa, the Middle East, and sub-Saharan Africa have demographically transformed major cities into Islamic strongholds. In many neighborhoods, native French citizens are already minorities in their own neighborhoods, while higher birth rates and continued chain migration continue to accelerate the shift.
The data, compiled from INSEE immigration studies, IFOP surveys, local reports, and demographic analyses (official religious censuses are banned under France’s laïcité laws), paints a disturbing picture. Many believe the real numbers are far higher.
Islamized Cities and Regions – 2025-2026 Estimates:
Marseille: 30–40% Muslim
Lyon: 20–25% Muslim
Montpellier: 25–35% Muslim
Strasbourg: 15–20% Muslim
Roubaix: 35–40% Muslim
Seine-Saint-Denis Department: 30–40%+ Muslim (many communes now majority-Muslim)
Mulhouse: 25–26% Muslim
Avignon: 25–35% Muslim
Nice: 20–25% Muslim
Toulouse: 15–20% Muslim
Lille Metro Area: 20%+ Muslim
Pessac: 20–25% Muslim
Bordeaux: 10–15% in the city proper (significantly higher in the metro area, with dozens of mosques)
Grenoble: 20%+ Muslim
Muslim populations are heavily concentrated in urban centers and banlieues, often far above the national average of approximately 8–10%.
PAY ATTENTION, AMERICA
The same process is underway here. Mosques are multiplying rapidly across the United States, and especially in Red States, many tied to the very same foreign funders. Enclaves, housing projects, and political lobbying operations are forming beachheads.
Europe is the canary in the coal mine. Ignore the warning, and we become complicit in our own destruction.
France’s map is a mirror. Will America learn before it’s too late?
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France is the warning flare. The lesson is not that every Muslim is an enemy. The lesson is that mass migration without assimilation, combined with high birth rates, foreign-funded religious networks, welfare-state dependency, and political cowardice, creates permanent enclaves that eventually become power blocs. That is how a civilization is changed without a formal conquest. Britain is watching the same movie. America is still early enough to choose differently: close the border, end refugee abuse, defund foreign-influence NGOs, ban Sharia accommodation in civil law, demand English and civic assimilation, and treat citizenship as sacred. Charles Martel and the Reconquista bought time. We are wasting it.