Americans should be thanking Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL) (affectionately known as the Hebrew Hammer) for standing up for man’s best friend after a Muslim activist proclaimed dogs would not be welcome in non-secular New York City because they are unclean. Instead, Democratic politicians are screeching for his resignation, calling him a bigot for telling the truth. Shocking.

Americans should be thanking Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL) (affectionately known as the Hebrew Hammer) for standing up for man’s best friend after a Muslim activist proclaimed dogs would not be welcome in non-secular New York City because they are unclean. Instead, Democratic politicians are screeching for his resignation, calling him a bigot for telling the truth. Shocking.

Fine defends man’s best friend

The knee-jerk attacks came after Fine reacted to New York-based Hamas-supporting Muslim advocate, Nerdeen Kiswani, who tweeted, “Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean [“najis”].”

She has since deleted the tweet and claimed it was a joke despite it being a direct comment referring to the November election of Islamo-communist Zohran Mamdani as mayor. She even called Fine “genocidal” over the comment.

Fine’s responses to her tweet, including an iconic “Don’t Tread on Me” graphic with a puppy in it, evidently hit a nerve with the Islamist.

“Lmao at the Zionists frothing at the mouth at this, thinking they’re doing something. It’s obviously a joke I don’t care if you have a dog, I do care if your dog is shitting everywhere and you’re not cleaning it,” Kiswani responded.

Fine nailed her on her claim, tweeting, “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

He wrote in a follow-up post, “For context, this is the leader of one of the key mainstream Muslim groups that supported Mamdani,” referring to Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s new mayor.

Kiswani told NBC News that Fine has a “documented pattern of dehumanizing Palestinians and Muslims” and said that “there has been a troubling pattern in which anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian rhetoric from elected officials has not been met with the level of accountability we would expect if almost any other community were discussed this way.”

Cries of bigotry and racism from leftists

The massive meltdown on the left began immediately as raging cries of bigotry and racism were uttered over and over and over again by the same communist talking heads we have all come to abhor.

“We must call this what it is. Disgusting bigotry,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) railed. “Fine must be censured.”

Thousands of X users hammered Khanna, informing him that he had totally taken Fine’s post out of context.

Khanna then, of course, doubled down, “Taking an alleged comment by one person and attributing it to everyone who shares that person’s faith is the definition of bigotry. And prior to hurling more insults, you may wish to re-read Genesis 1:27 that all humans are made in the ‘image of God.’”

Fine snarked back:

An alleged comment? IT WAS IN WRITING, POSTED TO X, AND SEEN MILLIONS OF TIMES BEFORE I RESPONDED. Perhaps you should have read it before you started spouting off like an idiot. As for quoting the Torah, you’re forgiven as it is not your faith, but in that same chapter — Genesis — G-d also created dogs. They are man’s best friend for a reason. You’ve successfully put yourself on the 10 side of a 90-10 issue. Congrats. I’ll debate this one all day.

Khanna wasn’t the only brain-challenged Marxist to take a shot at Fine, who just lapped it up.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) whined that Fine’s “Islamophobic” comment is “incredibly damaging to Jews trying to combat antisemitism.”

“America is BETTER because of our Muslim community,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) groveled. “And we are WORSE when assholes like this guy spout hate.”

“This is genuinely one of the most disgusting statements I have ever seen issued by an American official,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) raged. “Fine should be censured & stripped of committees.”

Jennifer Jenkins, Fine’s November opponent, attempted to capitalize on the tweet – and failed, “I’m running to kick that bigot out of Washington.”

“This is what it looks like when Islamophobia and outrage are the only two items on your political agenda,” Rep. Rob Menendez (D-NJ), a Democrat who has no shame whatsoever, stated.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) issued a statement calling Fine “an Islamophobic, disgusting and unrepentant bigot.”

“It is unacceptable that Mike Johnson and House Republicans continue to remain silent. Their casual acceptance of hateful and divisive language enables this out-of-control behavior. Republican leaders must hold this so-called Member of Congress accountable,” he dishonestly kvetched. “Political violence, xenophobia and hate crimes against the Muslim community are on the rise. House Democrats will not let the racist and bigoted behavior of Randy Fine go unchecked. Accountability is coming to all of these sick extremists when the gavels change hands in November, if not sooner.”

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) called the tweet “disgusting Islamophobia and dangerous bigotry,” adding that “he should be forced to resign” after his committee assignments are stripped from him.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari (D-AZ) called for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to “reprimand him immediately,” adding that he’s “repeatedly dehumanized Muslims without consequence.”

“Resign now, you racist slob,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom snarled to no one’s surprise. So very presidential and right after he went behind President Trump’s back and signed a green deal with the Brits.

The media takes a knee as Muslims howl

The media also chimed in with CNN’s Jake Tapper calling it “Disgusting bigotry,” and New York Times columnist David French calling it “Absolutely evil.”

Fine did an interview on Newsmax, not backing down in the least, “It’s not enough for Democrats to think anyone who wants to come here illegally should be able to do that. They also think they should be able to get whatever free stuff they want. Now they’re demanding that we change our values and how we live as Americans.”

Muslims started bleating as well over the comment, including Egyptian-born Muslim journalist Mehdi Hassan, who called the comment “genocidal Rwandan rhetoric” and said that Fine intimated that “Muslims are lower than dogs.” That is totally dishonest propaganda – it’s just more Islamic taqiyya to smear a Jewish congressman. Any excuse will do, and CAIR was right there with them, demanding Fine’s resignation.

New York City is awash in escalating crime and lawlessness as the call to Islamic prayer is blasted through its streets as early as 5 a.m. now. New Yorkers are having extreme buyer’s remorse, but what did they expect? You get what you vote for.

But hand’s off our dogs…

Mess around with Americans’ dogs, and you’ve crossed a line… and Islam wants to do just that.

Share