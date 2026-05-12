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William Voelz's avatar
William Voelz
3h

Hakeem is a former Baptist turned Muzzie. He’s got a Red/Green agenda hidden beneath his brown skin. He’s a turncoat.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
24m

This is full insurrectionist behavior from the party that never shuts up about “democracy.” Democrats tried to rig Virginia’s map, got smacked by the state Supreme Court, and immediately started scheming to remove the referees. That tells you everything. They do not respect courts. They respect outcomes. Hasan Piker and the cosplay communist crowd then start hinting at “violent revolution” because judges followed the law. Spare me the civics lectures. This is raw power politics: pack the court, change the rules, scream racism, threaten chaos. Virginia is the preview. America better watch the trailer before November.

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