Democrats have a meltdown after VA Supreme Court smacks down their attempt to gerrymander Republicans out of existence. Now, they want to stack and pack the state Supreme Court and lower the retirement age of justices to 54.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

In a preview of what is to come should Democrats win back the House, Senate, and presidency, they are plotting a way to circumvent the Virginia Supreme Court slapping down their illegal efforts to brazenly gerrymander Republicans out of existence in the state ahead of the 2026 midterms.

In a leaked private meeting, they discussed booting the entire Virginia Supreme Court and reducing the maximum age to serve on it to 54… the age of the youngest judge now sitting on the court. Fortunately for Virginians, the Democrats don’t have time for their evil machinations to bear fruit before the midterms, but they tipped their hand big time.

An Act of Rabid Desperation

It’s a move that screams “rules for thee, but not for me.” When their racially based gerrymandering failed to win the left four more seats, Democrats immediately fell back on stacking the Supreme Court in that state. That winner of an idea came from The Downballot, a progressive outlet.

Sadly, for the communists, the state’s high court found (4-3) that the Democrat-run General Assembly violated the Virginia Constitution by bypassing procedural requirements necessary for the redistricting amendment to appear on the state’s April ballot.

The New York Times reported that the Democrats’ brainstorming session included one “audacious” and “possibly far-fetched” idea that involves packing the Virginia Supreme Court with new Democratic appointees. The reported phone call took place between US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Virginia Democratic House leaders. The proposal involved the Virginia General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger approving legislation that would lower the retirement age for state Supreme Court justices, according to The Federalist.

From The Federalist:

According to the Times, after undertaking a series of legal actions that seek to tee up the redistricting amendment for additional court review, the state legislature would then pass a bill “lowering the mandatory retirement age for Virginia’s Supreme Court from 75 to 54, the age of the youngest current justice, or less.” Given that the General Assembly possesses the power to appoint justices to the state’s high court, this means that Democrats would be able to replace every single justice currently serving on the Virginia Supreme Court “with sympathetic Democratic lawyers.” While unlikely to advance in time to have any effect on the 2026 midterms, the radical plan, as reported by the Times, indicates how far Democrats are willing to go in the name of power. More to the point, however, it’s also an omen for what their party plans to do to the U.S. Supreme Court should they retake trifecta control of the federal government.

The Left Salivates Over Gutting and Packing the Supreme Court

The left would love to pack not only state Supreme Courts, but SCOTUS as well with left-wing activists, in effect nullifying the three branches of government and the republic in general. Calls for packing the court have surged since the high court released its Louisiana v. Callais decision, which nullified states’ abilities to engage in racial gerrymandering. Jeffries has been leading the charge on packing the court and has vowed that “everything is on the table” if he takes over the speaker’s gavel following the midterm elections.

“The Supreme Court is a disgrace. And then, in the new Congress, we’re gonna have to do something about the Supreme Court,” Jeffries railed. “And let me be very clear: Everything is on the table — everything — to deal with this corrupt MAGA majority that is issuing political opinions that are designed to bolster the prospects of the Republican Party. And we will not allow them to succeed.”

Democrat Representative Suhas Subramanyam of Loudon County, Virginia, supports whatever is necessary to jam the map through: “Everyone has got to have a strong stomach right now; this is a complete disaster waiting to happen if people are timid. We have Republican states ignoring their constitutions and interrupting early voting and ignoring their Supreme Courts altogether. We know based on that, Republicans would explore every single option possible to move this forward.”

Jeffries is rallying the troops and attempting to make this the hill Democrats die on. Over the weekend, he called for “nationwide judicial reform,” i.e., packing and rigging courts across the country. Combined with the left’s lawfare, they would be unstoppable in destroying the nation. He proclaimed Democrats would win the House in the midterms.

Appeal to SCOTUS Will Fail

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones has filed an emergency request for a stay with the United States Supreme Court after the Virginia Supreme Court blocked a statewide redistricting referendum that Democrats said could reshape the state’s congressional map. But the Democrats’ appeal to SCOTUS on this is very, very likely to fail.

Jones argues that the Virginia Supreme Court misinterpreted federal law by treating an “election” as a single day rather than an ongoing process. He also argued the court improperly assumed the role of the state legislature in regulating federal elections.

The Communists Have Entered the Chat

Cue the radical leftists lining up to gut and pack the court, among other things.

Muslim communist influencer Hasan Piker has waded into the fight… and evidently, he has the ear of the Democrats. He’s calling for violence – no shocker there.

From National Review:

Hasan Piker, the cosplay Communist, believes the court is giving leftists no choice but to resort to violence. “[T]he va supreme court denied the results of the redistricting referendum. scotus gutted the voting rights act and tennessee carved up the last dem district destroying black voter power in the state,” Piker wrote in a post on X. “[T]hose who make peaceful revolution impossible, make violent revolution inevitable,” he added.

Senator Ted Cruz hammered Piker’s post, saying, “This is who Democrats are campaigning alongside,” a streamer who is “openly calling for ‘violent revolution.’”

Piker clapped back, saying, “it’s a jfk quote. you went to harvard. you know better.”

Despite that lame protest, a call for “violent revolution” is exactly what it sounds like.

The redistricting wars are heating up. There’s a simple solution to all of this… get rid of gerrymandering altogether. That would be the constitutional move here, but the corrupt Democrats will never do it because it would mean that the real will of the American people would rule at the ballot box, and they would be booted from power.

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