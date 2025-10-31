Denmark is drawing the line against Islamization, moving to ban the Adhan—Islam’s public declaration of supremacy—and sending a warning America can no longer ignore.

In a much-needed stance against the creeping Islamization of Europe, Denmark’s Minister of Immigration and Integration, Rasmus Stoklund, has called for a nationwide ban on the Islamic call to prayer (Adhan) from mosque loudspeakers.

Stoklund declared:

“Denmark must never come to resemble the Middle East.”

He described the Adhan as “annoying” — but his statement went far deeper than noise complaints. The minister has ordered a legal review to examine banning the Adhan entirely, noting that Denmark must safeguard its national character before it’s erased by imported religious dominance.

While predictable outrage poured in from Islamist groups and their “religious freedom” enablers, millions of Danes quietly exhaled: someone finally said it.

THE ADHAN IS NOT “SPIRITUAL MUSIC.” IT’S A DECLARATION OF SUPREMACY.

To Western ears, the Adhan might sound like a serene chant. But in Islamic theology, it is nothing less than a civilizational claim — a broadcast of dominance over territory and people.

Let’s strip away the euphemisms and look at what it actually says:

“Allahu Akbar” – Allah is greater than all others.

This isn’t “God is great.” It means Allah is greater than your god, your laws, your system.

“Ash-hadu an-la ilaha illa Allah” – There is no deity but Allah.

A rejection of all other faiths, directly targeting Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, and secularism.

“Ash-hadu anna Muhammadan-Rasulullah” – Muhammad is Allah’s messenger.

A legal oath nullifying all other revelations. Islam supersedes every prior faith.

“Hayya ‘ala s-salah / Hayya ‘ala ‘l-falah” – Come to prayer / Come to success.

Success exists only through Islamic submission. Outside Islam, there is failure.

“La ilaha illa-Allah” – There is no deity but Allah.

The closing seal of supremacy. All other gods — and nations — are false.

This is not a neutral religious practice. It is a public claim of ownership.

‘RELIGIOUS FREEDOM’ OR CIVILIZATIONAL CONQUEST?

In an exclusive interview with RAIR Foundation USA, Dr. Andrew Bostom, scholar of Islam and author of The Legacy of Islamic Antisemitism, warns that the Adhan’s supremacist message continues inside the very prayers it summons.

The core of every Muslim prayer is Surat Al-Fatiha, recited 17 times a day. Its final verse (Quran 1:7) has been understood for over a thousand years to condemn Jews as “those who earned Allah’s wrath” and Christians as “those who went astray.”

As Dr. Bostom explains:

“This is not fringe. It is the mainstream interpretation across Islamic history — affirmed by scholars from al-Tabari to Al-Azhar’s Grand Imam Tantawi.”

When mosques in the West publicly broadcast the Adhan, they are not merely inviting Muslims to pray — they are announcing the supremacy of a worldview that condemns Jews and Christians and claims dominion over all law and life.

THE WESTERN DELUSION: ‘IT’S JUST RELIGION’

In cities across America and throughout Europe, the Adhan is spreading under the banner of multiculturalism. But beneath the soothing Arabic cadence lies a stark message:

Islam is the only true faith

All others are false

Allah alone rules

Muhammad overrides all prophets

True success exists only through submission

That message is the ideological foundation for every Islamic theocracy on earth, where churches and synagogues are banned because their existence contradicts the Adhan’s claim of supremacy.

And disturbingly, this doctrine is now echoing through Western civic life — recited at military funerals, government meetings, and interfaith events by officials too ignorant or cowardly to translate what they are approving.

FINAL THOUGHT

In any other context, if someone publicly blasted “Your god is false, ours rules this land,” there would be national outrage.

But when the exact words are delivered in Arabic under the banner of “diversity,” the West bows in silence.

Denmark’s message should echo across the Western world: Stop pretending this is harmless tradition. It is a daily declaration of ideological conquest.

Denmark refuses to become the Middle East. Will America wake up before it’s too late?

