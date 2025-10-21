A Chicago Public School teacher named Lucy Martinez allegedly decided it would be a good idea and fun to attend a “No Kings” protest over the weekend and mimic the assassination of conservative Charlie Kirk. The viral video showing her cavorting and cheerfully pantomiming Kirk being shot in the neck while protesters cheered in the background went viral on social media.

Another “evil” leftist elementary school teacher

This vile woman reportedly teaches at Nathan Hale Elementary in the Chicagoland area. That school is populated primarily by Hispanic students. Martinez was seen with a Mexican flag at the protest as others called for ICE to get out of Chicago. She was making the gesture and yelling “Bang, bang!” at a truck driving by with a flag honoring Charlie Kirk, according to Fox News.

The school has since shut down its website after removing the teacher’s profile, according to The Post Millennial. They are claiming the site is “under construction.” Right. They have also deleted their X account.

For its part, the school aggressively defended the teacher, not those she spewed hatred at.

From Fox News:

On Sunday night, a Chicago Public School spokesperson directed Fox News Digital to a letter sent to the “Hale School community” by Principal Dawn Iles-Gomez that referenced potential online threats made against a staff member. “Dear Hale Parents, and Staff, Safety continues to be my top priority, which is why I am writing to notify you of a situation involving our school,” the letter says. “We were recently made aware of social media posts with language that resemble a potential threat to a staff member. We take all potential threats extremely seriously to ensure the safety of our school community.” The letter added that the Chicago Police Department was notified and “investigating the situation further.”

More excuses:

On Monday, CPS told Fox News Digital that the district is aware an employee was filmed at a protest in Chicago and is the subject of social media posts. “Chicago Public Schools (CPS) remains committed to creating and maintaining a welcoming, safe, and inclusive teaching and learning environment, free from harassment, bias, or harm of any kind,” CPS said in a statement. “While CPS does not comment on specific personnel matters, the District follows a consistent process when allegations of misconduct are reported. Employees found to have violated Board policy are subject to disciplinary action.

I’m sure they’ll get right on that… she’ll be back in the classroom in no time.

Exposed via social media

“Tha lady from the video is Lucy Martinez. She’s a teacher in a Chicago school,” a post by Collin Rugg stated, quoting the account @that84bullnose, who was the first to post the video.

“Meet Lucy Martinez – an elementary school teacher from Chicago who thought it was funny to mock Charlie Kirk’s death,” Students for Trump’s Ryan Fournier posted on X. “This woman teaches children. Lucy is now the perfect face of the ‘No Kings’ movement – a movement that preaches ‘love’ but celebrates death. Evil always exposes itself.”

Rage explodes over the teacher’s actions

Comments under Fournier’s post wholeheartedly agreed with him.

Breitbart listed some of the responses – and there were many, many more:

“People with this mentality can’t be teaching children,” one asserted. “Imagine if you had a child that had conservative or Charlie Kirk supporting parents and the children were like that too.” “Would she hurt them in some way or discriminate against them? Teachers like politicians really should be as neutral as they can unless this is a leftist anti-American school and that is what they want the narrative to be,” the X user added. “She should not be allowed near children and her teaching licenses need to be revoked,” another echoed. “Why are they always teachers?” a third asked, adding, “This is insane. They should be nowhere near children.” “I KNEW she was a teacher!” Fox News host Laura Ingraham exclaimed. “Absolutely 100[%] UNHINGED person who has no business being within 100 miles of educating people about anything,” another X user declared. “When non-woke parents run for school board, pull their kids from public school, and leave blue states… Exhibit A, your honor,” non-profit social welfare organization Awake Illinois advised.

The video exploded on social media as calls for the teacher to be fired ratcheted up. As far as can be determined, the vile woman still has her job.

That was just one of the many hateful, deranged, murderous messages displayed at the “No Kings” demonstrations across the country over the weekend. There were instances of protesters dressing up as Kirk’s killer as well.

“People were going to No Kings rallies dressed up as Charlie Kirk’s murderer,” Jack Posobiec wrote on X.

The responses to the teacher mocking Kirk’s murder were intense.

“The most vile reactions to Charlie’s murder have almost all been public school teachers and professors,” TPUSA’s Andrew Kolvet wrote on X. “Tells you a lot about what America’s children are facing and why TPUSA is more important than ever.”

“These people have been polluting American children,” GOP Congressman Chip Roy posted. “School Choice is important – but it’s bailing water out of a sinking boat with a massive hole in it. We need to simultaneously clean out our schools of this garbage… and it’s not just Chicago.”

“Most horrible being of the year goes to…,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha quipped.

Imagine if the tables were turned and a Republican did this,” GOP Sen. Mike Lee posted on X. “The media would speak of nothing else for weeks.”

“This is a Chicago teacher who should be fired immediately,” Republican political and communications strategist Mercedes Schlapp declared. “A deranged individual who advocates for violence and death should not be near any children. Pray for our country.”

There seem to be a lot of teachers who act this way. They are a danger to our children and should be fired for such behavior.

Some due diligence when hiring teachers and thorough vetting, including a background check and a deep dive into their social media, is what is needed here. They should be booted, union or no union, if there are any red flags.

Any allegiance to radical groups, communists, or violent leftists should keep them from being hired, as well as actions such as these. Teachers have a right to free speech… but not a right to inciting hatred and violence against others.

