The daughter of a Chinese couple who fled the communists and came to America for freedom has come full circle by attending a US university and now supports Abdul El-Sayed… violently. She attacked a Jewish conservative influencer and as she was arrested said she should’ve killed her.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

A deranged University of Michigan student and Abdul El-Sayed supporter named Temulun Togochog went nuts and attacked a Jewish conservative influencer named Lizzy Benichou, shoving her to the ground before being forcibly arrested by police. Then she declared at the campus free-speech event to anyone who would listen that she should have “killed” her as police hauled her off.

A Communist Victim Comes Full Circle – Violently

Here’s the kicker… Togochog’s parents fled Chinese Communist Party persecution so she could grow up free in America. She testified before Congress a couple of years ago about the erasure of her people’s culture in Beijing. People wonder what happened to her – she attended an American university; that’s what happened.

Togochog now has a septum piercing and tats all over her. She also has uncontrollable rage and has become a communist, just like the ones her family fled from.

In the video, she can be seen arguing with two men seated behind a table on the Ann Arbor campus Sunday, beneath a sign asking: “Is Islam Compatible with the West?” Then she clapped in one of the men’s faces, causing him to flinch as others said they caught the action on video.

“This is f–king stupid, bro,” the student yelled at him, then demanded to see their “f–king permit” as shocked onlookers recorded her tirade, according to the New York Post.

The man who was attacked could be heard telling a police officer that she had hit him. Togochog vigorously denied it, even as numerous people told her they had it on video.

“I have several f–king eyewitnesses; I didn’t do f–king shit,” she raged, then accused the man of “victimizing himself as a fully-grown man.”

“The f–king anti-Muslim people here who want to say I put a f–king hand on him,” she continued.

The student completely unraveled and lost it, screaming expletives all over the place. Then Jewish conservative influencer Lizzy Benichou caught her attention. Benichou asked whether the way she was dressed would be allowed in Iran, and that set her off.

“Am I wrong? If you walked around like this in Iran, what would happen to her?” Benichou asked others who were standing off to the side.

Togochog then got in her face and attacked her. She launched herself at the influencer, shoving her and pushing her to the ground as a male student grabbed her and dragged her off Benichou.

“Don’t f–king talk to me like that!” she screamed as she was dragged away from Benichou. “You wanna f–king get over here, bitch?!”

At that point, Togochog broke free, dropping her backpack and relaunched herself at Benichou. A police officer and another man pulled her off and away from the influencer.

She was forced to the ground by the cop, who then attempted to handcuff the struggling student.

“Don’t resist,” the officer ordered her.

“What the f–k are you going to do to me? Because I hit a dumb ass bitch in the face?” she railed.

Another officer arrived on the scene in a patrol car, and the two cops finally got her handcuffed and shoved into the back of the vehicle, while she screamed she had zero remorse for her actions.

“I’d do it again every f–king time, you stupid f–king c–t!” she shouted.

“I should’ve f–king killed you when I had the f–king chance!” Togochog added.

“Are you kidding me?” someone off camera asked her in disbelief.

“No, I’m not f–king kidding you,” she informed them.

“You’re sick, you’re sick. Go to a mental hospital, bitch,” another onlooker yelled at Togochog.

“I’ve already been to a mental hospital,” she clapped back. “And I’ll go again if it means killing you.”

Jewish Conservative Refuses to Back Down

Later, Benichou posted on X that she was “OK” after being “physically assaulted simply for showing up and exercising my First Amendment rights.”

“Political violence has NO place in the United States of America,” the influencer wrote on X. “I am incredibly grateful to the law enforcement officers who acted immediately to protect me. I am now in a safe location receiving care and I am going to be OK.”

The attack ironically took place during a “Liberty Under Fire USA tour stop.” Benichou claimed that Togochog had been “identified as a supporter of Abdul El-Sayed.”

Something like this should make it even easier for voters in Michigan to vote for Republican Mike Rogers over communist Muslim Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. Togochog is a perfect example of his support base.

University of Michigan police were responding to an unpermitted event on campus just before 5 p.m. when one of their officers witnessed the attack, the department told the Daily Mail.

“As the group was packing up to leave, officers witnessed a University of Michigan student assault a woman not affiliated with the university,” police noted. “The student was taken into custody, processed, and released pending warrant authorization. No injuries were reported.”

Togochog made numerous death threats, and they still let her out. At the very least, she should have been put under a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

Benichou is speaking up about the attack and not backing down.

“It will definitely not dissuade me,” Lizzy Benichou told “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

“She slapped Joe [Redden] in the face with her phone. Then she came up towards me, and I told her, ‘You would not be able to do this in Iran,’” Benichou recounted.

She said she was referring to freedom of speech, pointing to the Iranian government’s treatment of protesters.

Benichou and fellow conservative influencer Cam Higby challenged the woman over women’s freedoms in Iran and were assaulted for it.

“I think [Higby] said, ‘She wouldn’t be allowed to be dressed like this,’” she added. “I had also said, ‘If you were in Iran dressed like this, what would happen to you?’ And there were some Jordanian students next to me, and I asked them, ‘Am I right?’ And then she just lunged.”

Benichou contended that her visit to the campus was partly motivated by concerns about Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Tuesday is a day for choosing… freedom of speech under a Constitutional Republic or violent repression under communist and Muslim rule. When someone like Togochog says they want to kill you, believe them.

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