On March 12, 2026, the Florida Legislature passed HB 991, the state’s strong, common-sense version of the SAVE America Act. The House approved it 77-28 and the Senate 27-12, sending the bill to Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it without delay.

The core reform is simple and overdue: prove you are a U.S. citizen to register to vote, with verification heavily relying on existing REAL ID driver’s license records held by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Most adult Floridians already completed this process when they got or renewed their license.

The REAL ID requirements actually stemmed from a federal 2005 law rooted in 9/11 Commission recommendations after hijackers exploited lax ID standards. This exposes a glaring inconsistency among SAVE Act critics. If requiring proof of citizenship to obtain a REAL ID is not racist or discriminatory, why is using that same REAL ID – or the identical proof – suddenly ‘voter suppression’ when it comes to registering to vote?

Not everyone was celebrating the bill’s passage, however.

Voter ID is “Extreme” and “Dangerous”

“Florida has long been the testing ground for some of the GOP’s most anti-democracy ideas,” warned former President Barack Obama’s wingman Eric Holder’s National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) in a mass email delivered on March 23, 2026.

“This dangerous bill would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and would require all existing registered voters to certify their citizenship.”

The fearmongering email does not mention that anyone with a Florida Driver’s License is already covered.

The NDRC was created to “favorably position Democrats for the redistricting process through 2022” according to their Form 8871 tax filing and they have been going strong ever since (Download: 480458135-National-Democratic-Redistricting-Committee).

The NDRC claims that married women who changed their names, students, and black Americans would face new hurdles when registering to vote under HB 991. They claim the legislation addresses a voter fraud problem that does not exist and accuse Republicans of using these measures to influence election outcomes:

“Like with its federal counterpart, married women who changed their names, students, and communities of color would particularly face new hurdles to vote under this bill – all to address a fake voter fraud crisis that doesn’t actually exist. …these attacks on democracy are popping up in every corner of the country, and we must mobilize to shut them down. Republicans keep proposing anti-voter bills that offer solutions to problems that simply don’t exist. Their sole purpose is to do everything they can to rig the midterms. We can’t let that happen.”

It is About Voter Integrity, Stupid

The email further amplifies panic by labeling the issue a complete “fake voter fraud crisis that doesn’t actually exist” and framing the bill as a deliberate plot “to rig the midterms,” which dismisses the policy’s narrow focus on eligibility proof.

In reality, the bill relies heavily on existing REAL ID records that most Floridians already have and provides clear options for anyone who needs to verify citizenship. Election integrity measures like this are designed to confirm that only eligible U.S. citizens register to vote.

The NDRC “partners” with All On The Line (AOTL). Before it was AOTL, it was Organizing for Action, before that, it was Organizing for America, and before that, it was Obama for America.

As reported at RAIR, AOTL, “with the help of the corrupt attorney Marc Elias, have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to give the advantage to democrats.”

The Democracy Docket

Indeed, the mass email cites Elias’s Democracy Docket, which refers to the Florida legislation as “a sweeping voter suppression bill”.

The Democracy Docket complains:

Under the bill approved by the House, Floridians whose citizenship status cannot be verified by the state would need to provide evidence of U.S. citizenship, including: a current U.S. passport, a U.S. birth certificate, a consular report of birth abroad, a current Florida driver’s license or Florida identification card that indicates U.S. citizenship, a naturalization certificate, a current photo identification issued by the federal or state government that indicates U.S. citizenship, or a federal court order granting U.S. citizenship.

The arguments against common sense voter integrity measures are shrill and incoherent. Notice that Democrats and their organizational allies rarely, if ever, produce someone who is incapable of getting a birth certificate.

It is clear that the real opposition to the Save America Act and similar state-level legislation is not about protecting America, but about protecting Democrats.

Election integrity measures that ask citizens to prove they are who they say they are and eligible to vote are not “suppression”. Obama ally Eliseo Medina let the cat out of the bag

Eliseo Medina, a protégé of the disgraced César Chávez and close Obama ally, let the cat out of the bag on June 2, 2009. Then-SEIU International Executive Vice President, Eliseo Medina spoke of “reforming” immigration laws so that illegal aliens can vote for Democrats. He said:

…if we are to expand this electorate to win, the progressive community needs to solidly be on the side of [illegal] immigrants, that we’ll expand and solidify the progressive coalition for the future…We reform the immigration laws, it puts 12 million people on the path to citizenship and eventually voters. Can you imagine if we have, even the same ratio, two out of three? If we have eight million new voters who care about …… and will be voting. We will be creating a governing coalition for the long term, not just for an election cycle…

Watch here:

Democrats and their allied organizations might talk a good game about “voter suppression,” but it is obvious that their real goal is a permanent Democrat state.

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