While CAIR-Florida trembled through its victimhood press conference, Ron DeSantis stepped up and said the one thing guaranteed to send their entire network into panic mode:



“I welcome the lawsuit.”



Because a lawsuit doesn’t just give CAIR a microphone.



It gives Florida subpoena power.



Here’s the governor in his own words:



“We get sued every day. This one is different.

Their lawsuit gives Florida the right to subpoena their bank records and get full discovery.

This designation has been a long time coming.

The federal government is moving in the same direction.

And our Attorney General is ready to fight.”

That’s it. That’s the nightmare CAIR hoped you’d never hear.



For the first time in 30 years, a governor isn’t backing down. He’s inviting CAIR into court so the state can drag their financial pipelines, partnerships, and political networks into the light.



Florida wants their records.

Florida wants their donors.

Florida wants their internal documents.

Florida wants the truth under oath.



This is why CAIR melted down on camera.

They know what discovery will expose.

Texas moved.

Florida moved.

And now every red state is out of excuses.



Alabama - where are you?

Georgia - we are waiting for you to speak up.

Arizona: it is finally time to act.

Oklahoma — follow Texas already.

Kentucky — stop hiding. Come on, you can DO IT.



CAIR spent decades embedding itself into schools, police departments, DEI offices, universities, media, and state politics while Republicans “held hearings” and wrote useless letters.



That era is over.

DeSantis just flipped the script: You want to sue?

Good. We want the evidence.



Red states, your move!



PATRIOTS CALL YOUR GOVERNORS AND AGs NOW.



Designations. Investigations. Subpoenas. Audits. Full exposure. Florida is ready for battle. Is your state?

