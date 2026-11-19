The Detroit Pistons are holding their third annual “Muslim Night.” They will be donating a portion of every ticket sold to two terror-tied Islamic NGOs, as well as celebrating the election of America’s first Muslim Senator Abdul El-Sayed as they conquer the US from within. What you won’t see held is a “Christian Night.” Wonder why?

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The Detroit Pistons are holding another night honoring Islam. This is the third one. Considering that Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has declared Michigan the capital of Arab America, no one should be surprised. Islam might as well be declared the state’s religion at this point. The Pistons will hold their annual “Muslim Night” celebrations on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. They have wasted no time pushing out propaganda for it, either.

“Pistons Muslim Night” Celebrates the Election of Abdul El-Sayed

A video on social media making the rounds announces that “Pistons Muslim Night is back.” The propaganda was deliberately aimed at infidels – it has two young women with their hair uncovered and one man singing the praises of the special celebration.

“Pistons Muslim Night is back,” the social media video promoting the event crows. “It’s more than just a basketball game; it’s about bringing our Muslim community together…Michigan just made history with its first Muslim Senator.”

“And Senator, we’re saving you a seat,” the video declares before its conclusion. “We’ll see you November 29th!”

No word yet on whether the Jihadist will attend or not, but given how vain he is, he probably will.

Yep, Islamic supremacists are extremely proud of El-Sayed being elected as the first Muslim senator. Last year, the Pistons did a special sweatshirt; this year, it’s a special-edition Islamic hat with a crescent moon and star.

The agenda for “Muslim Night” was released by FEVO Inc.:

Detroit Pistons American Muslim Night 2026 Join us for the 3rd annual Detroit Pistons Muslim Night on Sunday, November 29th at 6:00 PM! Detroit Pistons Muslim Night Package Includes: • Pistons vs Magic Game Ticket • Special Edition American Muslim Night Hat • Post Game Shot on the Pistons Court (limited availability) • Donation to ICNA Relief Michigan – Muslim Family Services GAME DATE: Sunday, November 29th 2026 DOORS OPEN: 4:30 PM – Doors Open to Little Caesars Arena GAME STARTS: 6:00 PM – Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic Tip-Off American Muslim Night Hat Pickup To receive your exclusive commemorative hat, please present your voucher at Portal 71 on the second floor near the Ring of Honor, above the Priority entrance. You must have your gift item voucher scanned in order to redeem your item. All giveaway items must be claimed before the end of halftime. Post-Game Shot Guests participating in the post-game shot experience should present their voucher at Portal 9 immediately following the game. Halal Food Halal food options are available at Beirut Bakery across from Portal 17.

All that is missing is someone calling attendees “Habibi.” El-Sayed loves addressing President Trump that way.

Contributing to Terror-Tied Islamic NGOs

Just as disturbing is the fact that a portion of every ticket sold is being donated to two different Islamic NGOs (non-governmental organizations): the Islamic Circle of North America Relief USA (ICNA Relief USA) and the Human Development Fund (HDF), the latter of which is currently focusing on “Gaza Relief,” according to NewsBusters.

ICNA Relief USA’s “About Us” section states:

ICNA Relief USA seeks to alleviate human suffering by providing caring and compassionate service to victims of adversities and survivors of disasters. ICNA Relief USA strives to build healthy communities, strengthen families and create opportunities for those in despair while maintaining their dignity. Volunteers from across the country help us accomplish our mission every day. We are a Muslim organization and feel it is our religious responsibility to support those in need in our country regardless of their race, religion or other identifying features.

A little background on those two so-called Islamic charities.

RAIR Foundation provides historical context on ICNA’s activities and terrorist ties:

ICNA’s Ties to Radical Movements ICNA’s connections to extremism are long-established and well-documented. Founded in 1968 as the American branch of Jamaat-e-Islami, ICNA is directly tied to an organization that has supported terrorism and called for violent jihad. Jamaat-e-Islami’s militant wing, Hizbul Mujahideen, was linked to the compound where Osama bin Laden was killed. ICNA’s events have featured speakers who openly promote suicide bombings, jihad, and the implementation of Sharia law in the United States. Internal documents reveal that ICNA views Western institutions, including public schools, as battlegrounds for advancing Islamic supremacy. This agenda is outlined explicitly in ICNA’s 2010 Member Handbook, which preaches the ultimate goal of establishing a global Islamic Caliphate governed by Sharia law. The handbook lays out a five-stage strategy for achieving this goal, beginning with proselytizing and social outreach to infiltrate Western institutions and ultimately culminating in global Islamic governance. The handbook makes it clear that ICNA’s outwardly moderate public image is a façade. It instructs members to use deceptive tactics in their outreach campaigns to non-Muslims, portraying the group as a proponent of cultural understanding while masking its ultimate objective: the eradication of Western political, economic, and social systems in favor of Islamic dominance. One required reading in ICNA’s educational curriculum advocates for rejecting Western law and calls on Muslims to “lay down their lives” to establish Islamic governance. This curriculum is heavily influenced by the teachings of Jamaat-e-Islami founder Sayyid Abul A’la Maududi, whose works dominate ICNA’s reading lists. Maududi openly advocates for the destruction of secular governments and the establishment of the “Kingdom of God on Earth.” His writings declare that it is the duty of Muslims to “snatch away the power of legislation and lordship from those who do not fear God.” ICNA’s connections to terrorism extend beyond its ideological foundations. The group’s magazine has published interviews with terrorist leaders in Pakistan and encouraged young Muslims to join violent jihad in Kashmir. In December 2009, five members of an ICNA-affiliated mosque in Virginia were arrested and convicted on terrorism charges after attempting to join Pakistani terror groups. ICNA also maintains its allegiance to Jamaat-e-Islami through its ongoing partnerships with senior members of the organization. Yusuf Islahi, a high-ranking member of Jamaat-e-Islami in India, regularly teaches at ICNA’s headquarters. The group continues to distribute Maududi’s radical literature, including works that predict the collapse of Western political systems under the rise of Islamic governance. ICNA’s charter is explicit in its objectives, calling for the “establishment of the Islamic system of life” across all spheres, including economic, social, and political domains. The group sees itself as part of a broader “Islamic Movement” that spans the globe, actively working toward the re-establishment of the Caliphate and the unification of all Muslims under a single Islamic state. At the societal level, ICNA disguises its radical ambitions through outreach programs like WhyIslam, which claim to build “bridges of understanding” with non-Muslims. However, internal documents reveal that WhyIslam is primarily a vehicle for proselytizing and spreading Islamist ideology. The handbook instructs members to misrepresent the group’s mission, presenting it as an educational initiative rather than the proselytizing or Dawah campaign it truly is. In its handbook, ICNA outlines a step-by-step process for advancing its agenda, starting with individual and family-level education and escalating to societal, state, and global influence. At the state level, ICNA envisions a society where Islamic governance takes root and secular laws are replaced with Sharia. The final stage, referred to as the “Global Level,” aims for the formation of coalitions among Islamic states, ultimately leading to a unified Caliphate. This militant vision has led to ICNA’s affiliations with other extremist organizations. For example, ICNA frequently partners with the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group committed to the overthrow of secular governments. In fact, the Muslim Brotherhood, Ikwan, is the father organization of most Islamic terror groups such as Al Qaeda, Hamas, and the Islamic State. ICNA also works closely with South Asia’s Jamaat-e-Islami, whose founder, Maududi, declared that the rise of Islamic political power would bring about the “destruction of Western political and social systems.” The influence of ICNA’s ideology is evident in the group’s persistent efforts to infiltrate American institutions, particularly public education. By presenting itself as a charitable and educational organization, ICNA has gained access to schools, libraries, and community centers, where it promotes a sanitized version of Islam while advancing its radical agenda behind the scenes.

As for the Human Development Fund, it is just as shady and is in bed with Islamic terrorists as well.

More from the Middle East Forum (MEF):

HDF leaders are tied to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. The Pistons are actively donating to an organization ripping Americans off.

Both NGOs are directly tied to the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Pistons have a history of doing “Heritage Night.” However, the “Muslim Night” stands out for recruiting new adherents to the religion and donating money to Islamic causes that are less than savory. Notably, there isn’t a “Christian Night” on the calendar. Shocker.

Michigan Muslims are also celebrating the furtherance of the conquest of America in our halls of power via El-Sayed and other Jihadists elected to office. The “Heritage Night” celebrations should either be inclusive or, better yet, not occur at all, especially when they are raising money for terrorist-tied Islamic charities.

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