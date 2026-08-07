RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5d

The timing could not be cleaner. Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary, Hasan Piker screams that skeptical Democrats are “Islamophobic pieces of shit,” and Senate Democrats suddenly cannot be bothered to attend a hearing on the Muslim Brotherhood’s reach inside America. That is not a coincidence. That is the DNC learning who now owns the room. The old party is terrified of offending the Red-Green machine: Islamists, Marxists, CAIR-world operators, DSA organizers, campus radicals, and the nonprofit grievance industry. Cruz put the network under oath. Democrats put their cowardice on display. If they will not investigate the people who hate America, voters should investigate the Democrats protecting them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture