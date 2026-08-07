Senator Ted Cruz led a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the Muslim Brotherhood’s network inside the US and all the Democrats involved boycotted it, calling the meeting a “creepshow” meant to attack Muslims. They cried “Islamophobia!” as they slunk off to bend the knee to the Ummah.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Dhimmi Democrats bent the knee to the Ummah on Wednesday, boycotting a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing spearheaded by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on the Muslim Brotherhood’s network inside the US. The leftists called the hearing a “political creepshow” designed to attack Muslims, stomping on National Security while pandering to the Religion of Peace and earning a blistering rebuke from Cruz.

(Video Credit: CBN News)

Cruz Spanks the Dhimmis of the Left

“You may notice that there are empty chairs on the Democrat side of the dais,” Cruz commented as he opened the hearing by pointing out every Democratic member of the subcommittee refused to attend. “The American people should ask themselves why not a single member of the minority decided that a hearing on terrorism was worth their time? It is an embarrassment.”

Well, when you openly support Islamic terrorists and Muslim doctrine it’s hard to sit in a hearing condemning it.

Subcommittee Chairman Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said, “I held a hearing today in which experts established that the Muslim Brotherhood and DSA communists are united by a shared hatred of America, Israel, Western civilization, capitalism, and democracy, and a revolutionary objective to overthrow the US Constitution. That is why this issue is so critical.”

“The Brotherhood’s American network has spent decades building influence inside our nonprofits, political organizations, universities, courts, and taxpayer-funded programs,” he noted.

The El-Sayed Connection

Cruz, who chairs the subcommittee, correctly tied the Democrats’ boycott to Abdul El-Sayed’s primary victory in Michigan. He bluntly stated that their boycott was connected to their embracing a candidate who had campaigned alongside left-wing streamer Hasan Piker. The communist Muslim Twitch icon just called Democrats who criticized El-Sayed or refused to fall in line with the new Muslim leadership “Islamophobic pieces of sh*t.”

Cruz quoted Piker’s statement that “America deserved 9/11.” He also asked witnesses what El-Sayed’s rise within the Democratic Party portends considering his connections to the Muslim Brotherhood.

“Abdul El-Sayed, the son-in-law of a leading member of several Brotherhood groups, won Michigan’s Democrat primary for US Senate. Perfect timing for this hearing. Probably explains why no Democrats are here, and none intend to attend,” Cruz remarked correctly assessing the situation. “Because their campaign is now openly embracing terrorist organizations waging war on America.”

The five Democratic members of the subcommittee — senators Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Alex Padilla of California and Peter Welch of Vermont all announced beforehand that they would not attend the meeting. In a joint statement, the feckless dhimmi politicos accused Cruz of staging a “political creepshow” that scapegoated Muslim Americans, according to Fox News.

“Scapegoating Muslims may be a Texas Republican strategist’s idea of ‘solid gold’ to whip up their voters, but Democrats have no intention of indulging this political creepshow, particularly after the recent violence targeting places of faith,” they dishonestly stated, leaving out that those “places of faith” are Jewish and Christian for the most part. “Our focus is the costs families face thanks to rampant, non-stop Trump corruption.”

It’s always the Trump card, and when that doesn’t work, blame the Jews.

Cry “Islamophobia!”

Blumenthal went all in for Muslims, telling reporters that Democrats refused to attend because the hearing “could well be used as an anti-Muslim, Islamophobia kind of show trial.”

“Islamophobia” is a made-up word by Muslims to shame infidels into submission, which seems to work splendidly with the communist Democrats.

Blumenthal declared that he plans on meeting with the Muslim community who shared concerns about the Muslim Brotherhood, “which appears to be a terrorist organization,” while advocating for “tolerance and inclusion.”

The Democrats are turning a blind eye to national security while placating those who are the source of terrorism and an existential threat to the very survival of our nation.

Cruz and the witnesses asserted that the hearing was not a blanket attack on Muslims.

History of the Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, and the Holy Land Foundation

Witnesses included: Retired FBI Special Agent and Senior Research Fellow at the George Washington University Program on Extremism Lara Burns; National Jewish Advocacy Center (NJAC) Senior Litigation Counsel Arielle F. Klepach; and Senior Analyst for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism at the Center for Security Policy Kyle Shideler.

From Fox News:

Lara Burns, a retired FBI special agent who helped lead a terrorism-financing investigation into what was once the largest Muslim charity in the United States, the Holy Land Foundation, warned that Americans should not disregard evidence because it is politically controversial. “For decades, narratives have been intentionally seeded into public discourse that portray terrorist organizations as resistance movements,” Burns testified before arguing Americans cannot “ignore evidence introduced in federal court simply because that evidence is politically uncomfortable.” “The history of this network is not in question,” she added. “It was made public decades ago, but few paid attention. Now is the time to pay attention and understand the facts.”

The “Hidden in Plain Sight: Confronting the Muslim Brotherhood Network in America” hearing zeroed in on how the Muslim Brotherhood was constructed and the threats it poses to America. The network operates with overlapping leadership, shared ideology, and sustained reach into education, politics, and nonprofit advocacy. It has infiltrated virtually every American aspect of entertainment, education, politics, science, and corporate leadership.

From the Daily Wire:

At the center of the hearing was the 2008 Holy Land Foundation case, which remains the largest terrorism financing prosecution in American history. In 2008, the Holy Land Foundation, then the largest Muslim charity in the United States, and five of its leaders were convicted on 108 counts of providing material support to Hamas, money laundering, and tax fraud. Sentences reached 65 years. At the time, prosecutors said the trial exposed a broader network of organizations operating inside the country. That structure included the Islamic Society of North America, the North American Islamic Trust, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). A 1991 document known as the Explanatory Memorandum, recovered by the FBI in 2004 in Annandale, Virginia, described the Brotherhood’s work in North America as “a grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers.” The document instructed adherents to master coalition building and to work with existing Islamic organizations. CAIR was founded in 1994 by individuals who participated in a 1993 Philadelphia meeting of Palestine Committee leaders that the FBI recorded. At that meeting, participants discussed supporting Hamas while infiltrating American universities, media, and politics. They spoke of shaping school curricula so that children would not “grow up surrendering to the idea of peace with Jews.” Nihad Awad, who took part in the meeting, remains CAIR’s executive director. Witnesses said CAIR was created in significant part to defend and protect other elements of the Hamas support network.

The Islamic Association for Palestine went bankrupt over its support for terrorism. But its leadership popped up in other Islamic groups. Osama Abu Irshaid, who worked for both the Islamic Association for Palestine and the United Association for Studies and Research, later became one of the leaders of American Muslims for Palestine.

El-Sayed’s Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR Ties

Abdul El-Sayed came up during the hearing thanks to Cruz, who highlighted his ties to the network. The Michigan Muslim Democrat’s father-in-law previously served as president of CAIR Michigan and sat on the founders committee of the Islamic Society of North America.

More from the Daily Wire:

Kyle Shideler, a counterterrorism analyst, told lawmakers that CAIR’s creation and bylaws received explicit approval from Muslim Brotherhood leadership in Egypt. Documents from the Holy Land Foundation case showed that, at one time, one in every four American mosques was under the influence of the Hamas-linked North American Islamic Trust. Arielle Klepach, a former federal prosecutor, said that CAIR New Jersey distributed a curriculum on 9/11 to nearly 30 public school districts that framed the attacks as a predictable consequence of US foreign policy.

Senator Cruz broached the subject of the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel where over 1,200 people were slaughtered by Hamas. He noted the statements made by CAIR officials following the event.

Awad gleefully stated that he was “happy to see people breaking the siege,” and on that dark day, the executive director of CAIR’s San Francisco chapter posted, “We are witnessing decolonization” and later referred to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as a martyr.

“Israel should be attacked,” CAIR California’s CEO Hussam Ayloush sneered.

Burns went on to confirm that CAIR members appeared during the 2004 FBI search of a senior operative’s home in Virginia and tried to stop the seizure of documents that formed a major archive of the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas support network.

A Call for Action

Cruz brought the hearing to a close pointing out that the network’s institutional presence through nonprofits, taxpayer funded grants, campus organizing, and legal advocacy requires accountability “no matter how many tax exemptions, charitable registrations, or civil rights letterheads they hide behind.”

The senator called for the Justice Department, the Treasury Department, and the FBI to act upon the evidence presented during the hearing.

The Democrats boycotting this meeting make it apparent they have lost control of their party to Muslims and communists. They are too afraid to speak out against Islam – it could cost them votes and power. They would rather collude with terrorists and those who wish to destroy the country than face conquest from within. Not only is it embarrassing, but it’s also shameful and cowardly.

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