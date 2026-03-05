Tonight’s Dhimmi of the Day award goes to Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia!

This guy showed up to a CAIR-Texas Ramadan event in “Islamic attire”, the same CAIR that Texas Governor Gregg Abbott designated a foreign terrorist organization (Muslim Brotherhood ties) back in November 2025.

He tells them straight up: “Assalamu Alaikum… I’ve got your back!”

Got their back against what? The “hate” and “hurtful rhetoric,” he says, is coming from state and national levels — the “ridiculous stupidity” he slams.

He’s talking about:

Gov. Abbott is designating CAIR a foreign terror organization due to Muslim Brotherhood links

Crackdowns on Sharia compounds operating in Texas

Officials are calling out mosque rhetoric that targets women, Christians, Jews, Hindus, gays, and all non-Muslims

Garcia dismisses ALL of that as ridiculous.

Then he happily accepts a shiny plaque praising his “unwavering service,” “inclusive leadership,” and “commitment to every family.”

Terror-linked group suing Texas to fight the designation? No problem for him.

Texas security efforts protecting everyone? “Ridiculous.”

He’s not protecting Texans; he’s siding with a group battling the state in court while pushing its agenda.

Texas deserves real leaders with spines, not spineless dhimmis who side with the enemy.

Share