France, once the cradle of Western civilization, has become a hunting ground for Jews. Again this weekend, the horror was on full display: a 67-year-old Jewish man in Yerres (Essonne) was beaten to the ground, his face smashed and his eye badly damaged, simply for wearing a kippah. His attacker came from behind, savagely striking him, kicking and punching him while screaming: “Dirty Jew, we’re going to kill you!”