Spineless Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin has fully caved to the DSA communists, continuously proclaiming that the Democratic Party is a “Big Tent.” Big enough for the communists and Islamic supremacists, as well as every other freak they can enlist. Welcome to the march of the damned.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Tis the season for political whoring. Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Ken Martin appeared on MS NOW in an interview with Peter Alexander and proclaimed that the Democrats’ “Big Tent” had more than enough room for Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The leftists have fully crawled into bed with the communists and Islamic supremacists and have adopted their anti-ICE, cop-hating rhetoric all the way.

A “Big Tent” for Communists

“DSA, Democratic Socialists, are an ally or a liability for the Democrats, as you’ve seen the way they’ve been branded, this party’s being branded by Republican opponents?” Alexander asked Martin.

“So let me just say, I’ve always taken a big tent approach on how you build a party. That’s why I was successful for all these years in Minnesota. I believe you win through addition, not subtraction. You win by growing your coalition, not shrinking it,” Martin responded, all but admitting he’s been a long-time communist.

To give Alexander credit, he cut in and pointed out that “sometimes is there a middle, though, when Americans see that–”

Martin wasn’t having it and doubled down on the Marxist lovefest.

“But no, not at all, because that’s where the vast majority of Americans are at. Maybe right in the middle, or a little center left, or a little center right. But it doesn’t mean we can’t bring new voices into the party, right? Of course, we have to keep growing, and we have to keep expanding this tent,” he insisted.

Because, of course, you have to be inclusive of communists, Islamic theocrats, Satanists, transgenders, and any other freak they can wring a vote out of. The Democrats’ collective of deranged foot soldiers looks like a casting call for revolutionaries of the damned.

There was no other pushback; after all, it’s MS NOW. What did you expect? It’s a Marxist propaganda outlet, staffed by nut cases full of hatred and vitriol for anything normal or conservative.

Here Come the Communists

The DSA is making its move politically. It’s in the midst of taking over the Democratic Party and purging anyone who does not fall in line. Meanwhile, the Muslim faction is waiting in the wings for the communists to do the heavy lifting, so they can come in at the end and provide the final solution to take the reins of power.

Candidates endorsed by the DSA in the upcoming midterm elections include Claire Valdez in NY-7, Daraliza Avila Chevalier in NY-13, Melat Kiros in CO-1, and Donovan McKinny in MI-13. As many as 65 DSAers are set to show up on election ballots in November, and they definitely have their sights set on the White House, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) leading the way so far. Some aren’t declaring that they are part of DSA so they can fly under the radar and pretend to be moderate.

“Democratic Party Chair Ken Martin embraces far-Left radicals who want to abolish the police, prisons, and borders,” the Republican National Committee posted on X, stating the obvious. The leftist simp from Minnesota always has.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) released its official national platform, titled “Workers Deserve More!” What you see is what you get – it’s straight-up transformational Marxism for America:

Government and Democratic Reforms

Abolish the U.S. Senate: Replace or eliminate the Senate to reduce the influence of wealthy landowners and streamline legislation.

Expand the House of Representatives: Increase the size of the House for more representative governance.

National Popular Vote & Multi-Party System: Replace the Electoral College with a national popular vote and shift away from a two-party system.

Universal Voting Rights: Extend full voting rights to all permanent residents, noncitizens, and individuals with criminal convictions.

Publicly Financed Elections: End corporate money in politics.

Economic and Labor Policies

Universal Healthcare: Establish Medicare for All with universal, free care and public hospitals.

Housing and Rent Control: Implement housing as a human right through public social housing and rent control.

32-Hour Workweek: Reduce the standard workweek to 32 hours with full-time pay.

Education and Childcare: Provide tuition-free public education from pre-K through college, cancel student debt, and offer universal free childcare.

Public Ownership: Transition major industries and energy sectors into public or worker ownership.

Green New Deal: Transition to public energy and transit to fight climate change.

Criminal Justice and Foreign Policy

Abolish Police, Prisons, and ICE: Defund and phase out police budgets, end mass incarceration, and abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while legalizing migration.

Demilitarization: Cut the Pentagon budget, close foreign military bases, and end U.S. foreign aid/arms to Israel.

Seeking the Destruction of America

Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers released a report earlier this month estimating that adopting seven major DSA policies would add $49 trillion to federal deficits over 10 years, equivalent to more than $350,000 per American household, according to Fox News.

“Make no mistake, these are the Democrats’ policies,” a White House news release regarding the report stated. “They want to destroy our great, hard-fought nation, and plummet our economy and the very fabric of our nation into the ground.”

And yet, this is what Ken Martin and the Democrats have chosen to embrace because they hate America, how it was founded, and what it stands for. They want to burn it down and reshape it into a communist nightmare that Muslims will wind up ruling with Sharia. It’s classic Cloward and Piven.

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