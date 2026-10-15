RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MarlaSinger's avatar
MarlaSinger
Oct 15

Do dems search local insane asylums for candidates?

Reply
Share
Phil Sloan's avatar
Phil Sloan
Oct 15

No shame! These people are in bed with people that want to destroy America. They are doing not because they necessarily believe this nonsense, but to woo votes from people that will never be Americans , nor will support our ideals or culture

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RAIR Foundation USA · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture