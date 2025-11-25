President Trump’s new Muslim Brotherhood order, celebrated in Washington as a major breakthrough, is in reality a limited action that leaves the organization’s most dangerous hubs in Qatar and Turkey untouched, meaning the real fight is only just beginning.

President Donald Trump’s long-anticipated Executive Order on the Muslim Brotherhood was signed on November 24, directing the State Department and the Treasury Department to begin reviewing certain Brotherhood chapters for possible designation as Foreign Terrorist Organizations or Specially Designated Global Terrorists. Immediately, a wave of Washington policy voices and think-tank commentators rushed to portray the move as a decisive breakthrough—some even calling it a turning point in America’s struggle against Islamist extremism.

But the reality is far more complex than the celebratory reaction suggests. Americans deserve a clear, unfiltered understanding of what this Executive Order actually does, what it does not do, and why this moment represents the beginning of a difficult fight—not the conclusion of one.

Despite the enthusiasm from many political analysts, the core networks of the Muslim Brotherhood, the ones with real funding power, political leverage, and strategic capability, remain entirely untouched. The most dangerous branches, the real command nodes responsible for spreading Islamist ideology and political influence into the West, continue operating without interruption.

This is not the time for the country to congratulate itself or assume the threat is diminishing. On the contrary, the hardest battles remain ahead.

Washington’s Narrative: A “Smart,” “Legally Sound” Strategy

Supporters of the Executive Order argue that a sweeping, global designation of the Muslim Brotherhood is legally impossible. They claim the Brotherhood is too fragmented to be treated as a unified entity, insisting that only a slow, branch-by-branch approach can withstand judicial scrutiny. They also argue that a broad designation would be struck down in court and that the Executive Order creates a long-term strategy allowing the government to expand outward from the “easiest cases” toward more complex ones.

On paper, that argument sounds plausible. In practice, it provides political cover for a decision that protects the Brotherhood’s most powerful and operationally relevant branches.

What Washington Avoids Admitting

The Executive Order specifically avoids designating the Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Qatar and Turkey—the two regimes that host the organization’s global leadership, bankroll its media and political arms, coordinate its U.S.-based networks, and maintain its international influence operations. These are the critical nodes of power, the real engines of the Brotherhood’s global strategy. And they were altogether excluded.

The argument that the Brotherhood is too “fragmented” to designate is simply false. The United States has designated many decentralized networks, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hezbollah, al-Qaeda, and ISIS. Decentralization has never prevented terrorist designation – except, conveniently, in this case.

The government’s own evidence, including exhibits from the Holy Land Foundation terrorism-financing trial, shows that the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood network is directly tied to foreign command structures. That assessment has never been withdrawn.

Yet instead of confronting the core threat, the Executive Order targets the weakest and least relevant branches, Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon, where the Brotherhood is already banned, splintered, or politically irrelevant. This is not a strategic strike. It is a symbolic gesture.

Worse, the Order creates a 30- to 75-day “review” period, giving bureaucrats months of process without committing the administration to decisive action.

RAIR Foundation USA reported early that Qatar had urged the administration to block a global designation of the Muslim Brotherhood. This Executive Order confirms that political pressure was successful.

What the Executive Order Actually Does

The Executive Order does not automatically criminalize any Muslim Brotherhood-linked organizations operating inside the United States. It does, however, raise the legal risk for any U.S. nonprofit found to be materially supporting a designated foreign chapter. Under federal law, material support—money, services, coordination, training, or even advocacy coordinated with a designated group—is a serious felony offense.

The Order also grants the Department of Justice, the Treasury Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation expanded ability to reopen old cases and networks. This includes the use of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants, asset freezes, subpoenas, nonprofit audits, visa restrictions, and sanctions. These tools have long existed but were not always applicable to Brotherhood-aligned entities.

The Order also gives new opportunities to investigate local organizations tied to designated foreign chapters. Texas, for example, already has an Executive Order banning Sharia governance. Under this federal action, a district attorney in Texas would need only probable cause linking a nonprofit to a designated Brotherhood chapter to launch a formal investigation.

This designation process may also trigger scrutiny from financial institutions. Banks may begin filing Suspicious Activity Reports or closing accounts tied to groups flagged through the review process.

What the Executive Order Does Not Do

The Executive Order does not designate the Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Qatar, Turkey, or Syria. It does not designate the Brotherhood’s international media arms, its political machinery, or its global infrastructure. It does not impact most U.S.-based Brotherhood nonprofits, political advocacy groups, or influence networks. And it does not restrict Qatari money flowing into American institutions.

In plain terms: it designates the least dangerous elements of the network while protecting the most dangerous ones.

A Critical Moment—But Not a Victory

This Executive Order marks the beginning of a fight, not its resolution. If Americans mistakenly believe “the Muslim Brotherhood has been designated,” the Brotherhood will continue operating exactly as it did before, shielded by the regimes that fund it.

The Order raises the risk for Brotherhood-linked groups and creates openings for future investigations. But it also protects Qatar and Turkey, generates political optics without structural consequences, and avoids confronting the organization’s true centers of gravity.

The Brotherhood has spent decades embedding itself inside American institutions—political, educational, legal, media, and religious. It will not be confronted or dismantled through half-measures or symbolic gestures.

Now is the moment for vigilance, not celebration. If the country becomes complacent, the most dangerous branches of the Muslim Brotherhood will continue expanding their influence, untouched and unchallenged.

Americans must stay loud, stay focused, and stay on offense. The fight is only beginning.

