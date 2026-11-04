A dozen violent pro-Islam activists have been charged with intimidation and terrorizing the Jewish community and University of Michigan officials. One of those is a former staffer of Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign from Dearborn. Utterly not shocking. Michigan – vote Republican.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The DOJ has charged numerous Islamic activists in an alleged conspiracy to terrorize Michigan’s Jewish community and University of Michigan officials. The number of defendants is now a dozen, including Muslim communist Abdul El-Sayed’s former staffer Mariam Muhammaed Odeh. She was a paid organizer for his Senate campaign, and, unsurprisingly, she comes from Dearborn.

Jew-Hatred on Steroids

Prosecutors contend that the conspirators targeted the Jewish Federation of Detroit, university leaders, law enforcement personnel, and businesses with ties to Israel through threats, vandalism, and coordinated acts of intimidation, according to the Post Millennial.

Odeh was one of eight defendants indicted in June.

From the DOJ:

Eight individuals associated with the University of Michigan were indicted for their alleged roles in conspiracies to threaten University of Michigan leaders, law enforcement, and businesses, including the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, announced US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan of the FBI Detroit Field Office joined Gorgon in the announcement. A federal grand jury returned an indictment against Zainab Aliasgar Hakim (Canton, Michigan) (age 23), Amatullah Aliasgar Hakim (Ann Arbor, Michigan) (age 21), Paige Elizabeth Feyock (Ann Arbor, Michigan) (age 26), Ahmet Kerem Korkaya (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) (age 28), Jonathan Hongru Zou (Ann Arbor, Michigan) (age 22), Alexander Matthew Sepulveda (Chicago, Illinois) (age 23), Mariam Muhammed Odeh (Dearborn, Michigan) (age 24), and Colin Hunter Weger (Ann Arbor, Michigan) (age 24).

El-Sayed’s campaign originally confirmed Odeh was an employee and that she worked for the campaign for two weeks, then corrected that account. The Detroit News reported that campaign spokeswoman Roxie Richner subsequently said Odeh was hired in February and left April 15.

Richner went on to try to provide cover for the campaign, telling Deadline Detroit that Odeh had worked as an hourly organizer and said, “We were not aware of any allegations against her when she was hired.” Right.

Odeh has been charged with conspiracy to transmit threats in interstate and foreign commerce. The original indictment identified her as president of Students Allied for Freedom and Equality, known as SAFE.

She and others were accused of vandalizing a Rolls Royce Solutions America facility in June 2024. Evidently, they padlocked doors, painted inverted red triangles on the building, left red handprints on windows, and threw red paint balloons at its sign.

The four activists most recently charged are Henry David MacKeen-Shapiro, 23; Aaron Hunter Vonbargen, 25; Joseph Mark Fisher, 23; and Srishti Tarana Sharma, 23. Authorities took McKeen-Shapiro and Vonbargen into custody this week. Fisher and Sharma are still at large.

A Plan to Terrorize and Intimidate in the Name of Islam

More from the Post Millennial:

According to prosecutors, the alleged conspirators developed detailed plans following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks to pressure university leaders and businesses into severing any perceived affiliation with Israel. Those who refused their demands allegedly faced threats of continued retaliation and escalating criminal conduct. The broader conspiracy allegedly included breaking windows, spray-painting threats, and throwing glass jars containing noxious chemicals into family homes. Prosecutors said participants marked homes and workplaces with red handprints and inverted red triangles, which the Justice Department described as symbols associated with Hamas. Investigators allege participants used encrypted messaging applications, social media, and overseas collaboration tools to research and identify victims. After the alleged attacks, they posted photographs alongside additional threats intended to intimidate both the victims and others who supported Israel. Targets included the Jewish Federation of Detroit, two university regents, other university leaders, a university police lieutenant, a student and two businesses.

According to the indictment, on October 20, 2023, the defendants publicly posted a list of demands on social media to intimidate University of Michigan leadership. They demanded that the University make a “full and complete divestment” from Israel and any businesses supporting the Jewish state. Unsatisfied by the University’s response, the defendants “prepared to take action” against the leadership by what they called “autonomous actions,” which included forcibly entering and occupying University of Michigan buildings, defacing buildings, and blocking and disrupting events on campus. They also brazenly posted threats on the Internet that included photos of their “autonomous actions.”

More from the DOJ:

The defendants also allegedly held meetings to identify targets of their “autonomous actions.” They used the Internet to research personal addresses, photographs, political and social connections, business ownership, and other personal details of the targets. They also discussed methods by which to harm the targets and their families, including poison, bombs, and psychological torture. For example, on May 21, 2024, Feyock and then-medical student Korkaya agreed to “kill,” “torment,” and “terrorize” their targets and families. Referring to one victim, Korkaya stated his “entire family” was on his “hit list.” Feyock added that they should “get” the “kids” of two victims. Korkaya, referring to another victim, stated, “I’m gonna be the dirtiest f——- doctor ever / I’m gonna be [victim’s] doctor / poison her a– slowly.” Feyock agreed, “We need people following [victim] / get into that house then burn it down.” As part of the conspiracy, the defendants are alleged to have traveled at night to the targeted homes and businesses. They damaged and defaced homes and businesses with spray-painted messages, threats, and symbols, including inverted triangles, which Hamas has used in its military videos to mark targets for death; red handprints, which Hamas has used to symbolize the Ramallah Lynching of 2000 and the murder of two Israeli military reservists during the Second Intifada; and phrases such as “INTIFADA” and “DIVEST NOW.” The defendants also left demand notes containing additional threats, caulked doors shut, bike-locked entryways, broke windows, and threw glass jars filled with butyric acid and dye into the homes. The defendants took photographs of the destruction and posted the photos online with “official statements” and additional warnings and threats, such as “you cannot hide” and “we only come back stronger.” […] The indictment also charges Zainab Aliasgar Hakim and Paige Elizabeth Feyock with witness intimidation. In July and August 2024, Hakim and Feyock devised a plan to confront the victim, a University of Michigan student whom they believed may have been cooperating with federal authorities. They planned to convince the victim not to provide information about the defendants’ criminal activities. Hakim warned that the victim was “going to send us to federal prison.” Feyock explained, “We have to do something about [victim] / [victim] is actually a liability / the fact that [victim] is naming you to [unindicted conspirator] is a major issue.” Feyock told other conspirators that the victim “has to be neutralized” and that she and Hakim were going to “strip search” the victim “to see if he is wearing a wire / not taking no chances with him.” Hakim and Feyock confronted the victim on August 6, 2024, and afterward, Feyock told another conspirator that the victim “knows not to talk about [the autonomous actions].” Alexander Matthew Sepulveda is also charged in the indictment with destruction of property to prevent seizure. According to the indictment, Sepulveda and Jonathan Hongru Zou were involved in an “autonomous action” at the home of the University of Michigan’s Provost. Sepulveda and Zou threw two glass jars filled with a blue substance and food compost through a window of the Provost’s home. They also spray-painted the home with inverted red triangles and phrases including “Divest” and “Free Palestine.” In April 2025, law enforcement attempted to execute a search warrant at Sepulveda’s home. An unindicted conspirator warned multiple conspirators about the warrant via encrypted group chats. In response, Sepulveda is alleged to have cleared the contents of his phone and laptop.

This is the Face of the Democratic Party

“These alleged attempts to terrorize our Jewish community and government officials are nothing new,” US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. asserted. “From Pharaoh to Hitler to Hamas, those who terrorize Jews have been the bad guys. As Americans, our job is to fight the bad guys.”

“Those who believe they can threaten families, hide behind a group, and avoid accountability should think again. Justice will find you,” said Jennifer Runyan, who is the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said in August that the defendants who were indicted in June were Democratic Party members who remained eligible to attend its convention despite the pending charges. That announcement roiled the party over Jew-hatred.

200 Jewish leaders signed a letter that The Ari Hoffman Show obtained, demanding protections for Jewish attendees. Party leadership weakly condemned the alleged conduct and said it was committed to protecting participants.

This conspiracy of Jew-hatred isn’t a one-off for El-Sayed and his Muslim supremacists. It’s the norm. His latest Jew-hating ad just proves it.

Michigan votes today – don’t elect a Muslim communist; vote Republican.

Share