By Teresa Monroe-Hamilton

You do not want to be former CNN host Don Lemon today. He really stepped in it over the weekend, embedding with anti-ICE activists who stormed a Minnesota church to accuse a pastor of being an ICE agent. He claims he was not affiliated with them, but somehow he just happened to be there when it went down, and video shows him coordinating with the agitators and kissing the lead organizer on the head.

(Video Credit: Fox News)

Lemon is not above the law

Lemon evidently feels that being a so-called journalist gives him the freedom to violate the law under the guise of free speech. Wrong. He’s now officially been put “on notice” by the Justice Department after breaching the Cities Church in St. Paul on Sunday, according to Fox News. He admitted on video to doing “reconnaissance” with anti-ICE agitators before storming the church.

“These are resistance protesters; they’re planning an operation we’re going to follow them on. I can’t tell you exactly what they’re doing, but it’s called Operation Pull-Up,” he said in the video, according to the New York Post.

“It’s Nekima Armstrong, she’s been doing this since George Floyd, Daunte Wright, and others, where they surprise people, catch them off-guard, and hold them to account,” Lemon stated, dropping the name of the lead organizer.

“So that’s what we’re doing here, and after we do this operation, you’ll see it live. These operations are surprise operations, again I can’t tell you where they’re going,” he claimed.

From the New York Post:

Lemon also expressed bewilderment upon seeing the anti-ICE demonstrators holding an American flag, which he called “MAGA-coded.” Soon after the footage was shot, dozens of protesters barged into the church and took over a morning prayer service, chanting, “ICE out.”

“This is the beginning of what’s going to happen here. When you violate people’s due process, when you pull people off the street, you start dragging them and hurting them, and not abiding by the constitution, you start doing all of that, people get upset and angry,” Lemon said during his livestream. “Remember what the civil rights movement was about. The civil rights movement was about these very kinds of protests.”

“The whole point of it is to disrupt and make people uncomfortable,” the former CNN host added.

Since getting the boot at CNN in 2023, Lemon has taken his failure to new lows, pushing a pathetic podcast and pretending to be some kind of actual journalist. He zeroed in on the death of anti-ICE activist Renee Nicole Good and is now milking it for every racist drop he can get. He entered the church with the protesters and began filming, telling his limited audience that “the freedom to protest” is what the First Amendment is all about.

The Justice Department takes aim at Lemon

Justice Department Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon smacked Lemon with a reality check after his stunt.

(Video Credit: New York Post)

“A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo journalism of disrupting a prayer service. You are on notice,” Dhillon informed Lemon on X.

Dhillon went on to note that she would be in touch with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the incident.

“We are all over it. We are investigating potential criminal violations of federal law,” she contended.

On Monday, during an interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson, Dhillon noted that Lemon had a presumption of innocence, but his role as a journalist wasn’t necessarily a “shield” for him being a potential party to a crime.

“Don Lemon himself has come out and said he knew exactly what was going to happen inside that facility. He went into the facility, and then he began ‘committing journalism,’ as if that’s sort of a shield from being a part, an embedded part of a criminal conspiracy,” Dhillon commented.

“It isn’t, and so we’re getting our ducks in a row, putting the facts together, and this is a very serious matter,” she remarked. “Come next Sunday, nobody should think in the United States that they’re going to be able to get away with this. Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening and put people away for a long, long time.”

Hiding behind free speech

Meanwhile, Lemon is showing exactly what a weasel he is and is staunchly standing by his “reporting.” He claims he is now getting threats over it and is throwing the victim card for all he is worth, which isn’t much.

“It’s notable that I’ve been cast as the face of a protest I was covering as a journalist — especially since I wasn’t the only reporter there. That framing is telling. What’s even more telling is the barrage of violent threats, along with homophobic and racist slurs, directed at me online by MAGA supporters and amplified by parts of the right-wing press,” Lemon told Fox News Digital in an interview.

“If this much time and energy is going to be spent manufacturing outrage, it would be far better used investigating the tragic death of Renee Nicole Good— the very issue that brought people into the streets in the first place,” Lemon predictably asserted. “I stand by my reporting.

Before Dhillon appeared on “The Benny Johnson Show,” Lemon responded to her X post that indicated they are investigating a potential violation of the FACE Act by the anti-ICE activists, including Lemon, by “desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers.” The Ku Klux Klan Act could also be used, evidently.

“So, I have no affiliation to that organization. I didn’t even know they were going to this church until we followed them there. We were there chronicling protests. Once the protest started in the church, we did an act of journalism, which was report on it and talk to the people who were involved, which included a pastor, members of the church, and members of the organization. That’s it. It’s called journalism. First Amendment, all that stuff, for all of you people who believe in the First Amendment, absolutists, there you go,” Lemon claimed in a video.

“So why don’t you talk to the actual person who is in charge of the organization and whose idea was to have the protests at the church before you start blaming me for stuff for which you have no idea? Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he stated, seemingly mocking President Trump.

Pastor shows Lemon the door

Lemon interviewed lead pastor Jonathan Parnell on Sunday and asked him what he thought of the incident.

“This is unacceptable, it’s shameful. It’s shameful to interrupt a public gathering of Christians in worship,” the pastor bluntly told him. “I have to take care of my flock.”

Lemon arrogantly told the pastor that the activists had a constitutional right to free speech and had the freedom to assemble and protest.

“We’re here to worship, we’re here to worship Jesus, because that’s the hope of these cities, that’s the hope of the world, is Jesus Christ,” the pastor told him. “We’re here to worship Jesus. That’s why we’re here, that’s what we’re about.”

The pastor, to his credit, asked Lemon to leave the church.

Violation of the FACE Act of 1994 and the KKK Act of 1871

From Fox News:

The FACE Act makes it a federal crime, with potentially steep fines and jail time, to use or threaten to use force to “injure, intimidate, or interfere” with a person seeking reproductive health services, or with a person lawfully trying to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship. It also prohibits intentional property damage to a facility providing reproductive health services or a place of religious worship.

You remember the FACE Act … it came into play under former President Joe Biden, with classic moments such as a Catholic priest being dragged away in handcuffs for simply praying outside an abortion clinic. Well, Lemon should get the same treatment. He’s earned it, and so has every activist who defiled that church.

And while we’re at it, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are also guilty of inciting violence over ICE, and they are being investigated by the federal government over it.

“There is no low these radical leftists won’t stoop to,” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital. “Jacob Frey and Tim Walz have whipped these rioters into a frenzy and turned them loose to wreak havoc on Minneapolis.”

“Frey and Walz should be ashamed for inciting such chaos, but the Trump Administration will continue enforcing the law,” she vowed.

And Don Lemon should be at the top of the list right alongside Walz and Frey.

