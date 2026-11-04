Dear Friend,

Don’t you dare get discouraged. Don’t you dare stop fighting.

Turn off the TV. Tune out the voices telling you there’s no hope, that America is finished, that the fight is lost. That is a lie. Whether we fight for our country or back down is our decision, and RAIR Foundation USA is not backing down.

In the coming weeks you will watch a parade of well-funded Republican and “conservative” organizations rebrand themselves overnight and claim they’re finally ready to confront the Red-Green alliance. These are the same groups that spent years raising money, protecting their reputations, and refusing to name the Islamic and Marxist threat advancing through our institutions. They helped get us here.

RAIR has been on the front lines for over 15 years, documenting, exposing, warning, and organizing, while much of the professional conservative class stayed silent. We were never afraid of being called names. What we fear is complicity, and inaction while our country is transformed.

You, the American people, forced this conversation into the open when your leaders would not. You are the heroes.

What Comes Next: Through 2028

Education. Expanding our research and training so more Americans understand the threat.

Intelligence. Exposing the networks and money behind the Red-Green machine.

Action. Scaling our grassroots network to take back school boards, city councils, and the local and state seats that decide our communities’ future.

The Red-Green machine is organized. We must be too.

So please, put your time, your energy, and your support behind the grassroots patriots doing the hard work on the ground, not the organizations that watched this happen and did nothing.

America won’t be saved by politicians or the usual Republican infrastructure. It will be saved by everyday Americans who refuse to quit.

Donate to RAIR

Thank you to all of the patriots working to make a difference and refusing to give up. RAIR Foundation is more committed to this fight than ever.

God Bless America. 🇺🇸

Rise. Align. Ignite. Reclaim.

Amy Mek

Founder & Editor-in-Chief, RAIR Foundation USA

P.S. RAIR is 100% independent and funded by people like you. If you’d like to stand with us in a bigger way, become a RAIR member.