The nurse educator who owned his error from when he supported the mRNA shots now walks his audience through the reports the mainstream media buries on Islamic genocide of Christians.

Dr. John Campbell built one of the largest medical audiences on YouTube. A retired nurse lecturer with a PhD in health education, he became a household name during the COVID years, walking millions of viewers through the data day by day. When the evidence on the mRNA injections turned, Campbell did something almost nobody with his reach and reputation does. He said so, publicly, and apologized for his earlier enthusiasm for the shots. He then spent years producing video after video on excess deaths, vaccine injuries and the embalmer findings, working from primary sources and inviting his audience to check every one of them. RAIR has carried his work before, including his breakdown of the 2021 Florida data and the brain and heart damage findings.

His new video, “Escalating persecution”, applies the same method to a different subject. Campbell has noticed what the data says about the treatment of Christians across the world, and he has noticed how little of it reaches the public. As he puts it, the story is covered “somewhat in mainstream media, but not much at all. In fact, the only place I’ve really seen it is the Daily Mail.”

The Daily Mail report he starts from describes church executions, worshippers burned alive, and child brides forced to convert to Islam. Women and girls, the report notes, have been particularly vulnerable to abduction and forced conversion, and Christians accounted for about 95 percent of the women and girls held during the peak of jihadist kidnappings over the past decade. Many were pressured to abandon Christianity, subjected to sexual violence, and forced into marriages with their abductors.

Campbell then does what his audience knows him for. He goes to the primary sources, one by one, and tells viewers where to find every document: the Pew Research Center, the Open Doors World Watch List, the House of Commons Library briefing on Christian persecution, the UK government’s own review, the Bishop of Truro’s independent review for the Foreign Secretary, Aid to the Church in Need’s “Persecuted and Forgotten,” the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, and the European Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians. As he says of the Truro report, “the evidence is there and the evidence is overwhelming.”

The numbers he walks through are stark:

One in seven Christians worldwide, about 388 million people, live with high levels of persecution or discrimination, up some 8 million on the previous year.

4,849 Christians killed for faith-related reasons in the latest reporting year, up from 4,476 the year before. Add the years together and Campbell notes you are talking on the order of 9,000 killed over the past couple of years.

4,712 detained, 3,632 churches and Christian properties attacked, and 224,000 Christians forced from their homes, into hiding or into exile.

Nigeria alone accounts for the overwhelming share of the killing: 3,490 Christians murdered there against 1,359 for the rest of the world combined. Between January and August 2026, 3,193 people, mostly Christians, were abducted in Nigeria. “It’s like a modern slave trade, isn’t it?” Campbell asks.

In Pakistan, blasphemy cases registered rose from single digits in 2021 to at least 475 in 2024. Human Rights Watch, Campbell notes, found the blasphemy accusations are used to extort money and seize land from Christians. He adds that the Ahmadi, who are themselves Muslims, are attacked under the same laws.

Syria is the biggest mover, jumping from the 18th most dangerous country for Christians to the sixth.

In Europe, overall anti-Christian hate crime counts edged down slightly, but personal attacks on Christians rose from 232 to 274, and church arson nearly doubled, to 94 attacks in the reporting year. Most occurred in France, the UK, Germany and Spain. “Who would have thought that could be the case in Europe?” he asks.

He returns to the Chibok schoolgirls, kidnapped by Boko Haram in Nigeria in April 2014. Of the 279 taken, around 80 are still missing as of 2026, held in what he calls “complete slavery” for more than a decade. He remembers the celebrity campaigns at the time, and notes he does not know what came of them. Perhaps something. He simply does not know.

Campbell’s dry style is intact throughout. On blasphemy, he remarks that you can blaspheme Christianity as much as you want, and that this normalization is one of the reasons he stopped watching the BBC. On the UK, he says the country now has “the thought police. You’re not sure what you’re allowed to say and what you’re not allowed to say.”

He closes with William Wilberforce, the abolitionist, speaking to the House of Commons in 1791: “You may choose to look the other way, but you can never again say you did not know.”

The numbers of murdered people by Muslims for Jihad are public. Campbell simply reads them out and asks why almost nobody else will. For a man who built his reputation on following evidence wherever it leads, even when it meant publicly admitting he had been wrong, that question lands with some weight.

Every source he cites is linked on the video page description. He asks only one thing of viewers: check that he is not making any of it up.

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