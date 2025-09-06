Toronto physician Dr. Chris Shoemaker used his Rally in the Valley speech to honor vaccine-injured families, predict Anthony Fauci’s imminent arraignment, promote repurposed cancer therapies, and warn against a rising culture of censorship he called “techno-communism.

Pembroke, Ontario — Toronto physician Dr. Chris Shoemaker, M.D., delivered one of the most talked-about addresses at this year’s Rally in the Valley, combining tributes to vaccine-injured families, predictions of political accountability for Anthony Fauci, and discussion of unconventional cancer therapies.

Fauci’s “Imminent” Arraignment

Shoemaker drew thunderous applause when he claimed that Anthony Fauci would soon face arraignment proceedings. Referring to background reports circulating in Washington, he told the audience that Fauci’s legal reckoning would begin “no later than this Friday, August the 29th.”

He framed the pandemic not as an accident but as a “five-year plan” beginning during the Obama administration, financed by Fauci and exported to Wuhan, China. “This was not Operation Warp Speed,” Shoemaker declared. “Of that, I’m completely certain.”

He added that internal DARPA documents, described by U.S. Marine officer Maj. Joseph Murphy showed that as early as 2015, officials knew ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and interferon were effective against SARS-type viruses — evidence, Shoemaker argued, that Fauci’s suppression of these medicines was deliberate.

Remembering Sean Hartman

The doctor wore a sweater honoring 17-year-old Sean Hartman, who died in 2021 after a single Pfizer injection. Shoemaker said pathology confirmed cardiac and adrenal damage and argued that the risks had been hidden from families. Children, he insisted, faced no danger from COVID itself, yet “every jab… made you more likely to get the disease and more likely to pass it on.”

Shoemaker paused to acknowledge that many non-experts in the freedom movement recognized these dangers earlier than physicians did. “You did your own studies… and you had reasons to be hesitant,” he said, saluting the grassroots for sounding the alarm.

Repurposed Medicines for Cancer

Turning from vaccines to cancer treatments, Shoemaker highlighted the promise of the anti-parasitic drugs fenbendazole and mebendazole. These medicines, he explained, can disrupt cancer stem cells and appear effective at slowing or stopping metastatic disease. He added that they may also assist patients suffering from severe COVID-related injuries.

He pointed to Canadian oncologist Dr. William Makis and other researchers who have raised alarms over “turbo cancers” — aggressive, fast-moving malignancies — and said suppression of low-cost alternatives like mebendazole represents a betrayal of patients.

He cited American court cases where families fought to obtain ivermectin for hospitalized COVID patients: in 50 cases judges approved its use and patients survived, while in 50 cases where courts sided with hospitals and the drug was withheld, every patient died.

Warning Against “Techno-Communism”

Shoemaker’s speech also veered into broader cultural concerns. He warned that governments and corporations were creating a climate of censorship, where genuine debate was disappearing. He described the trend as a slide into “techno-communism” — a system, he said, that robs society of open discussion and honest disagreement.

A Defiant Closing

Shoemaker further warned that each mRNA injection delivered an estimated “40 trillion live entities” into the body — more than the total number of human cells — a design he said allowed spike proteins and DNA plasmids to persist and damage fertility, health, and lifespan.

Shoemaker ended by pledging to continue his campaign despite professional and personal risks. The mRNA shots, he argued, were “a fertility-damaging, health-damaging, lifespan-lowering agent,” and his duty was to keep speaking the truth.

In a final salute to Hartman and other “fallen soldiers” in this struggle, Shoemaker urged the crowd to “keep dodging the bullets and keep fighting on.”

