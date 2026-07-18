Far-left podcaster Emma Vigeland, who used to be with the Young Turks and is a current Democratic Socialist member, isn’t even trying to hide her indifference to supporting Nazis as long as they vote the DSA way. Her stunningly honest reaction came after Maine oysterman, closet Nazi, and outright communist Graham Platner was booted by the Democratic Party because he was not selling well enough in the election, under the guise of inappropriate sexual conduct… You know, rape.

A Big Tent of Nazis

Vigeland now co-hosts The Majority Report with Sam Seder – a leftist podcast worth not listening to. In a Vox podcast, she bluntly stated that she doesn’t give a rip if a progressive or socialist candidate has “Nazi” skeletons in their closet.

“I am wary of over-focusing on an individual’s personal character over their platform. You know, I’ve said this before. I don’t really care if, say, Bernie Sanders or AOC go home, and they’re a secret Nazi, but they go out, and they vote for the right things. Like we’re talking about politicians…” the Democratic Socialists of America member asserted during the July podcast.

“You don’t care?” Vox host Astead Herndon incredulously asked her.

Vigeland went on to say that this was an “extreme example,” but candidates and politicians are a representation of a party’s platform, using the example of “taxing billionaires [and] bringing material differences to people’s lives.”

“And that’s what I value more than anybody’s individual conduct because… how many horrible people are in Washington right now who are centrist or center-right?” she asked, justifying her SS leanings.

Yeah, but those people don’t support Nazis.

Moral Character is Relative

Giving credit where it is due, Herndon pointed out that some voters do view the moral character of a candidate as a qualification for office.

Vigeland clapped back, saying that people taking a “victory lap” over Platner’s implosion also supported former President Bill Clinton and ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo – both of whom were previously accused of sexual misconduct, which they denied. Neither of which should have ever been supported on moral grounds, and both are great examples of the Democratic Party.

So Not Shocking

Fox News noted that the response on X was explosive, with one user posting an image of Vigeland in a Schutzstaffel uniform, writing “In the 1940s, Emma Vigeland would have volunteered to the SS.”

Another branded socialism and communism as a “dark road these people are going down,” noting that the DSA platform includes extremist proposals such as abolishing the Senate, the presidency, the Supreme Court, and branches of federal law enforcement.

“It is sold to the people with false claims and utilizing those base instincts that are powerful but difficult to manage in a civil society,” a user posted.

Fox News ironically pointed out that “Vigeland’s comments come after years of socialist and far-left groups and individuals repeatedly derogatorily branding conservatives and Trump supporters ‘fascists’ – a political movement invented by then-Italian ‘Duce’ Benito Mussolini; a close ally of German Chancellor Adolf Hitler during World War II.”

It’s comforting to know that the communists honestly are all for fascists as long as they are “their” fascists. Mindless conformity for all.

The left is not even hiding it anymore. Believe them when they tell you things like this.

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