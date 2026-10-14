DSA is calling for Muslim communist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to fire NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch following the ICE shooting of a violent illegal alien gang banger who tried to ram agents. DSA wants him set free and wants Tisch’s head on a pike.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are getting friskier in New York City. Following the shooting of an illegal alien named Oscar Belgal, 28, who “weaponized” his car, attempting to drive into nearby plainclothes ICE officers, the communists came unhinged. He was hit with a bullet or a fragment of one superficially in the neck. After receiving medical care, they transported him to a detention facility. Now, the DSA is insanely demanding that Muslim communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani fire Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

NYC Communists Demand Head of Police Commissioner

Immediately after the shooting took place, the communists started screeching about police violence and demanded that ICE be booted from New York City. The DSA also demanded that the Dominican national who was shot be released. Then the so-called “spontaneous” protests started.

The outrage against Tisch was triggered when she spoke about the shooting and identified the “individual who was shot.” The commissioner then listed his previous crimes in NYC.

“The individual who was shot has been identified as 28-year-old Oscar Belgal,” Tisch stated. “He has two prior arrests in New York City. One for robbery in 2023, in which he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny and received five years’ probation, and one for criminal sale of a controlled substance in 2025, which is still pending. At this time, federal agents have exercised their authority to take over the investigation.”

(Video Credit: CBS New York)

An Illegal Alien Gang Banger with a Long Rap Sheet

It only took the Department of Homeland Security 20 minutes to confirm that the guy involved was an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, according to the Post Millennial. Belgal has gang ties and criminal convictions for grand larceny, multiple assaults, drug possession, and weapons possession. He was high up on DHS’ list for deportation until another leftist judge ruled against that, claiming that he had filed a motion to stay in the US.

“He has associations to the Trinita Rios gang,” DHS said. “The same gang who brutally killed an officer last year. This criminal illegal alien was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later.”

When federal agents finally were able to catch up with him, he refused to obey officers, and he was shot, putting his 5-year-old son, who was in the car, in danger.

Mamdani Accuses ICE of Being Violent Criminals as DSA Steps In

“There is no explanation for these tactics. There is no explanation for federal officers firing this many rounds into a car that has a five-year-old in the car; there is no explanation. We are standing here so close to the site of where this actually took place, and look at how many people live right here. This is a residential neighborhood,” Mamdani commented during a Thursday night press conference.

“We are right here by a subway, and the pretext of ICE is, in their words, to keep this country safe. How is it keeping anyone safe to have, as you just heard from the police commissioner, individuals wearing construction vests in masks with long guns? Residents have no idea if these are law enforcement agents or if they are simply attacking someone on the street. And when it comes to ICE, it begs the question: What’s the difference? There is no explanation for this,” the mayor whined.

Enter the DSA puppetmasters.

“We demand that Mayor Zohran Mamdani fire NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and use every power available to him to drive ICE out of New York City,” the National Political Committee of the DSA commanded.

Mamdani does not have the authority to do what is being demanded of him by the communists. Neither does the police commissioner.

“In terms of what I will be doing with the police commissioner is a review of that entire 24-hour period,” Hizzoner responded.

“Socialist elected officials must lead this fight,” DSA declared on its “ICE out of NYC!” memo, “not capitulate or waver in the face of political pressure or sacrifice the immigrant community for the sake of other reforms. DSA elected must use their offices to confront institutions and use every lever under their control.”

Chevalier Incites Violence Against ICE with Hasan Piker

DSAer Daraliza Chevalier, who has no chance of losing her congressional race for New York’s 13th District, vowed to fight federal immigration enforcement when she gets to Washington. She contends that enforcement “only brings more violence and terror into our communities to allow these systems to terrorize folks like this.”

Chevalier said that Tisch “decided that it was appropriate to reference Oscar’s past contact with the police as if there was anything that would ever justify having 7 rounds shot into a car with a child in it, to me, highlights the need to protect all folks in our community from this type of violence.”

More on the communist’s reaction from the New York Post:

A city democratic socialist congressional candidate has claimed it “doesn’t even matter” that the illegal migrant wounded by ICE agents in The Bronx has a violent criminal history — and accused the NYPD of villainizing him. Democratic Socialists of America darling Darializa Avila Chevalier told lefty streamer Hasan Piker that accused gangbanger Oscar Belgal was just being a good dad when he tried to flee the feds with his 5-year-old son in the car Thursday — and was somehow a victim of his own rap sheet being revealed. “I was just so angry,” said Chevalier, the Democratic candidate for the 13th Congressional District covering parts of Manhattan and The Bronx, of hearing the illegal migrant’s history as a reputed member of the Trinitarios street gang being used against him “To me, it doesn’t even matter,” she told Piker, who agreed. “Police Commissioner [Jessica] Tisch came out, and I understand it’s her role to provide more information,” she said. “But rather than condemn ICE, rather than condemn the shooting or the events that are taking place, she started to villainize Oscar. “Put yourself in Oscar’s shoes,” she added. “You have your child in the back seat, you’re picking him up from school, and all of a sudden you see masked men coming towards your car, banging on it, pull out guns. You’re running. I’m sorry, you’re protecting your child,” she said. “He needs to be released,” she said of Belgal, repeating a call by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who suggested the menace was a regular “New Yorker.” Asked for parting words, Chevalier told Piker, “F–k ICE and abolish it.”

The reaction from DSA is not out of character – communists believe all criminals should walk free and that there should be no immigration enforcement at all.

“They should not stand in opposition to those protesting to abolish ICE but join their ranks as a leader figure, serving to mobilize working-class people rather than retreat into political expediency while immigrant communities suffer the most,” the DSA stated.

Trolls Attack

Trolls on social media also thrashed Tisch. One user on X railed against her as a “fascist” and called her a nepo baby in a foul-mouthed tirade that hurled F-bombs at the NYPD, ICE, and the commissioner, according to the New York Post.

“ICE collaborator, a fascist collaborator and heir to a Zionist billionaire,” another user raged.

“NYPD Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch MUST resign,” Amani al-Khatahtbeh, an author and founder of Muslim Girls, a blog for Muslim women, railed. “Her psychotic handling of student encampments was already enough. This is the final nail in the coffin. She is unfit to handle ANY tax-funded force that’s meant to *protect the people.*”

“Jessica Tisch was never a cop. She is not Bratton, she is not Kelly, she is not O’Neill, she is not Sewell. She is a technocrat, a billionaire, a favorite of the business and media class but not a cop,” journalist and author Ross Barkan claimed.

Others pointed out the obvious Jew-hatred at play here.

“The push to fire Jessica Tisch now runs from PYM [Palestinian Youth Movement] to DSA, and DSA groups have called her a ‘Zionist billionaire,’ which makes the charge plain,” Alexander Goldberg, a political consultant, wrote on X.

Mamdani Doubles Down, Compares ICE Agents to Mass Shooters

Mamdani’s show of hatred for ICE was off the charts as well.

From the Washington Examiner:

Speaking on MS Now, Mamdani criticized immigration enforcement for viewing “the law as a suggestion” following a shooting in the Marble Hill neighborhood on Thursday. “There is a reason why law enforcement agents are supposed to wear identifiable information and uniforms,” Mamdani said. “What you could see in that video and in the videos that have been released since is people, bystanders outside, unsure as to what they were even seeing, because in that imagery, it feels as if you’re almost looking at a mass shooter as opposed to seeing someone who’s purportedly representing a federal agency.”

Not the Response Mamdani Was Looking For

Mamdani went on to beg President Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on the phone for two hours to let the criminal go free. That didn’t play out the way the Muslim mayor hoped it would.

Mullin was blunt about Belgal and his criminal record, saying that he knew what was happening when the incident unfolded.

“This guy we knew was dangerous,” Mullin told CNN. “We knew he was probably harmed. He had fled from us before. We had taken every precaution possible to take, and for when us to approach his vehicle, we approached it, and he was giving lawful commands.”

“He knew exactly who we were,” he added. “He decided to flee once again, like he had done before, and so when someone tries to flee from us, they’re taking they’re they’re making their decisions at that time. The truth is, this guy was an awful human being. He was a thug. He was a gangbanger, and he had only been in the country for three years, and he had this long of a rap sheet and had been released multiple times by New York state at the same time.”

Mullin blasted Mamdani for inciting violence against ICE on Friday, saying the mayor “speaks with political tone,” and “his words are dangerous.”

If the mayor fires Tisch, it will be to placate the communists. It will be nothing less than political theater, something Mamdani revels in.

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