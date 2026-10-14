RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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dobrychlapec's avatar
dobrychlapec
Oct 14

If he fires her, she runs against him, backed by the Tisch fortune and every Jew and Italian in the city.

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Marj Dickson 's avatar
Marj Dickson
Oct 14

How about firing DSA COMMUNISTS and mamdani right out of our country and deposit them on a deserted island and they can start their own country...asinine ass wipes...

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