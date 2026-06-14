Mamdani/DSA/Linda Sarsour-backed Aber Kawas is on the edge of being elected to the NY State Assembly. She will be the first Palestinian Muslim to be elected to that position and Sarsour is grooming her to grab more power for the socialists/Muslims in that state.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

New York is getting ready to possibly elect its first CAIR-backed Palestinian Muslim State Assembly member, Aber Kawas, after she was endorsed by Mayor Mamdani and socialist Bernie Sanders. She has received the full backing of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which is seeking to expand its power not only in New York but across the nation with hand-picked socialists, groomed to further their America-destroying agenda. And New Yorkers are falling for it hook, line, and Quran.

The Election of Another America-Hating Muslim Socialist/Communist

Imagine the lack of logic, political understanding, and moral fortitude it takes to elect these candidates. Much of what they are running on is a lie. Despite supporting every immoral plank of the Democratic Party, from destroying and killing children to pushing gay issues and transgenderism, these so-called devout Muslims are pushing these concepts for all they are worth. You see, it’s okay to lie to the masses who aren’t Muslim, and those who are of the faithful know the endgame here. New Yorkers and Democrats are being willingly duped into their own destruction.

(Video Credit: Epicenter NYC)

The Sarsour Power Grab

During New York City’s DSA’s “A City to Win” rally that took place on Thursday night, Kawas hugged and schmoozed with degenerate influencer Hasan Piker and Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour. For all intents and purposes, it looks as though DSA has been hijacked by CAIR and Muslim radicals. It was the perfect gathering for Kawas to push a “Sarsour Talking Point” to Piker, who dutifully lapped it up for dispensation to his millions of followers.

Kawas relayed that Linda Sarsour is a major political mentor to her and is an “auntie” figure in her life. Considering how rabidly antisemitic that Sarsour is, that says an awful lot. The Palestinian activist evidently helped Kawas’s family when her father was picked up by ICE. She then coopted Kawas into leftist organizing and “helped move her from skepticism of electoral politics to seeing campaigns as a path to power,” according to Manhattan Institute Investigative Analyst Stu Smith. She is the driving force behind Mayor Zohran Mamdani as well.

“I’ve been working with her ever since,” Kawas gushed. She also gave credit to her mentor for building the broader socialist movement and claimed she “helped build to this moment,” ostensibly for Muslims, although that’s not how she’s framing it.

The candidate was working for Sarsour during the Bernie 2026 campaign and thought, “This electoral crap. I don’t believe in this.” Enter DSA to the rescue, who has now pushed her into running for the New York State Assembly on the NYC-DSA slate with the lure of Marxist politics.

Off-camera, Sarsour fed Hasan the “talking point that Kawas would be the first Palestinian-American woman in the New York State legislature.” Kawas makes the talking point obvious by blurting out, “She’s feeding you the point.”

New Yorkers Forget 9/11

It’s stunning that New Yorkers, even leftist Jews, can watch Kawas praise Hamas and then blame white Americans for 9/11, while pushing socialist talking points that include DSA drag queens, and still think she is a viable candidate.

As I have pointed out previously, Kawas hates white Americans and capitalism. She’s also a foaming-at-the-mouth cop-hater.

“The system of capitalism and racism and white supremacy… and Islamophobia, have all been used to colonize lands, to take resources from other people, and so this is a long trajectory, and we’re just seeing the manifestations of that continuation with 9/11,” Kawas said in one video that was posted on social media.

“Historically, right, you know, a lot of us come from lands that were colonized, lands where wars are being waged, right, and a lot of times because of U.S. policy or the policies in Europe,” Kawas asserted in an attempt to disparage people who are “asking us to respond about, you know, an attack.”

“The idea we have to apologize for a terror attack that a couple of people did, and then there is no apology or reparations for genocides and for slavery… is something I find reprehensible,” she declared.

(Video Credit: Asian American Writers’ Workshop)

LGBTQ+ Hypocrisy

Suddenly, it would seem it is okay for Islam to embrace drag queens and being gay as long as it gains them votes and power. In many Muslim countries, being gay is punishable by death, and that is a core principle in Islam, not a rare viewpoint.

“Despite the Hamas headband controversy, Aber Kawas is getting a Divacratic Socialists Drag Show tonight, featuring none other than Chelsea Manning of WikiLeaks fame on the DJ set. The irony of flirting with jihadi aesthetics only to be celebrated at a drag show is too perfect,” Smith astutely pointed out in one X post.

He noted a reference to those donning armbands as well, “You can see Kawas here at an Al-Quds Day rally with an Al-Qassam Brigades Hamas headband. At points, it is wrapped around her fist during chants. At others, she wears it like an armband. History has not exactly been kind to political movements with armbands…”

DSA Socialist vs. Socialist

Kawas is running against Stephen Raga for State Senate District 12. The district spans Astoria, Long Island City, Sunnyside, and other neighborhoods. Early voting began on June 13. Both are immigrants, antisemites, and socialists, but Kawas has the blessing of DSA. As for Bernie Sanders, he unsurprisingly endorsed the entire New York DSA slate of candidates.

New York is shaping up to be the most antisemitic state in the Union and is falling under the iron fist of Marxists and Islamists who are looking to spread like cancer across the nation. Kawas is one of DSA’s lieutenants, and her radical poison is the blueprint for the new Democratic Party.

Share