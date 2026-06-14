RAIR Foundation USA

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The permanent political class wants voters to treat each radical candidate as an isolated local story. That is the trick. Piker at Delaney Hall, DSA slates in New York, Mamdani’s machine, anti-ICE protests, anti-Israel activism, abolitionist rhetoric, and candidates backed by socialist infrastructure are all pieces of the same political formation. The Democrat Party is not being embarrassed by these people. It is being steered by them in key cities and primaries. Republicans should name the coalition clearly: Red-Green, socialist, anti-border, anti-police, anti-Israel, and hostile to normal Americans. Put Hasan Piker on the billboard.

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