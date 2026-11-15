The Democratic Socialists of America are coming for your children – targeting little ones as young as 2 to indoctrinate in communist ideology. They are pushing Marxism in classrooms, childcare programs, and school boards and have been doing so for over a decade. Now that they are ascendant, they’ve doubled and tripled down on brainwashing children. Control the children, control the nation.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are literally coming after your kids. They are pushing socialism as a teaching ideology in classrooms, childcare programs, and school boards, urging organizers to approach childcare “from a socialist perspective” through initiatives such as “Socialist Sprouts.” A parental-rights watchdog warns it’s been going on for years, but DSA’s influence is escalating rapidly. The communists aren’t only on college campuses… they are in small children’s classrooms.

(Video Credit: Fox News)

Communist “Red Sprouts”

One example is the DSA’s “Red Sprouts” program in New York City. It held a training session in October 2026 to equip organizers to provide “resistance-driven childcare” at demonstrations, meetings, and community events, according to Fox News.

Participants were encouraged to incorporate political themes into childcare through “radical storytelling,” “cooperative games,” and age-appropriate discussions. This is communist brainwashing in its most basic form.

“There’s been a real influx in enthusiasm and their ability and desire to recruit and grow their movement,” American Parents Coalition leader Alleigh Marré told Fox News Digital in an interview. “What’s particularly concerning and insidious is their direct efforts to apply that to not just adults, but to youth.”

Vladimir Lenin famously said: “Give me just one generation of youth, and I’ll transform the whole world.” That is a communist axiom. The younger they can get hold of children, the easier it will be to turn them into Marxist revolutionaries.

According to Marré, the American Parents Coalition is working to equip parents with resources to identify and question political activism in schools, including through its “Lookout” initiative.

Comrades with Kids

More from Fox News:

The New York City DSA chapter also established Comrades with Kids, a family-focused organizing group that seeks to be a “political and social home base for working-class families.” The group posted photos of DSA-themed coloring pages for children provided at a Zohran for Parents event in September 2025. The New York initiatives are part of a larger effort by the DSA to incorporate childcare and political education into its organizing activities. For years, the DSA’s National Political Education Committee has offered training on approaching childcare for activists “from a socialist perspective,” including activities for children at organizing events. In 2025, the committee outlined plans to develop a “Socialist Sprouts” curriculum geared for children, parents, and caregivers involved in the movement.

An Ongoing Infiltration and Massive Propaganda

The DSA’s efforts to indoctrinate children go back at least a decade.

As far back as 2016, New York City DSA members launched a Socialist Sunday School for children ages 2 to 6. They taught children political songs such as “Union Maid” and “Solidarity Forever.” Children’s books included “The Lorax” to introduce discussions about corporate greed, environmentalism, and organizing against unfairness.

The Cleveland DSA created a children’s coloring book to “help kids learn what we work on at DSA.” The theme was a version of “The Three Little Pigs,” which was linked to the chapter’s housing agenda.

Online, the communists also sold children’s clothing promoting a “Green New Deal for Public Schools.”

Fox News has more on classroom indoctrination:

The DSA describes much of its childcare programming as a way to make political organizing more accessible to working-class families. Marré, however, argued that introducing socialist ideas to young children raises concerns about political indoctrination. “The DSA really understands and values that if you can indoctrinate and teach these kids really young, their perceived value of, of socialism, that that’s going to stick with kids for a lifetime,” Marré said. “It’s much easier to teach a child an idea or ideal in their infancy, and when they’re very young and they’re forming their worldview, and we have seen many efforts to try and capitalize on that.” “There’s this really concerted effort to instill an ideology in really, really young children, rather than teaching kids how to think and introducing a breadth of ideologies of religious interests, etc.,” Marré said. “It’s really focused on socialist and communist aligned ideas.”

Targeting School Boards

The DSA has also infiltrated local school board elections to influence public education. The organization adopted an amendment in 2023 that prioritizes recruiting and supporting socialist school board candidates.

In Los Angeles, the DSA established its own Public Education Committee to expand the organization’s influence on school boards, recruit school board candidates, work with teachers’ unions, and promote policies such as the Green New Deal.

Now that the DSA has had success in getting its communist candidate elected nationwide, they are doubling down on pushing communist principles in education. They are also using their newfound power to push against parents’ rights while going after children in the classroom.

Marré also warns that the DSA’s power and reach in classrooms will become more evident as they are elected nationwide.

“We’re gonna see a lot more of the firsthand resources and the effects of this brand-new class of DSA members being folded into their communities,” Marré stated.

If the communists control the children from a young age, it’s game over. Get your children out of the public school system. It’s turned into communist indoctrination camps for all ages.

Forget Reading, Writing, and Arithmetic… now, it’s Revolution, War, and Anarchy.

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