RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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Deborah Taylor's avatar
Deborah Taylor
28m

HAMAN (BHO), JEZEBEL (HRC) & AHAB (FJB) HAVE BEEN DOING THIS FOR DECADES, WHICH IS WHY WE ARE WHERE WE ARE TODAY. BUT NONE OF THIS EVIL COULD HAVE TAKEN PLACE HAD NOT ALL OF OUR TREASONOUS CORRUPT ANTICHRIST LEADERS BOWED TO BAAL FOR FILTHY LUCRE. THEY WILL ALL BUST HELL WIDE OPEN SOON.

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