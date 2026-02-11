By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Los Angeles’s version of Zohran Mamdani, Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman, entered the mayoral race in the City of Angels at the last minute in a bid for Karen Bass’s spot. If she’s elected, she will finish off the city – it will be an absolute catastrophe as Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) cheers its “Program for Los Angeles,” outlining a commitment to disarming police, ending fossil fuel use, closing jails, raising taxes, and decriminalizing drugs. They also want to stop the 2028 Olympics, seize golf courses, and convert land to public housing.

(Video Credit: ABC7)

The DSA’s influence is spreading

Americans used to ignore those wacky communists who joined the ranks of DSA, but it is growing in its strength and influence, infecting every level of power across the United States. The group has now reached the 100,000 membership mark. A seemingly small number, but these are revolutionaries inserting themselves in key positions to take over the country.

It should come as no surprise that Raman, 44, an Indian immigrant, is one of three DSA members on the LA City Council currently. She is rabidly anti-police and wants to defund them post haste.

In 2022, she voted against a law banning homeless camps 500 ft. from schools and daycare centers. In 2023, Raman was one of three council members who voted against a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Police Protective League to give new officers a 14% raise. To justify her stance, she contended that the “enormous fiscal impact” would keep LA from funding alternative responses to homelessness and mental health calls.

LA is at a “breaking point”

As she announced her run on Saturday, Raman claimed that Los Angeles was “no longer a place of opportunity” and ”at a breaking point,” according to the New York Post. With her at the helm, that “breaking point” will almost certainly fracture. The gangs roaming the streets there are no doubt salivating over her election chances, and any sane police officer should be heading towards the nearest exit.

From The Hill:

Raman said after leaving the city clerk’s office that Angelenos have given the city council “a lot of faith” in addressing affordable housing and homelessness, “and if we don’t show results to them, I think we will lose them,” ABC 7 Los Angeles reported. “We are making decisions about our budget that are based on political calculations, as opposed to what is best for Angelenos and what is best for Los Angeles’ middle class,” she said. “I think we can change.”

A stone-cold cop-hater

The union representing the LAPD bluntly asserted that electing Raman and endorsing her Democratic Socialist agenda was a “recipe for disaster.”

“Nithya Raman wants to eliminate police officers, depopulate our jails, and allow homeless encampments anywhere the homeless want to set up camps,” the union’s board of directors said in an interview with the Post. ”It’s a recipe for disaster … and danger.”

Left with pretty much no good choice out there, the union endorsed Bass previously. It snarked that if political backstabbing were a crime, “Nithya Raman would be a wanted fugitive.”

“Raman talks a good game about accountability, but refuses to hold criminals, drug addicts, and drug dealers accountable. How can anyone trust her?” the union sanely asked.

Socialists double down on losing positions

From the New York Post:

Other demands detailed in the DSA document includes training volunteers to “combat ICE raids,” cutting police numbers, axing the Men’s Central jail, establishing drug injection sites and making all public transport free. Raman’s group even makes the completely unsubstantiated claim that “colonial settler violence against Palestinians” is rooted in Los Angeles.

Raman started in politics back in 2020 when she became a City Council member for District 4, covering an area between the San Fernando Valley and the Santa Monica Mountains. She wasted no time after taking that role in calling for services and housing to be funded by defunding the police.

“I love this city so much, and I think it needs a fighter. And I think I’ve demonstrated that I can be that fighter,” Raman said at a press conference, according to NBCLA. “And I hope the residents of Los Angeles will see that and cast their votes for me.”

“This is a city of extraordinary possibility, extraordinary,” she continued. “But possibility only matters if our leadership is accountable for delivering it, and I’m ready to lead this city with seriousness, with accountability, urgency, and ambition that is equal to this moment.”

Democrats also see Raman as an explosive dumpster fire

Even Democrats can see the oncoming disaster that is Raman.

Susan Collins, another Democrat who ran against her, told the Post that she sold her home after 17 years in October because she had to escape her district, which is now flooded with crime because there are fewer cops on the streets.

“If Raman were to win, more people would flee Los Angeles, and it would no longer be a livable city,” she said.

Tish Hyman, who is a women’s rights activist and is also running for mayor, cornered Raman during her mayoral announcement and asked her to define “what a woman is.” Crickets.

Bass’s chickens are coming home to roost

Bass is in trouble over heated scrutiny concerning a bombshell report alleging she tampered with the city’s after-action report on the devastating Palisades fire. She has ticked off just enough citizens in Los Angeles to get herself booted as mayor.

Raman joins a total of 40 candidates, all vying to take Bass’s place. TV personality Spencer Pratt, a Republican who lost his home in the Palisades fire, and housing advocate, DSA member, and pastor Rae Chen Huang are also jostling for her seat.

Raman chairs the Housing and Homelessness Committee on the City Council, a fact that Bass is trying to use against her.

“The last thing Los Angeles needs is a politician who opposed cleaning up homeless encampments and efforts to make our city safer,” Douglas Herman, Bass’s campaign advisor, said in response to Raman’s campaign launch, according to Fox News. “Mayor Bass will continue changing LA by building on her track record delivering LA‘s first sustained decrease in street homelessness, a 60-year low in homicides, and the most aggressive agenda our city has ever seen to make our city more affordable.”

It’s interesting to watch communists duke it out over who gets to finish off Los Angeles. To everyone except Angelinos, that is.

