Los Angeles is not a graduate seminar. It is a city fighting for survival. When a mayoral candidate talks about shrinking police, emptying jails, and normalizing street encampments, voters should hear alarm bells. Public safety is not optional. Fiscal reality is not negotiable. If leadership chases ideology over order, the middle class leaves and chaos fills the vacuum. Raman frames her campaign as accountability and urgency. Fine. Then start with protecting neighborhoods, enforcing laws, and balancing the books. A city cannot house the vulnerable or fund opportunity if it first dismantles the structures that keep streets safe and businesses open.

