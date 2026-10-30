Florida DSAer Angie Nixon has recieved an endorsement from CAIR-linked Muslim supremacist group Emgage Action. Its founder has represented Islamic terrorists, including some tied to al Qaeda. She also couldn’t directly answer if Cuba was a dictatorship and was pummeled for it from both sides of the political aisle in the Sunshine State.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Florida Democratic Senate nominee Angie Nixon, who has long ago bent the knee to Islam, is openly bragging about Emgage Action endorsing her. It is a Muslim advocacy group that calls Israel an “apartheid” state that engages in “genocide” and blames the Jewish state for causing the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attacks. She’s railing against Israel in the final days before the election.

Emgage Action is directly tied to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). Its founder has represented several alleged terrorists in court, including some linked to al Qaeda.

The Islamic Blessing for Nixon

Emgage Action donated $3,500 to the Nixon campaign in April, according to The Washington Free Beacon. Nixon proudly displays the Islamic supremacy group’s endorsement on her website.

More from the Beacon:

Emgage Action was founded in 2006 by Khurrum Wahid, a Florida criminal defense attorney who has represented several convicted terrorists in criminal courts, including Ahmed Omar Abu Ali, who in 2006 was sentenced to 30 years in prison for aiding al Qaeda and for conspiring to assassinate then-president George W. Bush. Nixon—who first made a name for herself three years ago by taking a lonely stand against Israel in the Florida legislature a month after Oct. 7—is a natural fit for Emgage, which endorses candidates who are committed to fighting Islamophobia and “reining in ICE” and rejects candidates “aligned with AIPAC.” Nixon’s ties to the group date long before her run for Senate. Emgage boasted in an April 2025 report titled “Initiatives on Palestine” that it played a key role in supporting the Nov. 6, 2023, resolution she introduced in the Florida House calling for a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas. The resolution vaulted Nixon to national prominence in liberal and Muslim circles but was widely panned as antisemitic by many of her colleagues, who roundly rejected it in a bipartisan 104-2 vote. Prior to founding Emgage, Wahid was a legal adviser to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which was designated as an unindicted co-conspirator of a Hamas front group in 2007. Wahid also once served as director of CAIR Florida, which invited Nixon to speak at several fundraising events after the 2024 elections, where she declared those who voted against her ceasefire resolution her “permanent enemies” and ranted against the “false capitalistic American dream,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Other Democrats have crawled into bed with Emgage. They endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris for her failed 2024 presidential campaign. Her poorly chosen running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, rallied with Emgage at a campaign event that focused largely on the war in Gaza.

Black Power Militants, Islamic Supremacists, and Dictators

It’s not surprising to witness the lovefest between Nixon and Emgage. They share a deep, unabating hatred for Israel and Jews. The DSAer also has a thing for a number of notorious black power militants, including convicted murderers, terrorists, and armed robbers. She even set up a memorial wall in her Jacksonville cafe and bookstore to honor them. Included on that wall is Assata Shakur, who was convicted in 1977 of first-degree murder of a New Jersey state trooper but escaped from prison two years later and fled to Cuba, where she lived the rest of her days on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list before dying of natural causes in 2025.

In October, Nixon vigorously defended the wall at a campaign event, proclaiming that it honors “people who came from the civil rights movement, who actually were fighting back and pushing back against discrimination.” She left out that they were terrorists and criminals.

Nixon has previously embraced CAIR, going on a speaking circuit for them. She is also fast friends with Islamic supremacist Linda Sarsour.

The leftist candidate not only hearts Muslim supremacists and black militants; she evidently has a soft spot for communist dictators.

Nixon is getting hammered over her response to being asked whether Cuba is a dictatorship. Generations of Cuban exiles shape Florida, and the answer she gave was totally unacceptable.

“You know, that is what people have told me. I have never been to Cuba, and so I will have to take their word for it,” Nixon told CBS News when asked whether she considers Cuba a dictatorship.

Later, she tried to walk it back partially by saying she was referring to Cubans she has spoken with who described the country that way and that she believes them. That is a weaselly answer if there ever was one. You either consider Cuba a dictatorship or not, and given the Castros and those in power currently, there’s no doubt that it is a brutal one.

“It’s disappointing to have to say this, but CBS News, this is a serious failure of editorial reporting,” Nixon wrote on X in response to the network’s initial post about the exchange. “I clearly state in this clip that while I have not personally been to Cuba, I have spoken with Cubans who have described it as a dictatorship, and I believe them,” she continued. “To claim I declined to answer the question is categorically false. That is not journalism. It is misinformation.”

Naturally, CBS caved to the radical revisionist and deleted its original post, which had characterized Nixon as declining to say whether Cuba is a dictatorship, and reposted the interview with an editor’s note acknowledging that the earlier version “did not accurately portray Rep. Nixon’s answer.” So much for telling the truth.

Nixon Gets Shredded by Both Sides of the Political Aisle

It wasn’t just Republicans who seized on her answer… Democrats did as well, according to Fox News.

Phil Ehr, the Democratic Party’s nominee in Florida’s 28th Congressional District, slammed Nixon.

“I can’t get past this after spending a week at early voting sites and seeing firsthand how frightened so many Cuban Americans are,” Ehr wrote on X alongside a photo from an early-voting site. “People like this woman thanked us for standing up not only against DSA rhetoric, but for their dignity and humanity.”

Ehr simply eviscerated Nixon:

Cuba is a communist dictatorship. Anyone seeking to serve in the United States Senate should be able to say those words without hesitation. Angie Nixon has never been to Gaza, yet she has had no problem calling what happened there a genocide and encouraging others to antagonize those supporting Israel’s right to exist. Nixon voluntarily joined the Democratic Socialists of America, an organization that has sent delegations to Havana to meet with Cuban government officials and publicly praised the achievements of Cuban socialism. Meanwhile, the Cuban people live under a regime that imprisons political opponents, suppresses dissent, and denies its citizens the most fundamental freedoms. There is nothing progressive about making excuses for communist dictatorships. And there is nothing democratic about refusing to recognize one. My first mission in the United States Navy was rescuing Cuban families fleeing Castro’s regime. I spent the next 26 years defending the Constitution and the freedoms those families risked everything to find. I find it profoundly disturbing that someone aspiring to represent the United States in the Senate would struggle to answer a question so fundamental to our country’s principles. I will not stand behind Angie Nixon or defend her remarks. If the Democratic party is unwilling to condemn them, I will. The Democratic Party does not own my conscience, and political loyalty will never supersede my duty to this country.

Elliott Rodriguez, the Democratic nominee in Florida’s 27th Congressional District, also blasted Nixon over her Cuba two-step. He said that while he and Nixon “agree on many issues,” Cuba’s status was not among them.

“Cuba being a dictatorship is not a matter of opinion. It is a fact,” Rodriguez wrote, pointing to political prisoners, repression, and Cubans who have died seeking freedom.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) pointed out that Nixon’s non-answer showed a bigger problem within the Democratic Party.

“Like many of her Democrat colleagues who can’t seem to define what a woman is, we now have a candidate for the U.S. Senate who can’t define a dictatorship,” Scott wrote on X.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) called Nixon’s response “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

“Of COURSE the Castro regime is a dictatorship,” Donalds wrote on X. “It’s sad to see what has become of the Democrat Party. They are fully consumed by socialism.”

Nixon is running against incumbent Republican Sen. Ashley Moody and will likely get a resounding thumping in the upcoming election.

She represents everything that is wrong with Democrats, and that is un-American in general. Her associations are, to put it bluntly, evil, and on top of all that, she’s not only a communist, but she’s bat crap crazy to boot.

Perhaps Angie Nixon would be more comfortable living in Cuba. She’s welcome to go there after her concession speech.

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