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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Piker saying no Republican will ever be elected in Wisconsin again once “our movement” is done was not a joke. That is the language of capture, not persuasion. Hong standing beside him is a choice. Omar standing beside him is a choice. Every Democrat pretending this is normal is making a choice too. You cannot campaign with people who say America deserved 9/11, romanticize communism, excuse enemies of the West, and then claim to stand with America. Wisconsin is not choosing between left and right. It is choosing between self-government and the Red-Green machine.

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