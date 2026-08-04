Communists of a feather… Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong appeared with Ilhan Omar and Hasan Piker on Sunday in Milwauke to rally the foot soldiers. Piker vowed that “a Republican will never be elected in this state ever again once our movement is done.”

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Card-carrying Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member Francesca Hong campaigned in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday to become the next governor of that state alongside Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and communist Muslim streamer Hasan Piker. Piker has proclaimed that America “deserved” 9/11 and has called for conservatives to be killed in the streets, while Omar is a raging antisemite who pushes Islamic supremacy, hatred of America, and communism for all she is worth.

(Video Credit: Klettocracy and Wisconsin Examiner)

Hong Rallies the Communists

The Wisconsin candidate also called to abolish the Senate, and her platform includes restoring voting rights to felons, legalizing marijuana, and opening government-funded grocery stores, just like New York City DSAer Mayor Zohran Mamdani is doing.

Hong is a foul-mouthed communist who has a special hatred for police, prisons, and ICE. She was right at home with her fellow travelers Omar and Piker.

Hasan Piker Brings His Toxic Message to the Rally

During the rally, Piker (who is the new face of the Democratic Party) declared that no Republican would ever be elected in Wisconsin ever again after the far Left accomplished its goals.

“The good people of Wisconsin always knew that this wasn’t about scary ideas, and it was just about a working-class movement that wanted to help out one another,” he lied. “A Republican will never be elected in this state ever again, once our movement is done.”

Piker, another devout antisemite, is a raging fan of communist Vladimir Lenin and Mao Zedong, who slaughtered millions of people. He is a serious threat to our founding principles and does nothing to hide that fact. He has also called for the death of a sitting Republican senator, arguing that “you would kill [Florida GOP Senator] Rick Scott” if “you cared about Medicaid fraud,” and called for the streets to “soak” in “red capitalist blood.”

The Twitch streamer with millions of followers received a standing ovation from the crowd that showed up for the rally. It was a mixture of people under 40, communists, and Muslims. He alluded to the state’s sewer socialist history, claiming that Wisconsin is where the American socialist movement began “long before Zohran [Mamdani] and Bernie Sanders.”

“Not only are we going to run up the numbers for Francesca Hong on Aug. 11, but we are going to take that victory to the general election to make sure that the Republican Tom Tiffany never gets a seat of power ever again!” Piker said at the rally. “It seems like Wisconsin is making its choice. And it’s not me, it’s all of us.”

Using Communism to Appeal to the Working Class

Hong spoke to attendees on Sunday, pushing the leftist talking point of the working class.

“When people want to fight for something together, when they see something they believe in, and they start to believe in one another, I think the Dems are going to have to write a new playbook here,” Hong said.

“Regardless of where your political home may be or how you identify, this is the moment where we must convey and win power for the majority, and that’s working class people,” she said.

Hong Takes the Lead in Wisconsin

The Democratic Socialists of America fully supports Hong. A Marquette University Law School poll released last week found Hong in first place, with 38 percent support in the Democratic field. Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes placed second in the poll with 16 percent, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley followed at 7 percent.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Tom Tiffany hammered Hong for appearing with monsters like Hasan Piker and Ilhan Omar.

“Francesca Hong choosing to campaign with individuals who said America ‘deserved 9/11,’ called communism the ‘honorable end goal,’ and believe capitalists should be killed is certainly a choice,” his campaign remarked in a statement.

Hong has previously appeared on Piker’s podcast to raise money for her campaign. He vowed at the time to campaign for her, and she has defended appearing alongside him, claiming she is running to represent a broad coalition.

“It would be a risk not to try to build the broadest coalition possible,” she said after the rally. “I think that one of the reasons we see Republicans or the Right attack leaders, like Representative [Omar] and Hasan, is because they know that they’re losing, that the people are powerful and want the issues that they fight for.”

Her appearance on Piker’s podcast was met with condemnation from Democratic rival and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

Slammed from All Sides

“I am open to all reasonable, pragmatic conversations about how to move our state forward, but Hasan Piker’s statements are beyond the pale, and I would not appear with him if invited,” he commented. “This race isn’t about who can generate the most viewers on their livestream by making outrageous and offensive statements.”

The Republican Governors Association slammed the rally where the communists appeared. They took special aim at Ilhan Omar.

“Ilhan Omar has built a career trashing our country and representing the worst elements of the Democrat Party. Francesca Hong is proud to stand right beside her. Wisconsin voters see it for what it is: insane,” The association wrote in a statement to WISN.

The Wisconsin primary is set for August 11. It looks like a communist is going to represent the Democrats in that state for governor. One can only hope that the Republican candidate, Rep. Tom Tiffany, wins the day there.

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