Democrats in Pennsylvania are trying to replace Israel-loving Senator John Fetterman with a Gazan-born Muslim communist named Ahmed Moor. Moor refuses to answer if he is pro-Hamas or not, which pretty much says it all. He hates ICE, police, Israel, and the current Democratic leadership. What he loves are Islamic terrorists.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Gaza-born Pennsylvania DSAer Democratic Senate candidate Ahmed Moor, who is challenging Senator John Fetterman, is beginning to make the media rounds. The Muslim supremacist wants to abolish ICE and can’t seem to give a straight answer on whether he’s “very pro-Hamas” or not. Of course, he is, but he had no problem bashing Israel and claiming that Fetterman is “over.” Typical communist Jihadist… deflect, waffle, and lie to the infidels.

(Video Credit: Fox News)

The Democratic Socialists of America member also wants to replace congressional Democratic leaders who are not communist enough or who won’t bend the knee to Islam – Fetterman, who is thoroughly pro-Israel – comes to mind.

MacCallum Drags a Muslim Communist into the Hamas Chat

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum sat down with Moor and put him in the Hamas hot seat. She bluntly asked him whether Fetterman was correct to describe him as “very pro-Hamas.” Instead of answering, he dodged and falsely accused Israel of being an apartheid state.

“John Fetterman, who you may run against, says that you are very pro-Hamas. Is he correct?” asked host Martha McCallum.

“Look, John Fetterman’s story’s over,” Moor said.

“I’m asking you a question,” McCallum interrupted him. “Are you very pro-Hamas?”

He launched into a Muslim screed, calling for comprehensive sanctions against the Jewish state modeled on the 1986 legislation targeting apartheid South Africa.

“Am I pro-Hamas?” Moor repeated. “I’d like to see equal rights in Palestine and Israel. I’m opposed to Israeli apartheid. I’d like to see comprehensive sanctions on Israel, in line with legislation that we passed in 1986 targeting apartheid in South Africa. Thomas Jefferson wrote, ‘all men are created equal’; I believe that as an American.”

It’s interesting that both Moor and Abdul El-Sayed bring Thomas Jefferson into the chat. That’s not the gotcha they seem to think it is.

MacCallum asked, “Hamas has been disastrous for the people of Gaza. You have a doubled poverty level, which was already at 35 percent when Hamas took over the leadership. Now it’s 60-something percent. So, my question, once again, if you would just answer it, are you pro-Hamas leadership in Gaza?”

Moor responded, “Look, I was born in a refugee camp, practically a concentration camp in Palestine, in Gaza, in 1984. Hamas didn’t exist in 1984. The Israeli occupation has been a disaster for the Palestinians, for everybody in the region, and for us Americans. The Israelis have too much influence in our foreign policy. The fact that Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump took us to war in Iran, when most Americans, the overwhelming majority of the country, opposed that war, is a problem.”

MacCallum wasn’t letting him off despite his Islamic two-step and kept pressing him on the Hamas issue. He had the nerve to accuse her of bad faith because he didn’t want to answer her straightforward question.

Moor countered, “It’s a bad-faith question. I’m not going to engage with that. I’m going to focus on the American national interest. I think we need an independent foreign policy. Americans on the left and right are done with Israel; we’re done with the tail wagging the dog.”

MacCallum obliterated the DSAer, “The fact that you can’t answer it, I think, says quite a lot. It says quite a bit. So, we’ll see where it goes. And thank you for showing up. Maybe next time you come back, we can have a conversation, and we can do some questions that you might answer.”

A Gaza-Born Muslim Challenges Fetterman While Pushing DSA Propaganda

Previously, Fetterman nailed Moor on the question, which led to this interview: “I know he seems to really love Hamas.”

“Moor, 42, was born in Gaza and immigrated to Philadelphia as a child. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard, he is the first officially declared candidate challenging Fetterman in the 2028 Democratic primary. Fetterman has not announced whether he will seek another term,” the Post Millennial reported.

Moor gave another interview on Fox News, where he said he entered the race because he believes the United States faces a “constitutional crisis.” He slammed the treatment of campus demonstrators during the Biden administration and accused Trump of escalating an assault on constitutional rights.

“ICE is a lawless organization. ICE is a paramilitary militia. ICE is not law enforcement,” Moor claimed. “Let’s abolish ICE.”

This guy wouldn’t know what the Constitution or the actual law is if he were trout-smacked with it. Bonus, he’s a liar with an Islamic agenda.

The Jihadist also urged local prosecutors to pursue immigration enforcement personnel. He falsely accused them of killing Americans, kidnapping people, and violating local laws. Naturally, he didn’t give any examples.

“That’s a criminal matter today in America. I hope local prosecutors run with it,” Moor urged.

He’s marching in step with his fellow comrades calling for the ouster of Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries. Hard to feel sorry for either of those leftists, but their sin is that they aren’t communist enough for the DSA.

“Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries don’t have what it takes to meet the moment. They need to be replaced,” Moor remarked.

Another Terrorist-Loving Muslim Candidate

He also hearts a variety of Islamic terrorists – from the Post Millennial:

A November 9 Washington Free Beacon investigation highlighted an October 2023 Guardian discussion in which Moor described his reaction to footage of a bulldozer breaching Gaza’s border barrier during the October 7 massacre. “The natives have broken free—good for them,” Moor said, while also describing mixed emotions and a sense of foreboding. The investigation also identified writings in which Moor defended Hezbollah’s political legitimacy and characterized Hamas’s armed campaign as asserting Palestinian self-defense. It reported that he serves on the advisory board of the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights.

Moor’s domestic platform includes the DSA’s planks such as universal access to healthcare, childcare, and affordable housing. He told Fox News that he supports enforcing immigration laws despite his demand to abolish ICE. That has become the new hotness on the left – claiming one thing while calling for another in an attempt to confuse voters.

Moor is another Muslim communist who lies with ease to infidels. This guy can’t hold a candle to John Fetterman, and he is definitely a Hamas fanboy. He’s the face of the Democratic Party these days.

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