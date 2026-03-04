Aleksandr Dugin’s latest op-ed reveals the depths of his hatred for the United States, framing it as a satanic force bent on global domination. In response to the U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran, Dugin warns that America has obliterated international norms, paving the way for Russia’s destruction unless it strikes first.

Dugin’s philosophy, which has infiltrated some in conservative circles through ideas like multipolarity (which stems from the Primakov Doctrine), promotes division in the West while urging Russia toward total war. His words expose an agenda that seeks to empower Russia by dismantling American strength.

The irony is that Russia invaded a sovereign nation, targets innocent civilians every night, and actually seeks world domination.

Dugin’s Venomous Portrayal of America: A Satanic Empire of Perversion

Dugin depicts America as the architect of a lawless world, where power trumps morality. “Trump has already said that international law does not exist: ‘What is moral is what I consider to be moral.’” He cites U.S. actions in Venezuela and Iran as proof:

“…in the wake of the abduction of Maduro and the establishment of direct external control over Venezuela, and now after the strikes on Iran, with the targeted destruction of the military-political and religious leadership of the country, a sovereign power that was willingly in negotiations with the United States, it is no longer possible to talk about rules, laws, or any norms of international relations in the world.”

America embodies raw aggression, he asserts. “Indeed, now only the right of the strong, the right of the quick, applies. Whoever strikes faster or acts faster is right.” Dugin accuses the U.S. of premeditated betrayal: “Following the same model, we could be struck right in the middle of the next negotiations with Kushner and Witkoff. Perhaps even with a nuclear weapon.”

Beyond politics, Dugin’s animosity turns demonic.

“Now the cult of Baal reigns supreme, the cult of the golden calf, the cult of global power, the cult of the United States and Israel. This is a civilization of violence, Satanism, cannibalism, perversion, and pedophilia. And this ‘pedophilic civilization of Baal’ is dropping its masks before our very eyes and going on the attack in earnest.”

Dugin evokes apocalypse:

“From all points of view, what is happening now is very reminiscent of the End Times…And then the ‘kingdom of Epstein’ will reign over the whole space of mankind.”

The Iranian strikes are a “catastrophe of global proportions,” akin to Russia losing its “Patriarch of Moscow, the President, the Chief of the General Staff, and all the key ministers, along with more than a hundred schoolgirls, innocent souls, killed by missiles.” Dugin’s rhetoric paints America as a merciless predator: “The civilization of Baal is simple: it repeats the same scenarios over and over again, and they work every time, because everyone thinks that this only applies to Gaddafi, Hussein, Milošević, Mubarak, Nasrallah, Assad, or Khamenei, but not to themselves. Thus, step by step, the civilization of Baal achieves its goals.”

This hatred fuels Dugin’s broader strategy, as exposed by experts like Trevor Loudon: Dugin projects Russian intelligence’s ideas to sow “geopolitical disorder into internal American activity, encouraging all kinds of separatism and ethnic, social and racial conflicts.” Americans drawn to his anti-woke stance must recognize it as a trap to weaken the West.

Dugin’s Ruthless Prescription for Russia: Annihilate Ukraine and Gear Up for War with America

Dugin demands Russia mirror America’s brutality to survive. “There is no doubt that Trump and the West, seeing that this scheme works, will simply turn to eliminate Russia’s main political and military-political leadership as their next move.” Dugin warns that Russia’s hesitation is fatal: “Today, it is already clear that we are acting indecisively…We did not stand up for Venezuela or Iran, and China is also remaining neutral. But in such a case, China will be next after us.”

His solution: total escalation in Ukraine.

“If we had enough will and determination… we could eliminate the military and political leadership of Ukraine and, without paying attention to any costs, we could solve the tasks of the Special Military Operation.”

“Special Military Operation” is the official term used by the Russian government and state media to describe its large-scale military actions in Ukraine that began on February 24, 2022.

He proposes to rename it symbolically: “I would rename our modest Special Military Operation ‘Sword of Katechon.’ And that would immediately change a lot.” In Russian lore, the “Katechon” refers to the last barrier restraining the coming of the Antichrist, Western Satanism, or the forces of Baal / the end of history, etc. “Sword of Katechon” weaponizes that concept so it would be the final battle before the end times.

Mobilization, he says, is imperative:

“Therefore, either we mobilize urgently, or the situation will become extremely difficult…That is why I am absolutely certain that in the current situation, we should immediately declare a state of emergency, at least at the highest level of government. After all, the situation is becoming simply critical for us…If we endure all this and remain silent, then next time they will do the same to us.”

Iran’s fate decides all: “Iran is the last thing standing in the way of a direct war between the civilization of Baal and Russia.” If Iran resists, it inspires chaos: “This could very quickly lead to the use of nuclear weapons, perhaps in the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, perhaps in others. There are definitely no rules anymore.” Dugin’s plan aligns with his geopolitical manifesto, urging Russia to “rebuild influence through alliances and conquest” against America.

A Dire Warning to American Patriots: Dugin’s Ideas Are Poison

Dugin’s op-ed is a manifesto for confrontation, urging Russia to destroy Ukraine as a prelude to battling the U.S.

Dugin appeals to conservatives with anti-liberal rhetoric, but his goal is America’s downfall. Flirting with his philosophy means aiding a force that views the U.S. as satanic. Patriots must reject this infiltration: multipolarity is code for Russian dominance, and Dugin’s words prove it.

America’s strength lies in unity, not division sown by foreign ideologues.

