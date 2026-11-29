NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been very busy lining the pockets of his staffers with New Yorker’s money. While he is stealing the wealth of hard-working residents, he’s enriching his chosen ones. It’s the Marxist way. Meanwhile, the Big Apple is being crushed by a massive deficit in its budget. Hizzoner could care less.

By Terresa Monroe-Hamilton

Muslim communist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has found a way to redistribute wealth to his staffers while screwing over citizens of the Big Apple. Since taking office, he has handed out $850,000 in raises to dozens of City Hall staffers. He even handed them out while crying poor to New Yorkers, claiming he was checking “every single dollar” in New York City’s budget, which is sporting a whopping $12 billion deficit. That’s the kind of fiscal leadership that bankrupts cities fast.

Redistribute the Wealth

The DSAer is infamous for calling to “tax the rich” throughout his campaign last year. In communist terminology, that translates to redistributing wealth. The $850,000 that he has paid out since January to at least 46 staffers is a slap in the face to New Yorkers and is a brazen redistribution of New Yorkers’ wealth.

According to the New York Post, which broke the story, that amount includes 21 first-time hires who were given $450,000 in raises before they had even reached a year on the job. As bad as both mayors Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio were, that is twice the number of first-timers who got raises during their time in office. And Mamdani is just getting warmed up.

This is hypocrisy on another level. Mamdani had vowed to open a period “defined by transparency” when he won Gracie Mansion in 2025. This is the polar opposite of that, and it’s par for the course with Marxists.

“You got hired and accepted a salary and less than a year later — you got a pay raise?” Democratic strategist Bill Cunningham asked. “That’s not sending a good signal to the taxpayers that you’re serious about dealing with any of these ongoing budget challenges.”

That’s because he isn’t serious about it.

Crying Poor

Five City Hall staffers were handed $95,000 in raises on Jan. 28. That’s the very same day that Hizzoner announced New York City was facing a budget deficit his office claimed to be about $12 billion.

“There is a massive fiscal deficit in our city’s budget to the tune of at least $12 billion,” he asserted at the time.

Then Mamdani had the nerve to claim that his team was “looking at every single dollar that the city spends.” If true, they were doing it evidently to see how they could line their own pockets, not get the Big Apple out of debt.

Magically, the deficit later dropped to about $5.4 billion. Only a true dullard would believe that lie.

Brazen Fiscal Extortion

Mamdani proceeded to contend that the budget deficit was a crisis of “historic magnitude.” He pressured fellow communist Gov. Kathy Hochul into passing his “tax the rich” agenda. He informed her that if she didn’t play ball, he would impose a 9.5% residential property tax on New Yorkers to close the gap. This guy is shameless.

Naturally, Hochul caved. She was facing re-election at the time, so ethics were optional. The governor later helped Mamdani push through his controversial pied-à-terre tax on second homes in the city over the summer, which has been a roaring disaster.

That extra moola helped Mamdani finalize a budget he said he “scoured for savings.” Well, it certainly enriched his buds.

Suddenly, there was plenty of money for raises. Some staffers saw their pay jump by 50% or more.

Per the New York Post, those raises included:

33-year-old Julia Simcoe’s salary increased from $85,000 to $148,000 after being promoted to deputy director for state legislation in April before she departed in June, according to her LinkedIn.

31-year-old Jacob Russell’s salary rose from $82,600 to $145,000 serving as a senior policy analyst for the mayor’s office, who originally started under the Adams administration.

Mariela Ortiz Monge, Mamdani’s 33-year-old former constituent services director, started making $115,000 as a “research projects coordinator” after originally being hired at $70,000.

Adams-era staffer Rio J. DeMello, 26, started making $90,000 after being promoted to speechwriter in the mayor’s office after previously making $60,000.

28-year-old Benjamin R. Lotto, Mamdani’s state Assembly-era communications director, originally started at a $70,000 salary serving as a research director for the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism before being bumped up to $110,000 by August.

Breitbart News noted, “City Hall’s payroll had been growing for months. By May, Mamdani’s Office of Mass Engagement had earmarked $5.2 million for salaries. Its budgeted headcount ran from 14 positions to 40, with 26 more hires planned at an average salary of $125,000. The mayor’s own office was set at $51.8 million for fiscal year 2027, roughly $7 million more than former Mayor Eric Adams budgeted the year before.”

Mamdani makes $260,000. He has refused any salary increases. That’s strategic, not selfless.

A Marxist’s Marxist

Ex-Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who had his own issues, froze all raises when the state faced a budget crisis, according to Cunningham, a former aide to both Cuomo and Bloomberg.

“[Cuomo] said public service is an honor. When you took the job, you knew the salary,” he told the New York Post.

“His point was this was a symbol, this is a signal that people were serious about the job we do and were serious about dealing with the budget,” Cunningham commented. “One of the ways to signal that is that the people closest to the mayor, on his payroll, or on other city payrolls, work for the salary they agreed to when they got hired 10 months ago.”

It’s obvious that the raises only contribute to New York City’s massive budget. City Hall announced in November that the spending plan had grown by more than $3 billion to $129.2 billion.

That included only $429 million in cuts. Meanwhile, Mamdani is still pushing Albany for more cash to advance his agenda, with Democrats’ big midterm wins boosting his leverage over Hochul.

The Muslim Twelver sees himself as a kingmaker, and he believes he can do whatever he wants at this point. It appears that may be true.

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