The GoMarhaba platform is a calculated economic jihad tool—explicitly designed to boycott non-Muslim businesses, redirect every dollar into a closed Muslim-only loop, and build a fully self-sufficient, parallel Islamic society in America that renders the kuffar host nation economically irrelevant while CAIR-linked operatives quietly fortify the internal fortress under the guise of community support.

Right now, in Florida and expanding nationwide, the #GoMarhaba platform is gaining traction – and it’s far from a benign business app. This is a calculated, closed-loop economic fortress built to lock Muslim dollars exclusively inside the Muslim community — via an explicit boycott-then-redirect strategy — cutting off financial ties with non-Muslims and forging total self-sufficiency under Islamic principles.

Launched in early 2026 (with promo videos and posts surfacing around March), GoMarhaba.com (and its app) functions as a dedicated directory and marketplace for Muslim-owned businesses only. Users are explicitly directed to “redirect their spending” to fellow Muslims – searching by category for halal eateries, jewelers, pharmacists, electricians, architects, realtors, handymen, photographers, doctors, barbers, and virtually any service. The explicit goal? Keep every dollar “circulating within the community” to build “autonomy in-house” and amass “economic power” for the long term.

Their promotional video showcases this with unfiltered admissions:

“helps us do business with each other and keep our money circulating within the community so we can build the strength that we need to effectively serve our faith.”

“Keep our money in-house and build autonomy in-house.”

“This is a life-saving strategy in the long term. This is the economic power that we need.”

“If we do not support each other, who’s going to support us?”

Even more damning, the same promotional materials openly outline a deliberate three-step strategy: boycott non-Muslim alternatives, create a section (alternative) within the community, and then redirect spending exclusively to Muslim-owned options. As one promoter states: “A boycott, a section, then a redirect. Where do we go? To Go Marhaba..

They explain that without such alternatives, people would simply “go back to the things they used to buy before” — i.e., from non-Muslim businesses. The imperative is clear: “You have to go around the Islamic community without going outside,” ensuring dollars stay trapped inside and never “leak” to outsiders.

On their official website (GoMarhaba.com), the platform presents a polished, feel-good version of the same idea: “Go Marhaba is a movement to make Muslim-owned businesses easy to find, support, and celebrate. It’s a one-stop directory that helps us keep our dollars circulating within the community, building strength from the inside out.”

They elaborate in “The Long Story”: “What does it mean to have the Muslim dollar circulate 10 times before it leaves our community? It means a Muslim household buys from the local Muslim grocery store instead of a mainstream one, then the grocer… hires a Muslim accountant… the accountant… calls a Muslim roofer…” and so on, chaining spending exclusively within the ummah.

They invoke history: “Communities who kept their dollars circulating internally didn’t just survive—they flourished.” The site emphasizes ease of discovery (“search for a specific profession, or just search businesses around me”), community growth incentives (suggest/refer businesses for perks), and even collective giving: “10% of our monthly profits will go directly to supporting charities that provide critical aid to communities in need,” rotating through Palestine, Kashmir, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, Myanmar, Somalia, Pakistan, and other areas of “emergent need.”

Proof of Exclusivity

The first step to list a business on GoMarhaba.com asks: “Is this business owned by a Muslim?” with Yes/No buttons.

The disclaimer reads: “This platform highlights businesses that self-identify as Muslim-owned… you are confirming that your business identifies as Muslim-owned, based on your own representation.” RAIR Foundation USA tested it: selecting No ends the process immediately. Non-Muslim businesses cannot list or appear—making them invisible to users and enforcing exclusive redirection of spending inward. This hard gate cements the platform’s engineered economic segregation.

Signed by founder Hiba Rahim, it closes with: “Go local. Go Muslim. Go Marhaba.” While framed as benign “community-powered growth” and charitable giving, this mirrors the video’s core directive—intentional redirection of spending away from non-Muslim (“mainstream”) options—to achieve long-term economic self-sufficiency and power. The public site avoids the word “boycott,” but the mechanism is identical: prioritize Muslim businesses first, circulate dollars internally, minimize “leakage” outward.

As you can see, when RAIR Foundation USA tested whether is was possible to list a non-Muslim busines it quickly told users that only

This is not subtle encouragement to “buy local” or support fellow believers — it’s a structured call to boycott external commerce as the prerequisite for building internal economic power and autonomy, dressed up in community language on their site while stated more bluntly in promotional videos.

It’s engineered economic jihad: sever commerce with “outsiders,” trap wealth inside the ummah, pool resources to strengthen Islamic institutions, and create unbreakable independence from the host society. Non-Muslims are systematically excluded – their businesses invisible, their money irrelevant.

Key promoters include radical Hiba Rahim, founder of Go Marhaba LLC (per Florida Sunbiz records) and Deputy Executive Director of CAIR-Florida – the Florida arm of the controversial Council on American-Islamic Relations. CAIR’s record is damning: unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing trial (largest in U.S. history, tied to Hamas), designated a terrorist organization in Florida under Gov. DeSantis, and repeatedly linked to Muslim Brotherhood networks pushing influence and separation agendas.

At the 23rd annual MAS-ICNA Convention bazaar in Chicago, the largest Arab-Islamic market in America, Hiba Rahim was actively present with a booth to introduce her platform.

Adding fuel to the fire: Hassan Shibly – former CAIR-Florida Executive Director (2010–2021) and a longtime Brotherhood-aligned activist – is now actively pushing #GoMarhaba. Shibly has a history of controversial statements, including defending Hezbollah as “basically a resistance movement,” downplaying Hamas ties, and promoting supremacist views while building legal and community networks. His promotion aligns perfectly with the platform’s segregationist ethos, amplifying reach through his influence in Muslim advocacy circles.

Adding even more concern:

Notorious Muslim Brotherhood-tied Imam Tom Facchine, exposed in RAIR’s September 2024 article “America in the Crosshairs: Imam Facchine’s Plot to Silence Dissent and Build an Islamic Army to Impose Sharia”—has also actively promoted #GoMarhaba.

With Wahhabi training from Saudi Arabia’s Islamic University of Madinah, his role at the Yaqeen Institute, and history of helping to radicalize youth (e.g., grooming figures like Harvard jihadi Abdullah Akl, endorsing “Palestinian resistance” post-October 7 without condemnation, and urging Muslims to build separate Islamic systems), Facchine extends his influence internationally through collaborations with figures like banned U.S. Brotherhood operative Tareq Al-Suwaidan, Yasir Qadhi, Omar Sulieman, and Sami Hamdi networks.

His promotion aligns with the app’s boycott-and-redirect strategy, further entrenching the parallel, self-sufficient ummah fortress that minimizes contact with non-Muslims (“kuffar”) and advances long-term Islamic dominance from within.

This escalation fits the insidious two-front strategy RAIR Foundation USA has exposed in detail, as detailed in our February 27, 2026, article: “Islam’s Insidious Two-Front Strategy to Conquer America: Internal Sharia Fortress, External Infiltration.”

Internal Front: Constructing isolated Sharia-compliant enclaves from cradle to grave. Examples abound: taxpayer-funded Islamic schools indoctrinating isolation; parallel healthcare like Florida’s iTAMPA (Muslim-only referral networks and Sharia-governed care); now economic platforms like GoMarhaba ensuring no dollars “leak” outward. The aim is zero dependence on non-Muslims – education, health, finance, commerce, all self-contained.

As the 1991 Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum blueprints: plant “firmly-rooted organizations” to form a “small Islamic society” – a “beehive” where Islam is “resident and not a passing thing,” entrenched as the superior “civilization alternative.”

External Front: “Radicals with a smile” infiltrate the mainstream. Figures like Shibly and Rahim use polished advocacy, “Islamophobia” accusations, civil rights claims, interfaith optics, and “diversity” rhetoric to secure protections, grants, political access, and cultural concessions – all while the internal fortress quietly fortifies. CAIR’s playbook: demand “inclusion” (e.g., Florida’s 2026 Muslim-American Heritage Month pushes) even as operatives launch tools for economic division.

The Memorandum’s core directive: a “grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within” – sabotaging it “by their hands and the hands of the believers” through settlement jihad in every sector.

Florida remains ground zero: CAIR-Florida veterans like Shibly and current leaders like Rahim drive economic jihad while parallel institutions proliferate – schools, healthcare, now commerce. America is not merely observing parallel societies rise block by block; we’re subsidizing them via grants, tax loopholes, and willful blindness.

The chilling endgame: a fully self-sustaining Islamic fortress rendering non-Muslims economically obsolete, then socially and politically obsolete. Wealth surges inward, influence creeps outward, demographics shift, and the host society funds its own gradual erasure through naivety and tolerance.

Demand answers now

Press your elected officials, mainstream media, and Big Tech platforms, why are CAIR- and Muslim Brotherhood-linked operatives permitted to openly construct boycott-and-redirect economic segregation tools that explicitly call for boycotting non-Muslim (“kuffar”) businesses, all while masquerading as innocent “prosperity” and “community support”?

This is not harmless commerce, it’s engineered economic jihad building a parallel, self-sufficient Islamic fortress inside America, funded by our own tax dollars and enabled by willful blindness.

The clock is ticking. Boycott their platforms before they complete the circle and boycott you out of existence.

Wake up, speak out, and act, before the ummah’s closed-loop economy renders the host society obsolete.

Share