RAIR Foundation USA

RAIR Foundation USA

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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
34m

As Louis said, "this grills my blood".

Nothing 'grills my bloodʻ

more than child abuse.

Where is the outrage??????

✍🏻RL

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Melanie's avatar
Melanie
2h

Kick this MUSLIM MF OUT OF CONGRESS NOW!!!!

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