The comparison El-Sayed offered to canon law does not hold. Canon law and Jewish religious law do not claim, in their authoritative sources, to be the system that is to prevail over the constitutional order. Islam’s own sources do.

By Elaine Ellinger

On November 4, 2026, days after Abdul El-Sayed’s election as Michigan’s first Muslim U.S. senator, a CAIR-linked panel treated the result as evidence that their political strategy is working. Speakers noted that El-Sayed’s and Zohran Mamdani’s victories were already motivating Muslim youth to run for office in their own cities and states. One participant stated that the Muslim population in five swing states exceeds the 2024 presidential margins, so that organized Muslim voting “has the power” to decide who goes to the White House. The same speaker set an explicit target: “at least two to three Muslims in [the] Senate” – seven or eight of those in 2028 – and “12 to 14” in Congress. CAIR Action’s national endorsements manager described screening candidates through questionnaires asking whether they would support legislation restricting US weapons transfers to Israel, support anti-genocide legislation concerning Gaza, and recognise Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide. They reported that the Unity and Justice Fund knocked on 140,000 doors and sent 550,000 text messages in Michigan alone.

Initiatives described by the panel (already underway or stated as objectives):

Expand Muslim voter registration through political and Islamic institutions. Recruit young Muslim candidates, using El-Sayed’s and Mamdani’s victories as the model. Build toward the 2028 elections without pause. Concentrate resources in winnable districts. Expand Muslim political action committees. Increase Muslim representation in Congress toward 12–14 members. Increase Muslim representation in the Senate toward two or three members. Organize Muslim voters in five swing states to influence presidential outcomes. Expand CAIR Action candidate endorsements at federal, state, and local levels. Mobilize voters through hired organizers, mosque networks, canvassing, texting, and GOTV. Publish candidate guides and sample ballots. Contest local offices (school boards, city councils, water districts, parks boards). Use municipal commissions and boards as entry points. Increase Muslim influence inside the Democratic Party. Recruit candidates for California Democratic Party internal elections, with CAIR Action assistance. Develop a national strategy against Islamophobia to produce demands, policies, and legislation. Continue monitoring election-related Islamophobia. Hold elected officials accountable through voting-record pressure. Challenge Democratic congressional leadership (Jeffries, Schumer). Promote legislation on Israel and Gaza (“block the bombs,” anti-genocide measures). Pursue media-ownership regulation. Reform education funding. Advocate universal health care. Advocate immigration reform and pathways to citizenship. Continue protests and coalition-building with progressive allies.

The panel’s message was consistent: celebrate the win, hold the new officials to the community’s priorities, and begin work immediately for 2028.

The Campaign

These were not abstract hopes. Federal Election Commission records show El-Sayed’s campaign received more than $115,000 from at least 41 individuals who work for, previously worked for, or hold leadership roles at CAIR, including national board members Manal Fakhoury, Eyas Abdeen and Emad Sabbah, and CAIR-Michigan board member Jukaku Tayeb – El-Sayed’s father-in-law. Tayeb, a former president of the Michigan chapter, has also been a major financial backer of a super PAC supporting the candidate. CAIR Action endorsed him; he appeared at a CAIR event in 2022 for a paid speaking engagement. After the election, CAIR and CAIR-Michigan issued a joint statement congratulating him as the first Muslim U.S. senator. El-Sayed’s Senate candidacy has also drawn endorsements from unions and grassroots groups, among them the United Auto Workers, the Teamsters and the Sierra Club.

Both CAIR and the Islamic Society of North America, on whose founders’ committee Tayeb served, were named unindicted co-conspirators in the 2007 Holy Land Foundation trial, in which U.S. nonprofits were found to have funneled more than $12 million to Hamas.

El-Sayed has described the Quran as the standard by which he measures his own conduct. In a 2009 New York Times interview he said: “Ultimately, the question is, when I die and I stand before God and go through everything I did in my life, I don’t want to say I did it the easy way instead of the Shariah-compliant way. Not because of fear but because of obligation.” On election night he moved from “inshallah” to “alhamdulillah,” introduced himself by his full name, and spoke of Palestinian children “without being murdered by our tax dollars” and of money sent “to do apartheid or genocide or war.” That “winning a single U.S. Senate seat was “never the goal”. The goal is to “use that seat to transform our politics.”

In 2022, at a CAIR-Oklahoma event, he compared efforts to ban consideration of Sharia to the Trail of Tears referencing Native Americans, the destruction of Black Wall Street, and other historical events. In an August 2026 interview with Jesse Watters he stated: “Nobody is trying to push Sharia law on anyone else, just like I hope nobody is trying to push canon law on anybody else, because we live in an America where you should have the freedom of your religion.” He has said he will likely swear the Senate oath on a Quran.

The US Constitution

Article VI requires every senator to “be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution.” Powell v. McCormack barred Congress from adding extra qualifications, but it left the oath itself intact. As Osborne observes in “Can Congress Seat a Member-Elect Who Vows to Destroy our Constitution?” (America Renewing), the oath is the mechanism that binds the office-holder to the document. Courts have treated it as enforceable in principle even while declining to police most pre-oath statements. If the text on which the oath is sworn contains an explicit claim of supremacy over the Constitution, the oath is being asked to bind the senator to two incompatible authorities. In that circumstance the oath can, and on Osborne’s reading must, be challenged; otherwise Article VI is emptied of force. The legal permission to use a Quran does not resolve the conflict; it only identifies the text whose claims must be measured against the Constitution.

The Quran is the primary source of Sharia. Several of its rulings stand in direct conflict with the Constitution:

Inequality before the law: Quran 2:178 and 5:45, together with classical rules on retaliation and blood-money, assign different values according to religion and sex. The Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments require equal protection.

No freedom of conscience: Quran 4:89, 5:33 and 9:5, and the classical treatment of apostasy, impose death or severe disability for leaving Islam. The First Amendment protects free exercise and free rejection of religion. (Quran 2:256, which El-Sayed has cited as “no compulsion in faith,” was revealed in a specific Medinan context and was not read by classical authorities as establishing unrestricted modern freedom of belief; many considered it abrogated or limited to jizya-eligible groups. Progressive Christians Podcast, 29 May 2026.)

Slavery: Quran 4:3, 4:24, 23:5-6, 33:50 and 70:29-30 regulate and permit slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment abolishes it.

Polygamy: Quran 4:3 permits up to four wives. Federal and state law prohibit polygamy; Reynolds v. United States upheld that prohibition against free-exercise claims.

Supremacy of civil law: Quran 9:33, 48:28 and 61:9 state that Mohammed was sent with the true deen “to make it prevail over all other deen.” Quran 5:44, 5:45, 5:47 and 33:36 require judgment by what Allah has revealed. Judaism and Christianity contain explicit principles that the civil law of the host country is binding in matters of public order. The Quranic claim is the opposite.

The comparison El-Sayed offered to canon law does not hold. Canon law and Jewish religious law do not claim, in their authoritative sources, to be the system that is to prevail over the constitutional order. Islam’s own sources do. The Quran, classical Arabic lexicons, the writings of Islamic scholars, and Islamic school texts consistently describe Islam as a deen – a complete civilizational system of law and governance that claims authority over public order – not a religion in the Western sense of private belief and worship. The dominion verses (9:33, 48:28, 61:9) state that this deen is to prevail over all others. The organizations that endorsed and financially supported the candidate describe his victory as the opening of a longer effort to place more Muslim members in Congress and the Senate and to hold those members to priorities that flow from those verses.

61:9 He it is Who has sent His Messenger (Muhammad) with guidance and the deen of truth (Islamic Monotheism) to make it victorious over all (other) deens even though the Mushrikun (polytheists, pagans, idolaters, and disbelievers in the Oneness of Allah and in His Messenger Muhammed) hate (it).

The current legal framework treats the Islamic deen as a “religion” and therefore extends free-exercise and accommodation rules. The protective category is the mismatch. Establishing a constitutional threshold for recognition or obtaining a judicial reclassification based on those texts are alternatives that do not require an Article V amendment. The oath is the place where that mismatch becomes concrete. If the classification is left untested, the Constitution’s own requirement that office-holders swear to support it is meaningless.

Share