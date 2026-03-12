America’s elections remain critically vulnerable to fraud, illegal voting, and coordinated efforts to dilute the voice of legal American citizens, especially as groups like CAIR ramp up efforts to influence politics through immigrant mobilization and opposition to secure voting laws.

One month after the House passed the SAVE Act, requiring proof of U.S. citizenship for federal voter registration and purging noncitizens from rolls, the Senate remains silent – no vote, no action, just excuses. Instead, they’re pushing meaningless bills while groups like CAIR exploit weak election laws to mobilize and endorse candidates aligned with their Islamic vision.

Reps. Randy Fine, Keith Self, and Mark Harris – of the House Freedom Caucus – are now sounding the alarm in a blistering Fox News op-ed, declaring enough is enough. They are ready to grind the Senate to a halt, voting no on any legislation from the upper chamber until it stops playing games and passes the SAVE Act. No more wasting time on Mardi Gras dog parades or niche tribal land bills while the republic burns.

What’s at stake? Everything. In a nation flooded with open borders and unchecked immigration under the Biden administration, noncitizens are casting ballots, dead voters are rising from the grave, and mail-in ballot harvesting is tipping scales for Democrats. The SAVE Act is the firewall America desperately needs: proof of citizenship to ensure only true Americans decide our fate, and voter ID to slam the door on fraud. A staggering 71% of Americans, across party lines, demand these reforms.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans “twiddle their thumbs,” passing feel-good resolutions. They passed a resolution celebrating a Mardi Gras dog parade, while the House passed Thune’s Tribal Trust Land Homeownership Act.

Even President Donald Trump has drawn the line, vowing not to sign any bill until the SAVE Act reaches his desk. Trump understands that without secure elections, our economy crumbles, our borders vanish, and our freedoms evaporate. The radical left screams “voter suppression” and “Jim Crow 2.0,” covering for their fraud-friendly agenda. They fear a level playing field where every legal vote counts – and illegal ones don’t.

House Republicans hold the power to force the Senate’s hand. This isn’t obstruction – it’s principle. No more swamp giveaways to special interests while American workers suffer. By blocking the fluff, they’re protecting the millions who reclaimed our nation in 2024 from the Biden-Harris disaster.

This is the fight for America’s soul. We’ve endured stolen opportunities, skyrocketing prices, and invasion-level borders under Democrat rule. The SAVE Act locks in conservative victories for generations.

Without the SAVE Act, CAIR’s “endorsement alerts” and voter guides will keep installing candidates who prioritize Islamic goals over America First policies, diluting our elections with potential fraud and foreign influence.

Why is Senate Majority Leader John Thune blocking this critical bill?

How long will Senate Republicans prioritize parades over protecting our elections?

It is time to secure our elections from fraud and infiltration.

Share