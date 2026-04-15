In another crackdown on national security, ICE agents have reportedly detained Iranian national Yousof Azizi outside his home on April 13. Azizi is a PhD candidate at Virginia Tech’s School of Public and International Affairs.

He has been in the United States since 2014 and has served as a media commentator on BBC Persian.

There, he consistently advances narratives aligned with Tehran’s interests opposing “maximum pressure” sanctions and advocating for the revival of the failed JCPOA nuclear deal.

Azizi received his early education in chemical engineering, earning a Bachelor of Science from Sharif University of Technology in Tehran. Sharif University of Technology is a Tehran-based institution officially designated by the European Union as “Iran’s central repository for nuclear research.” In the field of ballistic missile research and production, Sharif University cooperates directly with the sanctioned Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), which oversees Iran’s ballistic missile program on behalf of the Ministry of Defense. The university has formal cooperation agreements with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and has been sanctioned by the European Union, the United Kingdom, and faced U.S. scrutiny for its extensive role in supporting Iran’s military and proliferation-sensitive programs.

This is the same Yousof Azizi who proudly signed the 2020 open letter titled “Academics and NGO Leaders: End Iran Sanctions,” which demanded the lifting of all U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic under the pretext of COVID-19 relief. That letter was filled with signatures from leading figures tied to the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), the notorious network repeatedly exposed as the de facto lobbying arm of the Iranian regime in Washington.

NIAC has worked to shield the ayatollahs from economic consequences while the regime pours money into arming Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and advancing its nuclear weapons program. Multiple investigations, congressional scrutiny, and reports from Iranian opposition groups have documented NIAC’s role as Tehran’s influence operation inside the United States, often operating without proper foreign agent registration while promoting policies that weaken American national security.

The Iranian regime uses soft-power assets, academics, commentators, and NGOs to push its agenda from within American institutions, framing any pressure on Tehran as “inhumane” while ignoring the regime’s domestic repression, gender apartheid, and global terrorism sponsorship.

Azizi’s detention raises urgent questions about how many more regime-aligned voices have been allowed to infiltrate U.S. universities and policy circles under the guise of “academic research” and “neutral analysis.”

Americans deserve full transparency: If a sanctions-relief activist trained at Iran’s sanctioned nuclear and missile research university and connected to the NIAC petition network was allowed to advance through a major U.S. public university like Virginia Tech, how many others are still hiding in plain sight?

America must stop serving as a safe haven for individuals whose education and advocacy objectively advance the interests of a regime that chants “Death to America” while building weapons of mass destruction and funding global jihad.

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