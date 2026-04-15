RAIR Foundation USA

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Richard Luthmann
2h

This is the blind spot that keeps getting ignored—soft power infiltration doesn’t look like a threat until it is one. When individuals connected to adversarial regimes move through academic and policy circles unchecked, that’s not diversity—that’s exposure. The U.S. isn’t obligated to provide a platform to people advancing the interests of governments openly hostile to it. That’s not intolerance—it’s basic self-preservation. The real failure isn’t the detention—it’s how long it took to happen. Vetting matters. Accountability matters. And pretending these risks don’t exist doesn’t make them go away—it just makes them harder to detect when they do.

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