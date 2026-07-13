In Bridgeview, Illinois, another American neighborhood has fallen. At the intersection of 87th Street and Harlem Avenue, local leaders unveiled “Little Palestine Way” alongside “Wadea Al-Fayoume Way.” This was an act of cultural conquest.

Renaming asserts dominance by controlling memory and belonging. Conquerors don’t just occupy land – they rewrite the signs so the conquered internalize the shift. Bridgeview’s move fits the Muslim Brotherhood’s documented “Project” for gradual Islamization: build enclaves, influence institutions, normalize parallel societies, and leverage causes like “Palestine” to unite radicals and useful allies on the left.

Exploiting a Child’s Murder: The Wadea Al-Fayoume Case and the Islamophobia Grievance Machine

On October 14, 2023, in Plainfield Township, Illinois (near Chicago), 71-year-old landlord Joseph Czuba stabbed 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy Wadea Al-Fayoume 26 times, killing him. He also stabbed and seriously injured the boy’s mother, Hanaan Shahin.

Prosecutors said Czuba, who had rented part of his home to the family for about two years, turned against them in the wake of the October 7 terror attack on Israel. Czuba was convicted in February 2025 of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and hate crimes. He was sentenced to 53 years in prison and later died in custody.

The tragic murder of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume has been relentlessly exploited to fuel the “Islamophobia” narrative, despite the landlord-tenant relationship that undermines the portrayal of blind, irrational hatred. The legacy media and their allies immediately seized on the case as “proof” of supposed rampant anti-Muslim bigotry sweeping America.

America’s Slow-Motion Surrender

As RAIR has documented for years, street renaming is rarely innocent. It is a proven tactic of ideological conquest – erasing the old symbols and imprinting the new order on the physical landscape. Mao’s Red Guards did it during the Cultural Revolution. Communists did it across Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union. Muslims do it wherever enclaves solidify. In the West today, the same pattern repeats.

What begins with signs and symbolic gestures accelerates into parallel societies, demographic strongholds, and the steady erosion of the host culture. Bridgeview and Hamtramck are warnings, not exceptions. If Americans continue to surrender the public square without resistance, the map will keep changing until the country itself is unrecognizable. The time for polite denial is over. This is cultural conquest in slow motion, and only a renewed commitment to assimilation, borders, and national identity can reverse it.

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